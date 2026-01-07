Dnipro without light and water: no forecasts for restoration

$42.560.14
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
04:11 PM • 14400 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 13113 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
January 7, 01:11 PM • 16258 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
January 7, 12:29 PM • 20494 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 27151 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
January 7, 10:27 AM • 25568 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
January 7, 10:05 AM • 26914 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
January 7, 09:26 AM • 19411 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
January 7, 09:20 AM • 17876 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
Publications
Exclusives
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected
US Marines seize Russian tanker "Marinera" - Reuters
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNN
Trump claims Russia would have seized Ukraine without his intervention
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 27151 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anyway
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitions
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNN
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' reboot
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the US
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box office
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in Venezuela
Dnipro without light and water: no forecasts for restoration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

In Dnipro, electricity supply has disappeared, and in some places, water supply is absent, with no forecasts for restoration. In the Zaporizhzhia region, hospitals have been switched to generators due to electricity supply restrictions.

Dnipro without light and water: no forecasts for restoration

Electricity supply has disappeared in many districts of Dnipro, and water supply is absent in some places. This is reported by UNN with reference to local publics.

Details

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, there are currently no forecasts regarding the restoration of energy supply.

If you currently have water at home, make a reserve. Especially Pavlohrad and Synelnykove districts, as the "DZD" enterprise is also de-energized

- Lukashuk noted.

Meanwhile, according to monitoring channels, air raid sirens are not heard in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and Zaporizhzhia due to a total blackout.

In turn, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, said that due to the enemy attack on Ukraine, including the Zaporizhzhia region, electricity supply restrictions are in effect: water supply and hospitals have been switched to generator operation, critical infrastructure is functioning.

Recall

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Dnipro on the evening of January 6 increased to 8.

Fire in Dnipro on January 3: fire covered an area of 60 square meters, a man died04.01.26, 09:13 • 5196 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Dnipro
Kryvyi Rih
Zaporizhzhia