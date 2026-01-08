Attack on Dnipro and region: school holidays extended until January 9

$42.560.14
49.800.29
ukenru
11:38 PM • 898 views
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 12141 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 19011 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 15942 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
January 7, 01:11 PM • 18834 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
January 7, 12:29 PM • 22465 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 29441 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
January 7, 10:27 AM • 26629 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
January 7, 10:05 AM • 27910 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
January 7, 09:26 AM • 19891 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
2.7m/s
90%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 11159 views
Trump claims Russia would have seized Ukraine without his interventionJanuary 7, 03:10 PM • 7988 views
"This is a proven path": the President of the European Council named the key step to a just peace in UkraineJanuary 7, 03:28 PM • 5276 views
In all regions of Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on January 8January 7, 04:14 PM • 4334 views
Biletskyi on personnel changes in the SBU: Maliuk's resignation is a minus, but key figures have been retained and even promotedPhotoJanuary 7, 06:05 PM • 3534 views
Publications
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 22718 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 27712 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 29439 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 73004 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 110419 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Rustem Umerov
Karoline Leavitt
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kryvyi Rih
Paris
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 11290 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 40998 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 60684 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 103007 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 94430 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Starlink
The Diplomat

Attack on Dnipro and region: school holidays extended until January 9

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Due to power outages in most settlements of Dnipropetrovsk region, school holidays have been extended until January 9 inclusive. In Dnipro, all city hospitals have been switched to generators, and school holidays have been extended for another two days.

Attack on Dnipro and region: school holidays extended until January 9

Due to power outages in most settlements of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, holidays in general secondary education institutions have been extended until January 9 inclusive. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, informs UNN.

Details

In turn, the mayor of Dnipro, Borys Filatov, said that all city hospitals have been completely switched to generators.

There are necessary water reserves. The treatment process does not stop. Sewerage in buildings is also supported by alternative power sources. School holidays have been extended for another two days. Currently, there are about 130 columns with technical water in different districts of the city. In the morning - if necessary - invincibility points will be deployed. In total, there are 89 of them in the city

- Filatov noted.

He warned that most likely on the morning of January 8, there may be interruptions in the operation of electric transport in Dnipro.

Recall

As a result of a massive attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, most consumers were left without electricity and water supply. Energy workers will begin restoration work as soon as the security situation allows.

Dnipro without light and water: no forecasts for restoration07.01.26, 23:14 • 2308 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyEducation
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro