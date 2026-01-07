Dnipro without light and water: no forecasts for restoration

Electricity supply has disappeared in many districts of Dnipro, and water supply is absent in some places. This is reported by UNN with reference to local publics.

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, there are currently no forecasts regarding the restoration of energy supply.

If you currently have water at home, make a reserve. Especially Pavlohrad and Synelnykove districts, as the "DZD" enterprise is also de-energized - Lukashuk noted.

Meanwhile, according to monitoring channels, air raid sirens are not heard in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and Zaporizhzhia due to a total blackout.

In turn, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, said that due to the enemy attack on Ukraine, including the Zaporizhzhia region, electricity supply restrictions are in effect: water supply and hospitals have been switched to generator operation, critical infrastructure is functioning.

