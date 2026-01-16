$43.180.08
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 15770 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 24263 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 56897 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 68896 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 37159 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 33760 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 52786 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 42315 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 44468 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
Trump's Visa Reform: 2026 World Cup Participants and Major League Athletes Get 'Green Light' to Enter US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

The Donald Trump administration has exempted participants of the 2026 World Cup, the 2028 Olympics, and major US leagues from visa restrictions. The exceptions apply only to athletes, coaches, and support staff, while fans remain subject to sanctions.

Trump's Visa Reform: 2026 World Cup Participants and Major League Athletes Get 'Green Light' to Enter US
Photo: AP

The Donald Trump administration has officially determined a list of sporting events that will not be subject to the strict visa ban currently in effect for citizens of nearly 40 countries. In addition to the strategically important 2026 FIFA World Cup, athletes and staff of leading professional leagues have been granted unimpeded entry. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

A special State Department dispatch sent to consulates states that participants in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympic Games are exempt from restrictions. This decision is intended to guarantee the full participation of national teams, regardless of the origin of their players.

US tightens entry rules for green card and visa holders, new laws effective December 2626.12.25, 16:40 • 9151 view

Exceptions apply exclusively to:

  • professional athletes;
    • coaching staff;
      • support staff (doctors and technical specialists).

        Professional leagues protected

        The administration also included tournaments of leading American leagues: NBA, NHL, MLB, NFL, as well as ATP and WTA tennis series, in the list of "major sporting events". This will allow foreign legionnaires to continue playing in the US, despite the general tightening of immigration standards.

        Spectators remain under sanctions

        Despite the loyalty to athletes, the rules for fans remain unwavering. Foreign spectators, journalists, and corporate sponsors from countries on the "sanctions list" will be denied entry.

        Only a small group of travelers directly involved in the World Cup or the Olympics will be eligible for this exception

        - emphasized the State Department, stressing that national security remains a priority. 

        US suspends visa issuance for 75 countries, including Russia and Iran14.01.26, 17:03 • 4084 views

        Stepan Haftko

        SportsPoliticsNews of the World
        Sanctions
        United States Department of State
        Donald Trump
        United States