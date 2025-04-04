$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15428 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28038 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64498 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213388 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122397 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391631 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310509 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213701 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244196 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255081 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22658 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45106 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131503 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14671 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13938 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131512 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213388 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391631 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254162 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310509 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2898 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13945 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45115 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72037 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57140 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Serbia

News by theme

Sensation in Miami: 19-year-old Mensik defeats Djokovic at the ATP 1000 tournament

Jakub Mensik, the 54th-ranked player in the tournament, defeated Novak Djokovic in the final of the ATP 1000 in Miami. This ruined the Serb's chance to win his 100th title.

Sports • March 31, 09:19 AM • 21008 views

An international arrest warrant issued for Bosnian Serb leader Dodik

The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina has issued an international arrest warrant for Milorad Dodik and the Chairman of the National Assembly, Nenad Stevandic, for attempting to undermine the territorial integrity of the state. Dodik supports Putin and wants to separate the enclave.

News of the World • March 28, 11:00 AM • 23337 views

Kosovo's Prime Minister became a victim of Russian pranksters who pretended to be the President of Latvia

Russian pranksters deceived Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti by posing as the President of Latvia. Kurti's office stated that this incident confirms Russia's obsession with Kosovo.

News of the World • March 26, 07:07 PM • 18035 views

Driver's licenses in the EU: new rules, penalties and changes for drivers

The EU has agreed on changes to the rules for issuing driver's licenses, strengthened penalties for serious violations that will apply in all EU countries. Digital rights are also being introduced and the age for bus drivers is being lowered.

News of the World • March 26, 10:01 AM • 41562 views

Amid record protests in Serbia, EU leaders are calling on President Vucic to commit to fundamental reforms

The European Commission has called on Serbia to implement reforms, including media freedom and the fight against corruption, amid mass protests. Vucic has declared his commitment to the EU path.

News of the World • March 26, 07:39 AM • 12314 views

Russian spies are helping to suppress protests in Serbia - Deputy Prime Minister of the country

The Deputy Prime Minister of Serbia stated that Russian intelligence services are helping the Belgrade authorities respond to anti-government protests. He expressed gratitude for the support in the fight against color revolutions.

Politics • March 21, 11:47 PM • 14586 views

Ukraine may join the EU earlier than the Balkan countries - President of Lithuania

The President of Lithuania stated that Ukraine may complete the procedure of joining the EU before 2030, ahead of the Western Balkan countries such as Serbia and Montenegro. It all depends on the commitments.

Politics • March 20, 11:37 AM • 13680 views

The government of Serbia, led by Prime Minister Vučević, has been dismissed

The Serbian Parliament has dismissed the Vučević government following student protests triggered by the roof collapse at the train station in Novi Sad. A 30-day period begins for the formation of a new government.

News of the World • March 19, 11:28 AM • 40868 views

Trump "inspired" Orbán, Fico and Vučić to increase pressure on NGOs and media

Trump's actions regarding USAID encouraged Orbán, Fico and Vučić to increase pressure on non-governmental organizations and media in their countries. The governments of Hungary, Serbia and Slovakia have stepped up their efforts.

News of the World • March 18, 11:24 AM • 42668 views

Protests in Serbia: "sound cannons" used against demonstrators - the government denies

Protests in Serbia have reached their peak. Human rights activists have reported the use of "sound cannons" against protesters, but the government denies these accusations, despite increasing pressure.

News of the World • March 16, 06:01 PM • 28612 views

In Serbia, a BMW driver drove into a crowd during a protest: three people were injured

During a protest in Belgrade, a BMW driver hit three people, dragging a woman on the hood. The police detained the perpetrator, the victims are in the hospital.

News of the World • March 15, 11:42 AM • 17417 views

"The last word is with Hungary": Orbán makes another statement regarding Ukraine's EU membership issue

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Ukraine's accession to the EU requires unanimous support, and the final word remains with Hungary. He does not consider it fair to compare Ukraine with other candidate countries.

Politics • March 14, 08:59 AM • 15183 views

Serbia withdrew its support for the UN resolution condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine

Serbia withdrew its vote in support of the UN resolution condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine, changing it to "abstain". The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia announced adaptation to geopolitical changes.

Politics • March 12, 08:47 PM • 15084 views

In Serbia, protesters blocked the national radio and television

Hundreds of demonstrators blocked the building of the state television channel RTS in Belgrade after the host referred to the protesters as a "mob". Protests spread to television stations in Vojvodina and Kragujevac.

News of the World • March 11, 12:34 PM • 15423 views

Serbian opposition deputies threw smoke bombs and sprayed gas in parliament: three people injured

Opposition deputies in Serbia staged a protest in parliament, throwing smoke bombs and spraying gas. Three deputies were injured, one of them in critical condition after a stroke.

News of the World • March 4, 12:19 PM • 15667 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

In the Serbian city of Nis, tens of thousands of people paid tribute to the 15 people who died when the roof collapsed at the train station. Students and other citizens are protesting against the corruption that led to the tragedy.

News of the World • March 2, 12:27 AM • 107685 views

Vucic regrets supporting “European” resolution on Ukraine in the UN

Serbia voted in favor of the European resolution on Ukraine at the UN General Assembly, but President Vucic called it a mistake. He attributed the decision to his own fatigue and apologized to his citizens.

Politics • February 25, 08:29 AM • 32048 views

She overcame a height of 2 meters: Maguchikh wins gold at track and field tournament in Slovakia

Jaroslawa Maguchikh won the Banskobystricka latka tournament with a score of 2. 01 meters. This is the first jump over 2 meters in the women's competition this season and the second consecutive victory for the Ukrainian on the world tour.

Sports • February 18, 08:59 PM • 33438 views

In Serbia, students hold a new large-scale protest over the tragedy at the railway station

Thousands of students gathered in Kragujevac for a 15-hour protest over the deaths of 8 people at the Novy Sad train station. They demanded an investigation into the tragedy and punishment for those responsible for the corruption scandal.

News of the World • February 15, 03:20 PM • 25417 views

Swiss intelligence reveals new Russian schemes for purchasing sanctioned goods

The Swiss Federal Intelligence Service has uncovered Russia's attempts to purchase sanctioned goods through third countries. The main intermediaries are Turkey, Serbia, India, Central Asian countries and China.

Economy • February 9, 09:23 AM • 40025 views

Serbian President's motorcade has a wheel fall off while driving: video of the incident

A car from the motorcade of Serbian President Vucic lost a wheel while driving, which was recorded by a dashcam. Security guards responded quickly, there were no injuries, and the cause of the incident is under investigation.

News of the World • February 9, 12:41 AM • 36157 views

Deadly collapse of the railway station canopy in Novi Sad: experts reveal “deafening corruption”

An independent expert group from Belgrade has found “deafening corruption” in the investigation of the collapse of the Novi Sad train station canopy. The tragedy, which claimed the lives of 15 people, sparked mass protests in Serbia.

News of the World • February 6, 11:32 AM • 26544 views

Serbian President considers holding early elections in April

President Vucic announced the possibility of holding early parliamentary elections after the resignation of Prime Minister Vucic. The decision will be made in the near future amid mass protests over the Novi Sad tragedy.

News of the World • January 29, 10:00 AM • 22899 views

Serbian Prime Minister Vucevic announces his resignation

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic announces his resignation during an extraordinary press conference. The decision comes amid two months of student protests over the Novi Sad train station tragedy.

News of the World • January 28, 10:20 AM • 27090 views

Serbian President says he will not impose sanctions against Russia - media

Serbian President Vucic has declared his refusal to impose sanctions on Russia and its allies while he is in power. He plans to hold talks with Putin on US sanctions in the oil industry.

News of the World • January 25, 03:49 PM • 37390 views

Zelensky names conditions for negotiations with Russia

President Zelenskyy has outlined the conditions for starting negotiations with Russia. The key requirements are security guarantees and the withdrawal of Russian troops to their positions by February 24, 2022.

War • January 23, 01:46 AM • 114106 views

Trump instructs his aides to organize urgent talks with Putin

The US president-elect has ordered to organize a phone conversation with Putin immediately after taking the oath of office. Trump intends to discuss a personal meeting to try to end the war in Ukraine.

Politics • January 20, 05:49 AM • 30606 views

Protest in Serbia: students demand to bring to justice those responsible for the tragedy at the train station

In Belgrade, tens of thousands of people protested over the uninvestigated tragedy at the Novi Sad train station. The students accuse the authorities of corruption and demand the release of documents on the construction of the collapsed roof.

News of the World • January 17, 11:04 PM • 27778 views

Serbia will continue to receive gas from Azerbaijan

Serbian President Vucic said that Azerbaijan would not stop gas supplies to the country despite force majeure. Earlier, it was reported that Azerbaijan lost 1.7 million cubic meters of gas daily.

Economy • January 12, 08:57 PM • 75565 views

Azerbaijan stops supplying gas to Serbia due to force majeure

Serbia lost its daily supply of 1. 7 million cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan due to force majeure. President Vucic said that the timing of the resumption of supplies is currently unknown.

Economy • January 11, 11:52 PM • 35876 views