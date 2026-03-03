Trump launched more military strikes on other countries than any US president - Axios

No US president of the modern era has ordered more military strikes against so many different countries as Donald Trump. This is reported by Axios, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Trump attacked seven countries, three of which - Iran, Nigeria, and Venezuela - have never been targets of US military strikes. At the same time, in 2025, he authorized more "individual" airstrikes than President Biden in four years.

Trump clearly ran as an anti-war candidate. The White House claims he still is - that he always uses diplomacy before acting. ... The deaths of three US servicemen within the first 24 hours of Trump's strikes on Iran put this argument to its harshest test. - the article states.

It is indicated that Trump's strikes historically differ not only in number but also in type. Thus, President Bush's post-9/11 campaigns and President Obama's drone wars were large-scale but focused on inherited or Congress-authorized theaters of war.

Alongside traditional counter-terrorism efforts, Trump opened new fronts – a Christmas strike in Nigeria, sunken drug boats in the Caribbean, the kidnapping of Nicolás Maduro from Caracas. His preferred model is consistent: no military attack on the ground, no prolonged conflicts, rapid application of overwhelming force, and presenting it as necessary to protect American interests. - the publication writes.

The authors summarize that the current US military operation against Iran is the "most aggressive and riskiest" act of foreign policy of the Trump presidency.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that the operation against Iran, which was predicted to last 4-5 weeks, has the potential to continue.

