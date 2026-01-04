"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations in the near future

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after interviews, announced the appointment of heads of five regional administrations in the near future - names will be announced after formal procedures are completed, writes UNN.

Today I held interviews with candidates for the positions of heads of regional administrations. The conversations were thorough. I am grateful to everyone who is ready to take responsibility for the situation in the region and serve our state and people. Appointments will be made in the near future: Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Ternopil and Chernivtsi regions. - the President wrote on social media.

He thanked the leaders who held the respective positions.

The names of the new leaders will be announced after the formal procedures for preparing the appointments are completed. The key is to strengthen local self-government, the resilience of communities, and the ability of regions to protect lives and help communities in need. Every one of our regions, all our cities and communities must stand shoulder to shoulder in defending all of Ukraine. - Zelenskyy indicated.

