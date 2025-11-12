Ukraine and eight other countries joined EU sanctions against Transnistrian leadership

$42.010.06
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
08:32 AM • 12694 views
Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, blackout schedules are in effect around the clock - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 25529 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 52237 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 74767 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 114434 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management
November 11, 01:20 PM • 55153 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 83519 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 68482 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 26413 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey06:57 AM • 34919 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideo07:09 AM • 32386 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhoto08:20 AM • 29282 views
Kyiv court chooses pre-trial detention for Dmytro Basov - a figure in the "Mindich tapes"09:15 AM • 13181 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months11:10 AM • 10266 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months11:10 AM • 10833 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhoto11:09 AM • 10476 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhoto08:20 AM • 29974 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 114406 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhotoNovember 11, 01:27 PM • 75859 views
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Marine Le Pen
Benjamin Netanyahu
Andriy Odarchenko
Ukraine
China
United States
Crimea
Turkey
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcy09:10 AM • 10334 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideo07:09 AM • 32926 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey06:57 AM • 35435 views
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhotoNovember 11, 08:35 PM • 27133 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhotoNovember 11, 02:28 PM • 41702 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Series

Ukraine and eight other countries joined EU sanctions against Transnistrian leadership

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1590 views

Ukraine and eight other countries have joined the EU's decision to impose sanctions against the leadership of Transnistria. These countries will ensure that their national policies align with this decision.

Ukraine and eight other countries joined EU sanctions against Transnistrian leadership

Ukraine and eight other countries have joined the EU's decision to impose sanctions against the leadership of Transnistria, UNN reports with reference to the Council of the EU.

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia and Ukraine are joining the ... Council Decision

- the statement said.

Nine countries will ensure that their national policies conform to this Council Decision.

The European Union takes note of this commitment and welcomes it, the statement said.

Recall

Earlier, the EU extended sanctions against the leadership of the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova until October 31, 2026.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Montenegro
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Albania
North Macedonia
European Union
Serbia
Iceland
Norway
Ukraine
Moldova