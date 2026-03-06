Trump hosted MLS champions Inter Miami and their captain Messi at the White House

$43.720.26
50.830.37
ukenru
05:43 PM • 12106 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:39 PM • 18424 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 43704 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 79760 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 46774 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM • 42133 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 67854 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 25838 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 49426 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 80164 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 53343 views
Shahed that hit British airbase in Cyprus was not launched from Iran - APPhotoMarch 5, 01:04 PM • 54435 views
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 23701 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 12350 views
Hungarian opposition leader criticizes Zelenskyy for statement about Orbán05:28 PM • 9392 views
Publications
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 23702 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 53344 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 67854 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 77145 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 77279 views
UNN Lite
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhoto06:11 PM • 6862 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 12351 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 34762 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 41794 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 56892 views
Trump hosted MLS champions Inter Miami and their captain Messi at the White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1008 views

Donald Trump hosted MLS champions Inter Miami and their captain Lionel Messi. The president discussed foreign policy and the US military operation against Iran with the team.

Trump hosted MLS champions Inter Miami and their captain Messi at the White House

US President Donald Trump held a ceremonial meeting with the players and coaching staff of the "Inter Miami" club, who became the champions of Major League Soccer. The main event of the gathering was the presence of the team captain and world football legend Lionel Messi, whom the head of state personally congratulated on another title. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Journalists present at the event reported that during his conversation with Messi and other players, Trump focused on foreign policy issues. The President spoke in detail to the athletes about the ongoing US military operation against Iran in the Persian Gulf region.

The visit of "Inter Miami" has become a traditional event to honor sports achievements.

Do you have ugly players? You know, I like ugly guys a lot more

- Trump unexpectedly stated during the reception, addressing Messi.

Trump's Visa Reform: 2026 World Cup Participants and Major League Athletes Get 'Green Light' to Enter US16.01.26, 05:02 • 6359 views

Stepan Haftko

SportsNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States
Iran