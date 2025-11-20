World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponent

The Ukrainian national team will play against the Swedish national team in the semi-final match of the 2026 World Cup qualification play-offs, UNN reports.

Our national team will meet with the Swedish national team. If they pass Sweden, Ukraine will play in the final with the winner of the Poland - Albania pair.

The Ukrainian national team secured a place in the play-offs thanks to a victory over Iceland (2:0) in the last round of the group stage, which allowed our team to take second place.

Ukraine, along with Italy, Denmark, and Turkey, was in the first pot, and therefore cannot play against these national teams. The rest of the pots looked like this:

second pot: Poland, Wales, Czech Republic, Slovakia;

third pot: Ireland, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo;

fourth pot: Romania, North Macedonia, Northern Ireland, Sweden.

To qualify for the 2026 World Cup, the Ukrainian national team needs to overcome two opponents. In the semi-finals, as already mentioned, Ukraine will play against Sweden.

The match at this stage will be nominally a home game for the Ukrainians.

The semi-finals will be held on March 26, 2026, and the finals on March 31 of next year.