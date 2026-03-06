Trump hosted MLS champions Inter Miami and their captain Messi at the White House

US President Donald Trump held a ceremonial meeting with the players and coaching staff of the "Inter Miami" club, who became the champions of Major League Soccer. The main event of the gathering was the presence of the team captain and world football legend Lionel Messi, whom the head of state personally congratulated on another title. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Journalists present at the event reported that during his conversation with Messi and other players, Trump focused on foreign policy issues. The President spoke in detail to the athletes about the ongoing US military operation against Iran in the Persian Gulf region.

The visit of "Inter Miami" has become a traditional event to honor sports achievements.

Do you have ugly players? You know, I like ugly guys a lot more - Trump unexpectedly stated during the reception, addressing Messi.

Trump's Visa Reform: 2026 World Cup Participants and Major League Athletes Get 'Green Light' to Enter US