03:35 PM • 22263 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
03:23 PM • 30226 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 27965 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 48915 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 23559 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 22440 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 21480 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
March 6, 09:57 AM • 19988 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
March 6, 09:32 AM • 20286 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
March 6, 09:22 AM • 17646 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
135 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy used over 3,500 drones - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Since the beginning of the day, 135 combat engagements have been recorded on the front. The enemy used 3,565 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,506 shellings.

135 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy used over 3,500 drones - General Staff

In total, since the beginning of this day, 135 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 3565 kamikaze drones and carried out 2506 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 54 air strikes, dropped 175 guided aerial bombs, used 3565 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2506 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice. The enemy carried out 90 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including three using MLRS.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the direction of the settlements of Zybyne, Vilcha, and Shevyakivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks towards Pishchane, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, and Novoplatonivka; one more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Tverdokhlibove, Derylove, Kolodiazi, and towards the settlements of Stepove, Stavky, Drobycheve, Lyman. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance eight times in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka, Riznykivka, and in the area of Zakitne. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Predtechyne. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 20 times today in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and in the direction of Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Zatyshok, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, and towards the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Bilytske. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 49 occupiers were eliminated and 19 were wounded in this direction today. One unit of automotive and one unit of special equipment, one command post were destroyed, three artillery systems, two units of automotive transport, two units of special equipment, one UAV command post and six enemy shelters were damaged. 131 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy advanced three times in the areas of Verbove and Ternove. Pokrovske, Kolomiytsi, Pysantsi, and Oleksandrivka were subjected to enemy air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, 19 combat engagements took place in the areas of Myrne, Huliaipole, and towards Zaliznychne, Krynychne, Olenokostiantynivka, and Varvarivka. The defense forces are holding back the pressure, 18 attacks have already been repelled. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Hirke, Charivne, Vozdvyzhivka, Rizdvianka, Rivne, Liubytske. 

In the Orikhiv direction, four combat engagements with the enemy took place in the areas of Stepnohirsk and Plavni. One battle is ongoing. The settlements of Kamyshivakha and Veselianka were subjected to enemy air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack towards the Antonivskyi bridge. Olhivka was subjected to an enemy air strike.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Village
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka