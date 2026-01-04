$42.170.00
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

Former Disney Channel singer Dove Cameron and Damiano David of the band Måneskin have announced their engagement. The couple has been dating for two years and first met at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagement
instagram.com/dovecameron

Dove Cameron and Damiano David of the Italian band Måneskin have announced their engagement, UNN reports with reference to NME.

Details

On Saturday, January 3, the former Disney Channel singer announced on social media that she was engaged to her fellow musician David after two years of dating.

"My favorite part of life… Happy New Year," she captioned a carousel of photos of the two artists on Instagram. David shared the same photos, in which Cameron is beaming, showing off her engagement ring to the camera, and captioned: "It's going to be a beautiful year."

This came after the couple celebrated their two-year anniversary in early October. "The two best years of my life," the "Boyfriend" hitmaker wrote on social media at the time. "I cry at least once a week because life has become so beautiful with you in it."

"I love you in a way no words can express, but I will never stop trying. Buon anniversario amore mio," she wrote.

They first met at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, both nominated for Best New Artist, and the following year their paths crossed at the same event, after which David invited her to see Måneskin's concert at New York's Madison Square Garden.

"It was a very, very slow, careful, thoughtful, interview-like questioning for eight hours," Cameron told Cosmopolitan about the early days of their relationship, "before I finally thought, 'Okay, are we holding hands now?'"

Last year, David said he was in a "much happier, more conscious state" in his personal life.

He also touched on living with Cameron in Los Angeles, saying that returning there felt like home. "Even in Rome, I stayed in apartments," he explained. "For the last five years, I've been living out of suitcases. My apartment [in Los Angeles] is the first place I've actually unpacked my suitcases. I'm buying furniture, it's starting to look like my home. I live there with my partner [Dove Cameron]."

Julia Shramko

