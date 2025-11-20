World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponent

$42.090.00
48.740.05
ukenru
01:38 PM • 12282 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 20420 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
12:48 PM • 15591 views
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponentPhoto
12:24 PM • 31009 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
12:24 PM • 31543 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 47789 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
08:21 AM • 28117 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
November 20, 07:57 AM • 25592 views
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - ZelenskyyVideo
November 20, 07:11 AM • 43597 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
Exclusive
November 20, 06:00 AM • 37975 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3.2m/s
92%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"This looks like an IPSO": Ukrainian diplomat Kyslytsya criticized Trump's plan to end the warNovember 20, 08:01 AM • 32832 views
The case that blew up the state: how the situation around Mindich turned into legal chaos and a political explosion - analysis of the suspicion08:12 AM • 54255 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy08:40 AM • 35379 views
Trump's plan for Ukraine: Russia to pay rent for Donbas, but the amount is not disclosed - The Telegraph08:42 AM • 30247 views
Three Ukrainian NPPs lost connection to high-voltage lines after the Russian attack on November 19 - IAEA11:00 AM • 32989 views
Publications
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations01:38 PM • 12236 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 20359 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying12:24 PM • 30954 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits12:24 PM • 31488 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 47748 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Marco Rubio
Radosław Sikorski
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Germany
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 29393 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 52694 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 50187 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 51122 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 56507 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Heating
Fox News

World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponent

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15622 views

The Ukrainian national team will face Sweden in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers play-offs. If they win, Ukraine will play in the final against the winner of the Poland – Albania match.

World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponent

The Ukrainian national team will play against the Swedish national team in the semi-final match of the 2026 World Cup qualification play-offs, UNN reports.

Details

Our national team will meet with the Swedish national team. If they pass Sweden, Ukraine will play in the final with the winner of the Poland - Albania pair.

Addition

The Ukrainian national team secured a place in the play-offs thanks to a victory over Iceland (2:0) in the last round of the group stage, which allowed our team to take second place.

Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage16.11.25, 20:56 • 26207 views

Ukraine, along with Italy, Denmark, and Turkey, was in the first pot, and therefore cannot play against these national teams. The rest of the pots looked like this:

  • second pot: Poland, Wales, Czech Republic, Slovakia;
    • third pot: Ireland, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo;
      • fourth pot: Romania, North Macedonia, Northern Ireland, Sweden.

        To qualify for the 2026 World Cup, the Ukrainian national team needs to overcome two opponents. In the semi-finals, as already mentioned, Ukraine will play against Sweden.

        The match at this stage will be nominally a home game for the Ukrainians.

        The semi-finals will be held on March 26, 2026, and the finals on March 31 of next year.

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        Sports
        Republic of Ireland
        Wales
        Bosnia and Herzegovina
        Albania
        North Macedonia
        Iceland
        Denmark
        Sweden
        Czech Republic
        Italy
        Romania
        Slovakia
        Turkey
        Ukraine
        Kosovo
        Poland