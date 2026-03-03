$43.100.11
March 2, 04:02 PM
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
March 2, 03:45 PM
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
March 2, 02:03 PM
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
March 2, 01:36 PM
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
March 2, 01:33 PM
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
March 2, 12:02 PM
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
March 2, 11:19 AM
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
March 2, 11:00 AM
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 18202 views
Trump launched more military strikes on other countries than any US president - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

Donald Trump attacked seven countries, three of which had not previously been US targets. His strikes differ in number and type, opening new fronts.

Trump launched more military strikes on other countries than any US president - Axios

No US president of the modern era has ordered more military strikes against so many different countries as Donald Trump. This is reported by Axios, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Trump attacked seven countries, three of which - Iran, Nigeria, and Venezuela - have never been targets of US military strikes. At the same time, in 2025, he authorized more "individual" airstrikes than President Biden in four years.

Trump clearly ran as an anti-war candidate. The White House claims he still is - that he always uses diplomacy before acting. ... The deaths of three US servicemen within the first 24 hours of Trump's strikes on Iran put this argument to its harshest test.

- the article states.

It is indicated that Trump's strikes historically differ not only in number but also in type. Thus, President Bush's post-9/11 campaigns and President Obama's drone wars were large-scale but focused on inherited or Congress-authorized theaters of war.

Alongside traditional counter-terrorism efforts, Trump opened new fronts – a Christmas strike in Nigeria, sunken drug boats in the Caribbean, the kidnapping of Nicolás Maduro from Caracas. His preferred model is consistent: no military attack on the ground, no prolonged conflicts, rapid application of overwhelming force, and presenting it as necessary to protect American interests.

- the publication writes.

The authors summarize that the current US military operation against Iran is the "most aggressive and riskiest" act of foreign policy of the Trump presidency.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that the operation against Iran, which was predicted to last 4-5 weeks, has the potential to continue.

Rubio: US military operation in Iran will last "as long as it takes"03.03.26, 01:02 • 5860 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Nicolas Maduro
Venezuela
Nigeria
Joe Biden
United States
Iran