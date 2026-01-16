Trump's Visa Reform: 2026 World Cup Participants and Major League Athletes Get 'Green Light' to Enter US

Photo: AP

The Donald Trump administration has officially determined a list of sporting events that will not be subject to the strict visa ban currently in effect for citizens of nearly 40 countries. In addition to the strategically important 2026 FIFA World Cup, athletes and staff of leading professional leagues have been granted unimpeded entry. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

A special State Department dispatch sent to consulates states that participants in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympic Games are exempt from restrictions. This decision is intended to guarantee the full participation of national teams, regardless of the origin of their players.

Exceptions apply exclusively to:

professional athletes;

coaching staff;

support staff (doctors and technical specialists).

Professional leagues protected

The administration also included tournaments of leading American leagues: NBA, NHL, MLB, NFL, as well as ATP and WTA tennis series, in the list of "major sporting events". This will allow foreign legionnaires to continue playing in the US, despite the general tightening of immigration standards.

Spectators remain under sanctions

Despite the loyalty to athletes, the rules for fans remain unwavering. Foreign spectators, journalists, and corporate sponsors from countries on the "sanctions list" will be denied entry.

Only a small group of travelers directly involved in the World Cup or the Olympics will be eligible for this exception - emphasized the State Department, stressing that national security remains a priority.

