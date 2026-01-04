$42.170.00
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 28797 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 40660 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 44029 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 43399 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 58041 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 78716 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential Office
January 2, 11:39 AM • 67829 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OP
January 2, 09:17 AM • 87776 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 48367 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
Fire in Dnipro on January 3: fire covered an area of 60 square meters, a man died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

On January 3, a fire broke out in a one-story residential building on Spuskny Lane in the Novokodatsky district of Dnipro, covering 60 square meters. During the extinguishing, firefighters found the body of a man.

Photo: Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

A man died in a fire in a residential building in Dnipro. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Details

The tragedy occurred on the evening of January 3 inside a one-story residential building on Spuskny Lane in the Novokodatsky district of Dnipro. As a result of the fire, the flames covered an area of 60 square meters.

The fire engulfed the roof, wall decoration, and property. During the extinguishing, firefighters found the body of a man.

The fire has been extinguished. 9 rescuers and 2 units of fire and rescue equipment were involved in the scene

 - the report says.

Recall

On the night of Saturday, January 3, Russians attacked the Marhanets community of Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, with a Grad MLRS. At the same time, the enemy directed a UAV at the Vasylkiv community of Synelnykove district.

Yevhen Ustimenko

