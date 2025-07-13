$41.820.00
Foreign Ministers of Southeast European countries supported Ukraine's accession to NATO - communique

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

Foreign ministers of Southeast European countries supported Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership. Participants of the meeting in Dubrovnik reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity.

Foreign Ministers of Southeast European countries supported Ukraine's accession to NATO - communique

Foreign Ministers of Southeast European countries support Ukraine on its irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership. This is stated in the joint communiqué of the participants of the Second Ministerial Meeting "Ukraine - Southeast Europe" in Dubrovnik (Croatia), reports UNN with reference to the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

The document states that the signatories reaffirm their unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine, its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders, including territorial waters.

The full withdrawal of Russian forces and means from the entire territory of Ukraine, the cessation of hostilities, and the full restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders remain important for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace

- stated in the communiqué.

Ministers also "would welcome an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO when allies agree and conditions are met."

NATO membership remains the best cost-effective security option for Ukraine. Neither Russia nor any other non-NATO state has a veto over the Alliance's enlargement

- stated in the document.

The signatories emphasize that they fully support Ukraine's right to choose its own security mechanisms and to decide its future, free from external interference.

Addition

The communiqué was signed by Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman and Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha as co-organizers, the heads of foreign policy agencies of Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Romania, as well as representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia and Greece.

Recall

The Latvian Saeima approved a statement in support of Ukraine's earliest possible invitation to NATO. It is noted that inviting Ukraine would not mean immediate accession, but would send a politically and morally significant signal about a clear path to the Alliance.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

