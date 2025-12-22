The US increases payments for migrants who voluntarily leave the country to $3,000

The Trump administration is offering illegal immigrants $3,000 instead of $1,000 and paid travel if they agree to voluntarily leave the US by the end of the year. Bloomberg writes about this, reports UNN.

Details

The Trump administration is offering illegal immigrants $3,000 and paid travel if they agree to voluntarily leave the US by the end of the year. This is its latest attempt to step up mass deportations and cut law enforcement costs. - the publication writes.

It is noted that illegal immigrants who self-deport using the CBP One app will receive paid travel organized by the Department of Homeland Security and will be eligible for the cancellation of any civil penalties or punishments for not leaving the US.

The announcement of this policy is part of a campaign to accelerate deportations during the holiday season.

Illegal aliens should take advantage of this gift and self-deport, because if they don't, we will find them, arrest them, and they will never return. – said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

According to Noem, since January 2025, 1.9 million illegal immigrants have voluntarily deported themselves, and tens of thousands of them have used the CBP One app. These figures could not be independently verified. The app was created during the Biden administration for migrants to schedule asylum interviews, but President Donald Trump's team rebranded it and changed its purpose.

Recall

The administration of US President Donald Trump offers undocumented migrants $1,000 and paid airfare if they agree to voluntarily leave the US, in another attempt to accelerate mass deportations and reduce law enforcement costs.