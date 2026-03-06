136 combat engagements took place at the front during the day, the enemy lost 950 people - General Staff

$43.720.26
50.830.37
ukenru
March 5, 11:07 PM • 12173 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 23837 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 28318 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 62006 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 107477 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 52792 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM • 45933 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 73487 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 27442 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 51295 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3m/s
78%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump hosted MLS champions Inter Miami and their captain Messi at the White HouseVideoMarch 5, 10:01 PM • 6144 views
Trump called military operation against Iran more important than rising fuel prices in the USMarch 5, 10:16 PM • 7344 views
Oschadbank announced the abduction of its cash collectors and a large sum of valuables in HungaryMarch 5, 10:58 PM • 9596 views
Israel's Defense Minister revealed details of the plan to eliminate Ali KhameneiMarch 5, 11:33 PM • 6676 views
Russia plans to double the number of drone units by recruiting young peopleMarch 6, 01:00 AM • 8332 views
Publications
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 29731 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 60091 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 73491 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 81777 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 81328 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Narendra Modi
Musician
Actual places
Iran
United States
Ukraine
Israel
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUI02:40 AM • 4936 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 13015 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 15778 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 37094 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 43784 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Gold
Social network
Shahed-136

136 combat engagements took place at the front during the day, the enemy lost 950 people - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

📝 Редагувати новину

During March 5, 136 combat engagements took place. The enemy launched 75 air strikes, dropped 233 guided aerial bombs, and lost 950 people.

136 combat engagements took place at the front during the day, the enemy lost 950 people - General Staff

Over the past day, March 5, 136 combat engagements took place at the front. The enemy launched 75 air strikes, dropping 233 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In addition, the Russians used 7,951 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,413 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, including 63 with multiple rocket launchers.

The settlements of Pidhavrylivka, Kolomiytsi, Oleksiivka of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Vozdvyzhivka, Kopani, Barvinivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Varvarivka, Hirke, Huliaipilske, Rozumivka, Veselianka, Yurkivka, Novopavlivka of Zaporizhzhia Oblast came under enemy air strikes.

At the same time, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit six areas of concentration of manpower, two artillery systems, a UAV control point, a military-technical equipment warehouse, a multiple rocket launcher, and an occupiers' control point.

The situation in certain sectors of the front is as follows:

In the Siversk and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy launched three air strikes with nine aerial bombs, carried out 147 shellings, 12 of which were with MLRS.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the South Slobozhansky direction.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor attacked once towards the settlement of Podoly.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked six times. They tried to break into our defense towards the settlements of Cherneshchyna, Drobycheve, Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders stopped six attempts by the occupiers to advance in the area of the settlement of Zakitne and towards Yampil, Platonivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and towards Illinivka, Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 21 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Novomykolaivka, Udachne, Filiia, and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Novooleksandrivka, Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of the settlements of Novohryhorivka, Krasnohirske.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 28 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Huliaipole, Zelene, Myrny, and towards Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Staroukrainka, Tsvitkove.

In the Orikhiv direction, there were three combat engagements with the enemy near Stepnohirsk, Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack towards the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

The losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 950 people. The enemy lost seven tanks, six armored combat vehicles, 45 artillery systems, two multiple rocket launchers, one air defense system, one helicopter, 1609 unmanned aerial vehicles, 208 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment.

Recall

On the night of March 6, Russia attacked Ukraine with 141 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas-type attack UAVs and other types of drones. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down or suppressed 111 enemy UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Village
Technology
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Ukraine