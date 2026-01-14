$43.180.08
US suspends visa issuance for 75 countries, including Russia and Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

The US State Department is suspending visa processing for 75 countries, including Russia and Iran, starting January 21. This is due to a review of applicant screening procedures that could lead to a public charge.

US suspends visa issuance for 75 countries, including Russia and Iran

The US State Department is suspending all visa processing for 75 countries to stop working with applicants deemed likely to become a public charge, UNN reports with reference to Fox News.

Details

A State Department memo, first published by Fox News Digital, instructs consular officers to deny visas under current law while the department reviews screening procedures.

Among the countries are Somalia, Russia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Nigeria, Thailand, Yemen, and others.

The pause will begin on January 21 and last indefinitely until the department completes its review of visa processing.

The publication notes that older or overweight applicants may be denied, as well as those who have previously received public cash assistance or hospitalization.

The State Department will use its long-standing authority to deem ineligible potential immigrants who would become a public charge to the United States and abuse the generosity of the American people 

– said State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott.

According to him, immigration from these 75 countries will be suspended while the State Department reviews procedures for processing immigration applications to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who use social assistance and government benefits.

Antonina Tumanova

