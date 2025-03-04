Air defense forces are operating in Kyiv and the region
Kyiv • UNN
Movement of enemy drones has been recorded in the airspace of Kyiv and Kyiv region. Air defense forces are actively working on the left bank of the capital, residents are urged to stay in shelters.
In Kyiv region and the capital, the movement of enemy drones has been recorded, air defense forces are working, reports UNN.
Kyiv region! The movement of enemy UAVs has been recorded! Air defense forces are working in the region.
Residents of Kyiv region have been urged not to photograph or film the work of Ukrainian defenders.
Do not neglect safety rules. Stay in shelters until the air raid alert is over
Additionally
Moreover, air defense forces are operating on the left bank of the capital.
Air defense is working on the left bank of the capital. Enemy UAVs are still approaching the city. Stay in shelters!
The Air Force warned about a number of enemy drones in the airspace of Ukraine.
