We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14850 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26817 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63833 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212323 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121809 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390765 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309871 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213584 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244138 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255053 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

An international arrest warrant issued for Bosnian Serb leader Dodik

The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina has issued an international arrest warrant for Milorad Dodik and the Chairman of the National Assembly, Nenad Stevandic, for attempting to undermine the territorial integrity of the state. Dodik supports Putin and wants to separate the enclave.

News of the World • March 28, 11:00 AM • 23337 views

Arrest warrant issued for Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik - BiH police

Police in Bosnia and Herzegovina have obtained an arrest warrant for Milorad Dodik, as well as the heads of government and the Assembly of Republika Srpska. They are suspected of undermining the constitutional order.

News of the World • March 19, 10:46 AM • 14094 views

The Prosecutor's Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina has ordered the arrest of Serbian separatist leader Dodik, who threatened to turn to Russia

The State Prosecutor's Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina has issued an arrest warrant for Serbian separatist leader Milorad Dodik and his aides for ignoring a summons to court. Dodik was sentenced to one year in prison for ignoring the decisions of the UN High Representative.

News of the World • March 13, 02:08 AM • 17764 views

The EU mission increases military presence in Bosnia and Herzegovina

The EUFOR ALTHEA mission announced a temporary increase in the military contingent in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Currently, the mission has 1500 servicemen, but the exact number of additional forces is not disclosed.

News of the World • March 9, 07:24 AM • 21547 views

Bosnia and Herzegovina court convicts pro-Russian politician Dodik: what awaits the Republika Srpska president

Milorad Dodik was sentenced to a year in prison and a 6-year ban from holding the office of President of Republika Srpska. The sentence was passed for ignoring the decisions of the UN High Representative.

News of the World • February 26, 04:38 PM • 23282 views

Switzerland is ready to provide 200 soldiers for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine in nine to twelve months

The commander of the Swiss Armed Forces announced his readiness to provide 200 troops for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. This requires a request from the UN and the approval of the Swiss government.

War • February 23, 11:20 AM • 21637 views

Second round: pro-Russian candidate Milanovic wins election in Croatia

Croatia's incumbent president, Zoran Milanovic, won the second round of elections with 74. 68% of the vote. His opponent Dragan Primorac received only 25.32% of the vote.

News of the World • January 12, 09:38 PM • 22856 views

Flights canceled, schools and federal offices closed in the US due to snowfall

Due to the Arctic cyclone, temperatures in the United States dropped by 7-14°C below normal, leading to the closure of schools and institutions in five states. More than 1,400 flights were canceled and 740 were delayed.

News of the World • January 6, 06:26 PM • 23471 views

Balkan countries paralyzed by massive snowfall and storms

Seven Balkan countries were hit by heavy snowfalls and storms, leading to a transportation collapse. In Bosnia, 150,000 homes were left without electricity, and the city of Drvar was completely cut off from the world.

Society • December 26, 04:43 AM • 21168 views

Bulgaria plans to create a parliamentary commission to collect evidence of Russian influence on the country

Bulgarian lawmakers plan to set up a commission to investigate Russian influence in the country. A network of 51 companies in Plovdiv has been identified that generate hundreds of millions of impressions of pro-Russian content in social networks every day.

News of the World • December 11, 03:16 AM • 20229 views

Arsenal of Nazi weapons and artifacts from Hitler's time discovered in Argentina

In Buenos Aires, police arrested a man and seized more than 60 pieces of Nazi weapons with the symbols of the Third Reich. Military uniforms, flags and busts of Hitler were also confiscated.

News of the World • November 16, 08:19 AM • 19555 views

US Treasury extends sanctions against network linked to Bosnian Serb leader

The US Treasury Department imposed new sanctions on individuals and companies that helped Milorad Dodik and his son circumvent restrictions. Dodik is accused of undermining the Dayton Peace Agreement and seeking to secede from Republika Srpska.

News of the World • November 10, 01:27 AM • 24520 views

Moldova says its citizens were trained in Russia to organize riots

The Moldovan police announced that they had uncovered a program that sent Moldovan citizens to Russia to learn how to organize riots. The program is linked to pro-Russian oligarch Ilan Shor.

News of the World • October 17, 10:04 PM • 17932 views

Participants of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit support the Peace Formula: text of the declaration

The participants of the summit in Croatia reaffirmed their support for the Ukrainian peace formula and called for increased assistance to Ukraine. The declaration condemns Russian aggression and reaffirms Ukraine's territorial integrity.

War • October 10, 05:55 AM • 23260 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia today for Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit

The President of Ukraine will take part in the summit in Dubrovnik on October 9. The purpose of the meeting is to express the solidarity of Southeast European countries with Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

Politics • October 9, 08:52 AM • 14792 views

Floods in Bosnia and Herzegovina: 22 people killed, 6 missing

Severe floods and landslides in Bosnia and Herzegovina have killed at least 22 people, and 6 are missing. Authorities are evacuating residents of southern regions, and a state of emergency has been declared due to the destruction of infrastructure.

News of the World • October 9, 01:33 AM • 16685 views

Floods and landslides in Bosnia and Herzegovina: at least 16 dead, dozens injured

Flash floods and landslides have hit parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina, killing at least 16 people. Rescuers are searching for survivors in flooded areas where roads and bridges have been destroyed.

News of the World • October 5, 03:42 PM • 18883 views

At least 19 people have died as a result of the worst flooding in recent years in Bosnia

At least 19 people have died due to heavy rains and flooding in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Serbia, Croatia, and the EU are ready to assist in the aftermath of the disaster.

News of the World • October 4, 09:33 PM • 19292 views

Severe flooding due to heavy rains hit Bosnia and Herzegovina

On Friday night, a heavy rainstorm hit Bosnia and Herzegovina, flooding several cities. Rescue services report missing persons, power outages and communication disruptions.

News of the World • October 4, 10:29 AM • 13137 views

Putin unwittingly became the biggest catalyst for EU enlargement - Bloomberg

Croatia's Prime Minister says that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed more countries into the EU. According to him, Putin has inadvertently become the biggest “promoter” of the EU expansion.

Politics • September 30, 11:41 AM • 15417 views

Mass blackout in Europe: several Balkan countries lost their lights at once

Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro experienced massive power outages, leaving many areas without electricity.

News of the World • June 21, 12:20 PM • 17082 views

FT: in May, Russia overtook the US as a gas supplier to Europe

Despite efforts to cut off supplies of Russian fossil fuels, gas imports to Europe from Russia in May exceeded those from the United States.

Economy • June 17, 09:43 AM • 24002 views

Iraq and Jordan refuse to sign joint communiqué on peace in Ukraine

Iraq and Jordan withdrew their signatures from the joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit, bringing the document aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine to 78 countries.

Politics • June 16, 09:34 PM • 106240 views

UN declares 11 July Srebrenica massacre remembrance day

The UN General Assembly declared July 11 as the International Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Srebrenica Genocide, condemning any denial of this historic genocide.

News of the World • May 24, 03:48 PM • 27132 views

UN to vote to establish a day of remembrance for the Srebrenica genocide amid Serbian opposition

The UN General Assembly is expected to vote to establish an annual day of remembrance for the victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, which is fiercely opposed by Serbs.

News of the World • May 23, 11:51 AM • 15472 views

In Serbia, heavy winds and thunderstorms, in the north of the country, a person was killed in a car

One person was killed when a tree fell on a car due to strong winds and severe flooding that caused chaos across Serbia.

News of the World • May 22, 10:40 AM • 17294 views

Venice Commission rejects Georgian law on foreign agents: how the ruling party of Georgia reacted

The Venice Commission has called on Georgia to repeal the Foreign Agents Act, criticizing it as an obstacle to freedom of assembly, expression, privacy and public participation, leading to the stigmatization and destruction of NGOs and media outlets that receive foreign funding, which ultimately harms open debate, pluralism and democracy.

News of the World • May 21, 06:54 PM • 37992 views

Ukrainian karate fighters win two awards at the European Championships: first place for Selemeneva and debut victory for Chobotar

Elina Selemeneva and Valeriy Chobotar won medals for Ukraine at the European Karate Championships in Croatia.

Sports • May 12, 02:04 AM • 56268 views

Ukraine's accession to the EU will help solve the food problem - Portuguese Foreign Minister

Portugal's Foreign Minister said that Ukraine's accession to the EU is of fundamental importance to Portugal because of potential economic opportunities, solving the food problem, and because Ukraine is a pro-Atlantic ally.

Politics • May 9, 10:31 AM • 27326 views

EU ambassadors approve €30 million aid package for Georgia - media

EU ambassadors approve €30 million in non-lethal military aid to Georgia from the European Peace Fund.

News of the World • May 8, 12:08 PM • 22021 views