Trump said he would rate a war in Iran a "15 out of 10"

08:04 PM • 1744 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
07:36 PM • 6390 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 19294 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 29987 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 22831 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 28139 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 54180 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 79459 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 66726 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 68494 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 31913 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 32046 views
Iranian Embassy in Kyiv opens book of condolences for Ali Khamenei - reaction was swiftPhotoMarch 4, 12:09 PM • 11679 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 22892 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhoto03:53 PM • 14925 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhoto03:53 PM • 14998 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 19295 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 29988 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 32116 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 31982 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Karoline Leavitt
Oleh Kiper
Ukraine
Iran
United States
White House
Israel
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideo03:04 PM • 10096 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 22954 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 33443 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 40974 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 44878 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Trump said he would rate a war in Iran a "15 out of 10"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

The publication notes that Trump's assessment coincided with those of other administration officials who provided updates on the conflict earlier on Wednesday.

Trump said he would rate a war in Iran a "15 out of 10"

US President Donald Trump called the war with Iran a great success in its early days, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

"We're doing very well on the front, to say the least," Trump said at a White House event unrelated to the topic. "I would say — someone asked, how would you rate it on a scale of one to ten? I said about 15."

The publication notes that Trump's assessment coincided with those of other administration officials who provided updates on the conflict earlier on Wednesday.

Trump launched more military strikes on other countries than any US president - Axios03.03.26, 07:31 • 8052 views

The president said that Iranian missiles are being quickly destroyed, their launchers are being destroyed.

He acknowledged Iran's attack on its neighbors, but did not elaborate.

"They are attacking their neighbors. They are attacking their, in some cases, allies or, not so long ago, allies. And, you know, it's really a country that has gotten out of control."

And the US president again hinted that he had no idea who might lead Iran after the death of its high-ranking officials.

"Their leadership is rapidly fading," he mused. "Everyone who wants to be a leader ends up dying."

The US predicted that the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue - Trump02.03.26, 19:14 • 14628 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Iran