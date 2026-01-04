Fire in Dnipro on January 3: fire covered an area of 60 square meters, a man died

Photo: Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

A man died in a fire in a residential building in Dnipro. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Details

The tragedy occurred on the evening of January 3 inside a one-story residential building on Spuskny Lane in the Novokodatsky district of Dnipro. As a result of the fire, the flames covered an area of 60 square meters.

The fire engulfed the roof, wall decoration, and property. During the extinguishing, firefighters found the body of a man.

The fire has been extinguished. 9 rescuers and 2 units of fire and rescue equipment were involved in the scene - the report says.

Recall

