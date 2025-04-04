$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15809 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28891 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64870 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213936 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122672 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391947 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310812 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213759 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244226 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255106 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Kosovo's Prime Minister became a victim of Russian pranksters who pretended to be the President of Latvia

Russian pranksters deceived Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti by posing as the President of Latvia. Kurti's office stated that this incident confirms Russia's obsession with Kosovo.

News of the World • March 26, 07:07 PM • 18035 views

Switzerland is ready to provide 200 soldiers for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine in nine to twelve months

The commander of the Swiss Armed Forces announced his readiness to provide 200 troops for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. This requires a request from the UN and the approval of the Swiss government.

War • February 23, 11:20 AM • 21637 views

Kosovo's ruling party wins elections but does not win a majority of seats in parliament

The Self-Determination Party, led by Prime Minister Albin Kurti, won 39. 8% of the vote in the Kosovo parliamentary elections. The party will have to look for coalition partners to form a government.

News of the World • February 10, 04:09 AM • 26968 views

Umerov gets two new deputies: who they are and what they will be responsible for

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Yevhen Moysiuk and Valeriy Churkin as deputy ministers of defense. Moisyuk will be responsible for the development of the Defense Forces, while Churkin will be in charge of military technology and innovation.

War • February 7, 02:45 PM • 31665 views

Balkan countries paralyzed by massive snowfall and storms

Seven Balkan countries were hit by heavy snowfalls and storms, leading to a transportation collapse. In Bosnia, 150,000 homes were left without electricity, and the city of Drvar was completely cut off from the world.

Society • December 26, 04:43 AM • 21168 views

Kosovo Election Commission withdraws ethnic Serb party from elections

The Central Election Commission of Kosovo refused to allow the Serbian List party to participate in the parliamentary elections. The reason was the party's nationalist stance and its close ties to Serbia.

News of the World • December 24, 07:57 AM • 14433 views

FIFA shows a map of Ukraine without Crimea: the Foreign Ministry demands an apology

During the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw, FIFA showed a map of Ukraine without occupied Crimea. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry demands a public apology.

Politics • December 14, 01:26 PM • 25501 views

Belgium announces increase in NATO Rapid Reaction Force: what is the country preparing for

Belgium plans to increase the number of troops in NATO to 1,500 in 2025. The country will also send F-16s to Iceland and return troops to the peacekeeping mission in Kosovo.

War • December 14, 03:24 AM • 104439 views

Trump considers ex-intelligence chief Grenell for special envoy on Russia's war against Ukraine - Reuters

Donald Trump is considering the candidacy of Richard Grenell for the post of special envoy for the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Grenell previously served as US Ambassador to Germany and acted as Director of National Intelligence.

War • November 23, 07:35 AM • 64439 views

Ukraine draws with Georgia in the Nations League match: how the situation in the group has changed

The match between the national teams of Ukraine and Georgia in the League of Nations ended with a score of 1:1. Kverkvelia's 7th minute goal and Mikautadze's 76th minute goal determined the outcome of the match.

Sports • November 16, 07:22 PM • 20541 views

Nations League match interrupted after fans chant: Kosovo team leaves the field

The Kosovo national team left the field in the 93rd minute of the match against Romania because of pro-Serbian chants from the fans. The players refused to return to the field, and the match was interrupted with the score tied 0-0.

Sports • November 16, 11:52 AM • 22248 views

Ukrainians win silver and bronze medals at the European Championships in Thai Boxing

Ukrainians won 6 silver and 3 bronze medals at the European Thai Boxing Championships in Pristina. The competition was attended by 223 athletes from 34 countries.

Sports • November 13, 11:02 AM • 18353 views

Ukraine's handball team defeats Faroe Islands in Euro 2026 qualifiers

Ukrainian handball players defeated the Faroe Islands national team with a score of 35:32 in the 2026 European Championship qualifiers. The team will play its next qualifying match in March against Kosovo.

Sports • November 10, 03:31 PM • 23167 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia today for Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit

The President of Ukraine will take part in the summit in Dubrovnik on October 9. The purpose of the meeting is to express the solidarity of Southeast European countries with Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

Politics • October 9, 08:52 AM • 14792 views

Olympics 2024: schedule of Ukrainian athletes' performances on August 2

On August 2, Ukrainian athletes will compete in 7 disciplines at the Paris Games. August 1 Serhiy Kulish wins silver in shooting, Ukraine ranks 35th in the medal standings.

Sports • August 2, 05:36 AM • 22148 views

Scholz travels to Serbia for rare meeting with 'isolated' Vucic to finalize lithium deal - Politico

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is planning a surprise visit to Belgrade on Friday to attend the signing of a cooperation agreement between the EU and Serbia on lithium imports, essential for the EU's digital and green transition.

News of the World • July 17, 10:30 AM • 16141 views

Today is the Day of Ukrainian Peacekeepers: creation of the first battalion, most successful missions, losses

Ukraine, as an independent state, first joined the UN peacekeeping contingents in 1992 in Yugoslavia, where a bloody civil war was taking place.

Society • July 15, 03:41 AM • 20825 views

Serbian Prime Minister defends sale of ammunition to the West after reports that they may go to Ukraine

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic has admitted that he sold ammunition to Western countries that can transfer it to Ukraine, but notes that this is not a Serbian contribution to one of the warring parties.

War • June 26, 06:00 AM • 76383 views
Exclusive

Political scientist on the Peace Summit communiqué: it is important that it is narrowly focused and addresses specific issues

The Global Peace Summit communiqué is narrowly focused on addressing specific issues related to Russia's war against Ukraine, including territorial integrity and forcing Russia to comply with its provisions, but does not contain enforcement mechanisms.

Politics • June 17, 10:06 AM • 119330 views

Iraq and Jordan refuse to sign joint communiqué on peace in Ukraine

Iraq and Jordan withdrew their signatures from the joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit, bringing the document aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine to 78 countries.

Politics • June 16, 09:34 PM • 106240 views

In Kosovo, they called not only to talk, but also to act to help Ukraine

President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani called for urgent action, not just talk, to help Ukraine, as the war threatens the whole of Europe, and Kosovo is ready to provide military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

War • June 16, 11:55 AM • 27236 views

Hungary is working to "redefine" NATO membership - Orban

Hungary is working to “redefine” NATO membership, Orban said.

War • May 24, 09:22 AM • 22787 views

In Serbia, heavy winds and thunderstorms, in the north of the country, a person was killed in a car

One person was killed when a tree fell on a car due to strong winds and severe flooding that caused chaos across Serbia.

News of the World • May 22, 10:40 AM • 17294 views

Eurovision Song Contest 2024: how to watch and how to vote

The semifinals and grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will be held in Malmö, Sweden.

Culture • May 6, 01:15 PM • 104384 views

Serbia's new government reaffirms EU membership goal but refuses to impose sanctions on russia

The new Serbian government program reaffirms EU membership as a strategic goal, but refuses to impose sanctions on russia or recognize Kosovo's independence, despite pressure from the EU.

News of the World • May 2, 03:17 PM • 20961 views

The Parliament of the Republika Srpska approved the report on the denial of the genocide in Srebrenica

Bosnian Serb members of parliament have adopted a report denying that the killing of 8,000 Muslims in Srebrenica during the Bosnian War was genocide.

News of the World • April 19, 08:49 AM • 17812 views

PACE votes to recommend Kosovo's membership despite Serbia's opposition

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe votes to recommend Kosovo's membership despite Serbia's opposition.

News of the World • April 17, 11:19 AM • 22420 views

Ukraine's women's national team defeats Kosovo 2-0 in Euro 2025 qualifying

Ukraine's women's national football team defeated Kosovo 2-0 in the first round of qualifying for the 2025 European Championships, with goals scored by Anna Petryk and Tamila Khimich.

Sports • April 6, 02:14 AM • 44325 views

Ex-NATO commander: putin may try to stir up the Balkans to distract the West from Ukraine

A former NATO commander warns that russia may be stirring up tensions in the Balkans to distract Western attention from its invasion of Ukraine.

War • April 2, 04:14 PM • 30145 views

Kosovo to hand over armored vehicles, trucks and mortar shells to Ukraine

Kosovo will provide Ukraine with two packages of military aid consisting of mortar shells, trucks, armored vehicles, and ammunition.

War • March 21, 01:50 AM • 73583 views