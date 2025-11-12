Ukraine and eight other countries joined EU sanctions against Transnistrian leadership

Ukraine and eight other countries have joined the EU's decision to impose sanctions against the leadership of Transnistria, UNN reports with reference to the Council of the EU.

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia and Ukraine are joining the ... Council Decision - the statement said.

Nine countries will ensure that their national policies conform to this Council Decision.

The European Union takes note of this commitment and welcomes it, the statement said.

Recall

Earlier, the EU extended sanctions against the leadership of the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova until October 31, 2026.