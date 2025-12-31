What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?

$42.390.17
49.860.20
ukenru
03:45 PM • 2294 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 4898 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
12:36 PM • 10952 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 15340 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 16755 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 15764 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 14704 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
December 31, 07:11 AM • 13757 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
December 31, 06:00 AM • 15090 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 28719 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3.9m/s
83%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia announced plans to expand Ukraine's buffer zone by Putin's orderDecember 31, 08:33 AM • 12832 views
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhoto11:49 AM • 11883 views
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of taste12:27 PM • 10417 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FT12:49 PM • 8258 views
"He's an idiot": Trump sharply criticized Kellogg when the latter called Zelenskyy a "courageous leader"12:55 PM • 9622 views
Publications
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?Photo04:46 PM • 18 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 58801 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 60943 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 55100 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 82775 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Donald Tusk
Olena Ivanovska
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Australia
New Zealand
Advertisement
UNN Lite
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?Photo04:46 PM • 18 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years together03:46 PM • 1464 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FT12:49 PM • 8484 views
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of taste12:27 PM • 10529 views
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhoto11:49 AM • 11994 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Heating
Financial Times

What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

Five key fashion trends for 2026, including opulence, historical references, massive jewelry, transparency and lightness, and updated sunglasses.

What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?

The New Year is just around the corner, but fashion trends are not standing still. What awaits us in the world of fashion in 2026? UNN will tell you about the 5 most fashionable trends of the upcoming season.

Magnificence

The biggest trend that will burst into 2026 is splendor and expressiveness. Interesting styles that impress with their originality will conquer the coming season. The biggest manifestation of the trend will be long and voluminous skirts. It is important that the volume should be concentrated at the bottom, and the top should be minimalistic and concise.

Historical references

A new trend that has just begun to spread online is the rethinking of historical concepts. The largest movement has even received its name - piratecore. The biggest fashion brands integrate their vision of style through pirate romanticism. They create fashion masterpieces by experimenting with shapes, fabrics, and details.

Massive jewelry

Massive jewelry in the new season will become not just an interesting addition, but the main accent of the image. Large, uneven, asymmetrical jewelry will be extremely relevant in 2026. They experiment not only with shapes, but also with materials, it can be anything from wood to iron. The most popular will be jewelry in natural and gothic styles. The best thing is that they can be combined with basic things.

 

Transparency and lightness  

A trend that will fall on the warm season is transparent and light fabrics. Designers experiment with textures and contrasts, combining different colors of translucent fabrics creates a real fashion trend.

Sunglasses

In 2026, the fashion for sunglasses will turn 180 degrees, because this year minimalistic and small glasses were popular, and next year large, massive and unusual sunglasses will be fashionable. Despite this, the fashion for lenses remains - they must be darkened.

Denim

In 2026, denim will remain fashionable: classic, dark blue, white and black. It will complement other fashion trends with its texture.

 

Colors

Cloud Dancer – and white in general – was announced as the color of 2026 by the Pantone Institute.

But designers, as if contrary to this decision, created collections that combine all the colors of the rainbow and their shades.

Orange, or rather – bright orange, sky blue, sugar pink, lime, light gray – all these colors you can safely add to your wardrobe. In the winter season, chocolate, dark purple and red remain relevant.

 

Oleksandra Mesenko

CultureUNN LitePublications
New Year
Trend
Brand
Social network