Trump said he would rate a war in Iran a "15 out of 10"

US President Donald Trump called the war with Iran a great success in its early days, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

"We're doing very well on the front, to say the least," Trump said at a White House event unrelated to the topic. "I would say — someone asked, how would you rate it on a scale of one to ten? I said about 15."

The publication notes that Trump's assessment coincided with those of other administration officials who provided updates on the conflict earlier on Wednesday.

The president said that Iranian missiles are being quickly destroyed, their launchers are being destroyed.

He acknowledged Iran's attack on its neighbors, but did not elaborate.

"They are attacking their neighbors. They are attacking their, in some cases, allies or, not so long ago, allies. And, you know, it's really a country that has gotten out of control."

And the US president again hinted that he had no idea who might lead Iran after the death of its high-ranking officials.

"Their leadership is rapidly fading," he mused. "Everyone who wants to be a leader ends up dying."

