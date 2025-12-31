What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?

The New Year is just around the corner, but fashion trends are not standing still. What awaits us in the world of fashion in 2026? UNN will tell you about the 5 most fashionable trends of the upcoming season.

Magnificence

The biggest trend that will burst into 2026 is splendor and expressiveness. Interesting styles that impress with their originality will conquer the coming season. The biggest manifestation of the trend will be long and voluminous skirts. It is important that the volume should be concentrated at the bottom, and the top should be minimalistic and concise.

Historical references

A new trend that has just begun to spread online is the rethinking of historical concepts. The largest movement has even received its name - piratecore. The biggest fashion brands integrate their vision of style through pirate romanticism. They create fashion masterpieces by experimenting with shapes, fabrics, and details.

Massive jewelry

Massive jewelry in the new season will become not just an interesting addition, but the main accent of the image. Large, uneven, asymmetrical jewelry will be extremely relevant in 2026. They experiment not only with shapes, but also with materials, it can be anything from wood to iron. The most popular will be jewelry in natural and gothic styles. The best thing is that they can be combined with basic things.

Transparency and lightness

A trend that will fall on the warm season is transparent and light fabrics. Designers experiment with textures and contrasts, combining different colors of translucent fabrics creates a real fashion trend.

Sunglasses

In 2026, the fashion for sunglasses will turn 180 degrees, because this year minimalistic and small glasses were popular, and next year large, massive and unusual sunglasses will be fashionable. Despite this, the fashion for lenses remains - they must be darkened.

Denim

In 2026, denim will remain fashionable: classic, dark blue, white and black. It will complement other fashion trends with its texture.

Colors

Cloud Dancer – and white in general – was announced as the color of 2026 by the Pantone Institute.

But designers, as if contrary to this decision, created collections that combine all the colors of the rainbow and their shades.

Orange, or rather – bright orange, sky blue, sugar pink, lime, light gray – all these colors you can safely add to your wardrobe. In the winter season, chocolate, dark purple and red remain relevant.