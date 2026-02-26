$43.240.02
Graffiti with insults against Ukrainian ambassador appear in Serbia - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

Graffiti insulting Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksandr Lytvynenko appeared in the center of the Serbian city of Novi Sad. This happened a day after the monument to Taras Shevchenko was damaged.

Graffiti with insults against Ukrainian ambassador appear in Serbia - media

Graffiti with insults against the Ambassador of Ukraine to Serbia, Oleksandr Lytvynenko, appeared in the center of the Serbian city of Novi Sad. Radio Svoboda writes about this, UNN reports.

On February 25, graffiti with insults against the Ambassador of Ukraine to Serbia, Oleksandr Lytvynenko, appeared in the center of Novi Sad. The graffiti appeared a day after the monument to Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko was damaged in the city, on the fourth anniversary of the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

- the publication writes.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Belgrade stated that they consider the damage to the monument to the Ukrainian poet a shameful act.

We consider this incident a shameful act aimed against the architectural monument of the city of Novi Sad, and an attempt to desecrate the memory of the symbol of the Ukrainian people on a tragic date for all of Ukraine and the civilized world, February 24. Such actions by vandals are aimed at undermining Ukrainian-Serbian relations.

- the embassy stated.

They called on the competent authorities of Serbia to investigate the circumstances of the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The publication notes that this is not the first case of desecration of this monument, and it is in Novi Sad that rallies of solidarity with Ukrainians take place.

On February 24, on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a rally took place right next to the Shevchenko monument.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced the government's resignation on November 6 - the Ukrainian flag was removed from the parliament building06.11.25, 20:55 • 3459 views

The gathered citizens carried Ukrainian flags, laid flowers at the monument, lit candles around it, and wrote "No to war."

On the same day and at the same time, two rallies took place in Belgrade: one for peace, and the other in support of Russian aggression. The two groups of people who gathered were separated by police cordons.

Citizens gathered at their call carried Ukrainian flags, slogans "no to war" and European Union flags, and songs in Russian and Ukrainian with calls for peace, as well as the anthem of Ukraine, were played from loudspeakers.

Opposite the police cordon was a group gathered at the call of the far-right "People's Patrol," which the police prevented from approaching the other group of gathered people. They carried the Russian flag and the "Z" symbol of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In Lithuania, vandals knocked down flagpoles with Ukrainian flags14.04.25, 15:48 • 6038 views

