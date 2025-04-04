The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina has issued an international arrest warrant for Milorad Dodik and the Chairman of the National Assembly, Nenad Stevandic, for attempting to undermine the territorial integrity of the state. Dodik supports Putin and wants to separate the enclave.
Police in Bosnia and Herzegovina have obtained an arrest warrant for Milorad Dodik, as well as the heads of government and the Assembly of Republika Srpska. They are suspected of undermining the constitutional order.
The State Prosecutor's Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina has issued an arrest warrant for Serbian separatist leader Milorad Dodik and his aides for ignoring a summons to court. Dodik was sentenced to one year in prison for ignoring the decisions of the UN High Representative.
The EUFOR ALTHEA mission announced a temporary increase in the military contingent in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Currently, the mission has 1500 servicemen, but the exact number of additional forces is not disclosed.
Milorad Dodik was sentenced to a year in prison and a 6-year ban from holding the office of President of Republika Srpska. The sentence was passed for ignoring the decisions of the UN High Representative.
The commander of the Swiss Armed Forces announced his readiness to provide 200 troops for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. This requires a request from the UN and the approval of the Swiss government.
Croatia's incumbent president, Zoran Milanovic, won the second round of elections with 74. 68% of the vote. His opponent Dragan Primorac received only 25.32% of the vote.
Due to the Arctic cyclone, temperatures in the United States dropped by 7-14°C below normal, leading to the closure of schools and institutions in five states. More than 1,400 flights were canceled and 740 were delayed.
Seven Balkan countries were hit by heavy snowfalls and storms, leading to a transportation collapse. In Bosnia, 150,000 homes were left without electricity, and the city of Drvar was completely cut off from the world.
Bulgarian lawmakers plan to set up a commission to investigate Russian influence in the country. A network of 51 companies in Plovdiv has been identified that generate hundreds of millions of impressions of pro-Russian content in social networks every day.
In Buenos Aires, police arrested a man and seized more than 60 pieces of Nazi weapons with the symbols of the Third Reich. Military uniforms, flags and busts of Hitler were also confiscated.
The US Treasury Department imposed new sanctions on individuals and companies that helped Milorad Dodik and his son circumvent restrictions. Dodik is accused of undermining the Dayton Peace Agreement and seeking to secede from Republika Srpska.
The Moldovan police announced that they had uncovered a program that sent Moldovan citizens to Russia to learn how to organize riots. The program is linked to pro-Russian oligarch Ilan Shor.
The participants of the summit in Croatia reaffirmed their support for the Ukrainian peace formula and called for increased assistance to Ukraine. The declaration condemns Russian aggression and reaffirms Ukraine's territorial integrity.
The President of Ukraine will take part in the summit in Dubrovnik on October 9. The purpose of the meeting is to express the solidarity of Southeast European countries with Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.
Severe floods and landslides in Bosnia and Herzegovina have killed at least 22 people, and 6 are missing. Authorities are evacuating residents of southern regions, and a state of emergency has been declared due to the destruction of infrastructure.
Flash floods and landslides have hit parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina, killing at least 16 people. Rescuers are searching for survivors in flooded areas where roads and bridges have been destroyed.
At least 19 people have died due to heavy rains and flooding in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Serbia, Croatia, and the EU are ready to assist in the aftermath of the disaster.
On Friday night, a heavy rainstorm hit Bosnia and Herzegovina, flooding several cities. Rescue services report missing persons, power outages and communication disruptions.
Croatia's Prime Minister says that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed more countries into the EU. According to him, Putin has inadvertently become the biggest “promoter” of the EU expansion.
Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro experienced massive power outages, leaving many areas without electricity.
Despite efforts to cut off supplies of Russian fossil fuels, gas imports to Europe from Russia in May exceeded those from the United States.
Iraq and Jordan withdrew their signatures from the joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit, bringing the document aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine to 78 countries.
The UN General Assembly declared July 11 as the International Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Srebrenica Genocide, condemning any denial of this historic genocide.
The UN General Assembly is expected to vote to establish an annual day of remembrance for the victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, which is fiercely opposed by Serbs.
One person was killed when a tree fell on a car due to strong winds and severe flooding that caused chaos across Serbia.
The Venice Commission has called on Georgia to repeal the Foreign Agents Act, criticizing it as an obstacle to freedom of assembly, expression, privacy and public participation, leading to the stigmatization and destruction of NGOs and media outlets that receive foreign funding, which ultimately harms open debate, pluralism and democracy.
Elina Selemeneva and Valeriy Chobotar won medals for Ukraine at the European Karate Championships in Croatia.
Portugal's Foreign Minister said that Ukraine's accession to the EU is of fundamental importance to Portugal because of potential economic opportunities, solving the food problem, and because Ukraine is a pro-Atlantic ally.
EU ambassadors approve €30 million in non-lethal military aid to Georgia from the European Peace Fund.