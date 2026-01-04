$42.170.00
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations in the near future
01:19 PM • 6736 views
Zelenskyy announced the appointment of a new head of the State Border Guard Service soon
11:20 AM • 25587 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 18701 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 35286 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 46982 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 54045 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 53920 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 49746 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 63784 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations in the near future

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held interviews with candidates for the positions of heads of regional administrations. Appointments will take place in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Ternopil, and Chernivtsi regions in the near future.

"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations in the near future

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after interviews, announced the appointment of heads of five regional administrations in the near future - names will be announced after formal procedures are completed, writes UNN.

Today I held interviews with candidates for the positions of heads of regional administrations. The conversations were thorough. I am grateful to everyone who is ready to take responsibility for the situation in the region and serve our state and people. Appointments will be made in the near future: Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Ternopil and Chernivtsi regions.

- the President wrote on social media.

He thanked the leaders who held the respective positions.

The names of the new leaders will be announced after the formal procedures for preparing the appointments are completed. The key is to strengthen local self-government, the resilience of communities, and the ability of regions to protect lives and help communities in need. Every one of our regions, all our cities and communities must stand shoulder to shoulder in defending all of Ukraine.

- Zelenskyy indicated.

