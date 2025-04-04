Jakub Mensik, the 54th-ranked player in the tournament, defeated Novak Djokovic in the final of the ATP 1000 in Miami. This ruined the Serb's chance to win his 100th title.
The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina has issued an international arrest warrant for Milorad Dodik and the Chairman of the National Assembly, Nenad Stevandic, for attempting to undermine the territorial integrity of the state. Dodik supports Putin and wants to separate the enclave.
Russian pranksters deceived Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti by posing as the President of Latvia. Kurti's office stated that this incident confirms Russia's obsession with Kosovo.
The EU has agreed on changes to the rules for issuing driver's licenses, strengthened penalties for serious violations that will apply in all EU countries. Digital rights are also being introduced and the age for bus drivers is being lowered.
The European Commission has called on Serbia to implement reforms, including media freedom and the fight against corruption, amid mass protests. Vucic has declared his commitment to the EU path.
The Deputy Prime Minister of Serbia stated that Russian intelligence services are helping the Belgrade authorities respond to anti-government protests. He expressed gratitude for the support in the fight against color revolutions.
The President of Lithuania stated that Ukraine may complete the procedure of joining the EU before 2030, ahead of the Western Balkan countries such as Serbia and Montenegro. It all depends on the commitments.
The Serbian Parliament has dismissed the Vučević government following student protests triggered by the roof collapse at the train station in Novi Sad. A 30-day period begins for the formation of a new government.
Trump's actions regarding USAID encouraged Orbán, Fico and Vučić to increase pressure on non-governmental organizations and media in their countries. The governments of Hungary, Serbia and Slovakia have stepped up their efforts.
Protests in Serbia have reached their peak. Human rights activists have reported the use of "sound cannons" against protesters, but the government denies these accusations, despite increasing pressure.
During a protest in Belgrade, a BMW driver hit three people, dragging a woman on the hood. The police detained the perpetrator, the victims are in the hospital.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Ukraine's accession to the EU requires unanimous support, and the final word remains with Hungary. He does not consider it fair to compare Ukraine with other candidate countries.
Serbia withdrew its vote in support of the UN resolution condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine, changing it to "abstain". The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia announced adaptation to geopolitical changes.
Hundreds of demonstrators blocked the building of the state television channel RTS in Belgrade after the host referred to the protesters as a "mob". Protests spread to television stations in Vojvodina and Kragujevac.
Opposition deputies in Serbia staged a protest in parliament, throwing smoke bombs and spraying gas. Three deputies were injured, one of them in critical condition after a stroke.
In the Serbian city of Nis, tens of thousands of people paid tribute to the 15 people who died when the roof collapsed at the train station. Students and other citizens are protesting against the corruption that led to the tragedy.
Serbia voted in favor of the European resolution on Ukraine at the UN General Assembly, but President Vucic called it a mistake. He attributed the decision to his own fatigue and apologized to his citizens.
Jaroslawa Maguchikh won the Banskobystricka latka tournament with a score of 2. 01 meters. This is the first jump over 2 meters in the women's competition this season and the second consecutive victory for the Ukrainian on the world tour.
Thousands of students gathered in Kragujevac for a 15-hour protest over the deaths of 8 people at the Novy Sad train station. They demanded an investigation into the tragedy and punishment for those responsible for the corruption scandal.
The Swiss Federal Intelligence Service has uncovered Russia's attempts to purchase sanctioned goods through third countries. The main intermediaries are Turkey, Serbia, India, Central Asian countries and China.
A car from the motorcade of Serbian President Vucic lost a wheel while driving, which was recorded by a dashcam. Security guards responded quickly, there were no injuries, and the cause of the incident is under investigation.
An independent expert group from Belgrade has found “deafening corruption” in the investigation of the collapse of the Novi Sad train station canopy. The tragedy, which claimed the lives of 15 people, sparked mass protests in Serbia.
President Vucic announced the possibility of holding early parliamentary elections after the resignation of Prime Minister Vucic. The decision will be made in the near future amid mass protests over the Novi Sad tragedy.
Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic announces his resignation during an extraordinary press conference. The decision comes amid two months of student protests over the Novi Sad train station tragedy.
Serbian President Vucic has declared his refusal to impose sanctions on Russia and its allies while he is in power. He plans to hold talks with Putin on US sanctions in the oil industry.
President Zelenskyy has outlined the conditions for starting negotiations with Russia. The key requirements are security guarantees and the withdrawal of Russian troops to their positions by February 24, 2022.
The US president-elect has ordered to organize a phone conversation with Putin immediately after taking the oath of office. Trump intends to discuss a personal meeting to try to end the war in Ukraine.
In Belgrade, tens of thousands of people protested over the uninvestigated tragedy at the Novi Sad train station. The students accuse the authorities of corruption and demand the release of documents on the construction of the collapsed roof.
Serbian President Vucic said that Azerbaijan would not stop gas supplies to the country despite force majeure. Earlier, it was reported that Azerbaijan lost 1.7 million cubic meters of gas daily.
Serbia lost its daily supply of 1. 7 million cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan due to force majeure. President Vucic said that the timing of the resumption of supplies is currently unknown.