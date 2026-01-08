Attack on Dnipro and region: school holidays extended until January 9

Due to power outages in most settlements of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, holidays in general secondary education institutions have been extended until January 9 inclusive. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, informs UNN.

Details

In turn, the mayor of Dnipro, Borys Filatov, said that all city hospitals have been completely switched to generators.

There are necessary water reserves. The treatment process does not stop. Sewerage in buildings is also supported by alternative power sources. School holidays have been extended for another two days. Currently, there are about 130 columns with technical water in different districts of the city. In the morning - if necessary - invincibility points will be deployed. In total, there are 89 of them in the city - Filatov noted.

He warned that most likely on the morning of January 8, there may be interruptions in the operation of electric transport in Dnipro.

Recall

As a result of a massive attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, most consumers were left without electricity and water supply. Energy workers will begin restoration work as soon as the security situation allows.

Dnipro without light and water: no forecasts for restoration