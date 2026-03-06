136 combat engagements took place at the front during the day, the enemy lost 950 people - General Staff

Over the past day, March 5, 136 combat engagements took place at the front. The enemy launched 75 air strikes, dropping 233 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, the Russians used 7,951 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,413 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, including 63 with multiple rocket launchers.

The settlements of Pidhavrylivka, Kolomiytsi, Oleksiivka of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Vozdvyzhivka, Kopani, Barvinivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Varvarivka, Hirke, Huliaipilske, Rozumivka, Veselianka, Yurkivka, Novopavlivka of Zaporizhzhia Oblast came under enemy air strikes.

At the same time, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit six areas of concentration of manpower, two artillery systems, a UAV control point, a military-technical equipment warehouse, a multiple rocket launcher, and an occupiers' control point.

The situation in certain sectors of the front is as follows:

In the Siversk and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy launched three air strikes with nine aerial bombs, carried out 147 shellings, 12 of which were with MLRS.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the South Slobozhansky direction.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor attacked once towards the settlement of Podoly.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked six times. They tried to break into our defense towards the settlements of Cherneshchyna, Drobycheve, Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders stopped six attempts by the occupiers to advance in the area of the settlement of Zakitne and towards Yampil, Platonivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and towards Illinivka, Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 21 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Novomykolaivka, Udachne, Filiia, and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Novooleksandrivka, Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of the settlements of Novohryhorivka, Krasnohirske.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 28 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Huliaipole, Zelene, Myrny, and towards Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Staroukrainka, Tsvitkove.

In the Orikhiv direction, there were three combat engagements with the enemy near Stepnohirsk, Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack towards the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

The losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 950 people. The enemy lost seven tanks, six armored combat vehicles, 45 artillery systems, two multiple rocket launchers, one air defense system, one helicopter, 1609 unmanned aerial vehicles, 208 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment.

On the night of March 6, Russia attacked Ukraine with 141 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas-type attack UAVs and other types of drones. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down or suppressed 111 enemy UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country.