Russian pranksters deceived Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti by posing as the President of Latvia. Kurti's office stated that this incident confirms Russia's obsession with Kosovo.
The commander of the Swiss Armed Forces announced his readiness to provide 200 troops for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. This requires a request from the UN and the approval of the Swiss government.
The Self-Determination Party, led by Prime Minister Albin Kurti, won 39. 8% of the vote in the Kosovo parliamentary elections. The party will have to look for coalition partners to form a government.
The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Yevhen Moysiuk and Valeriy Churkin as deputy ministers of defense. Moisyuk will be responsible for the development of the Defense Forces, while Churkin will be in charge of military technology and innovation.
Seven Balkan countries were hit by heavy snowfalls and storms, leading to a transportation collapse. In Bosnia, 150,000 homes were left without electricity, and the city of Drvar was completely cut off from the world.
The Central Election Commission of Kosovo refused to allow the Serbian List party to participate in the parliamentary elections. The reason was the party's nationalist stance and its close ties to Serbia.
During the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw, FIFA showed a map of Ukraine without occupied Crimea. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry demands a public apology.
Belgium plans to increase the number of troops in NATO to 1,500 in 2025. The country will also send F-16s to Iceland and return troops to the peacekeeping mission in Kosovo.
Donald Trump is considering the candidacy of Richard Grenell for the post of special envoy for the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Grenell previously served as US Ambassador to Germany and acted as Director of National Intelligence.
The match between the national teams of Ukraine and Georgia in the League of Nations ended with a score of 1:1. Kverkvelia's 7th minute goal and Mikautadze's 76th minute goal determined the outcome of the match.
The Kosovo national team left the field in the 93rd minute of the match against Romania because of pro-Serbian chants from the fans. The players refused to return to the field, and the match was interrupted with the score tied 0-0.
Ukrainians won 6 silver and 3 bronze medals at the European Thai Boxing Championships in Pristina. The competition was attended by 223 athletes from 34 countries.
Ukrainian handball players defeated the Faroe Islands national team with a score of 35:32 in the 2026 European Championship qualifiers. The team will play its next qualifying match in March against Kosovo.
The President of Ukraine will take part in the summit in Dubrovnik on October 9. The purpose of the meeting is to express the solidarity of Southeast European countries with Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.
On August 2, Ukrainian athletes will compete in 7 disciplines at the Paris Games. August 1 Serhiy Kulish wins silver in shooting, Ukraine ranks 35th in the medal standings.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is planning a surprise visit to Belgrade on Friday to attend the signing of a cooperation agreement between the EU and Serbia on lithium imports, essential for the EU's digital and green transition.
Ukraine, as an independent state, first joined the UN peacekeeping contingents in 1992 in Yugoslavia, where a bloody civil war was taking place.
Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic has admitted that he sold ammunition to Western countries that can transfer it to Ukraine, but notes that this is not a Serbian contribution to one of the warring parties.
The Global Peace Summit communiqué is narrowly focused on addressing specific issues related to Russia's war against Ukraine, including territorial integrity and forcing Russia to comply with its provisions, but does not contain enforcement mechanisms.
Iraq and Jordan withdrew their signatures from the joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit, bringing the document aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine to 78 countries.
President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani called for urgent action, not just talk, to help Ukraine, as the war threatens the whole of Europe, and Kosovo is ready to provide military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.
Hungary is working to “redefine” NATO membership, Orban said.
One person was killed when a tree fell on a car due to strong winds and severe flooding that caused chaos across Serbia.
The semifinals and grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will be held in Malmö, Sweden.
The new Serbian government program reaffirms EU membership as a strategic goal, but refuses to impose sanctions on russia or recognize Kosovo's independence, despite pressure from the EU.
Bosnian Serb members of parliament have adopted a report denying that the killing of 8,000 Muslims in Srebrenica during the Bosnian War was genocide.
The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe votes to recommend Kosovo's membership despite Serbia's opposition.
Ukraine's women's national football team defeated Kosovo 2-0 in the first round of qualifying for the 2025 European Championships, with goals scored by Anna Petryk and Tamila Khimich.
A former NATO commander warns that russia may be stirring up tensions in the Balkans to distract Western attention from its invasion of Ukraine.
Kosovo will provide Ukraine with two packages of military aid consisting of mortar shells, trucks, armored vehicles, and ammunition.