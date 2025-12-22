The US increases payments for migrants who voluntarily leave the country to $3,000

$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
07:00 PM • 3436 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
04:37 PM • 10775 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 23607 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 18855 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 20434 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 21918 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 20571 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 20429 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 17805 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 22, 10:33 AM • 13597 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.9m/s
87%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 31927 views
Automatic weapons by mail and "money in a book": an interregional channel for illegal arms trade exposedPhotoDecember 22, 01:00 PM • 6826 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an oil terminal in Russia, an ammunition depot, and a launch site for occupiers' 'Shaheds'December 22, 01:13 PM • 17888 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 10416 views
Budanov named Ukraine's main failure during the war02:37 PM • 10722 views
Publications
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 23596 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 31968 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 63373 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 85347 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 119958 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
China
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's Widow05:50 PM • 3516 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 10450 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 35256 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 32736 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 34842 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
YouTube
Instagram

The US increases payments for migrants who voluntarily leave the country to $3,000

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

In the US, illegal migrants are offered $3,000 and a paid trip for voluntarily leaving the US by the end of the year. This is part of a campaign to accelerate deportations and reduce law enforcement costs.

The US increases payments for migrants who voluntarily leave the country to $3,000

The Trump administration is offering illegal immigrants $3,000 instead of $1,000 and paid travel if they agree to voluntarily leave the US by the end of the year. Bloomberg writes about this, reports UNN.

Details

The Trump administration is offering illegal immigrants $3,000 and paid travel if they agree to voluntarily leave the US by the end of the year. This is its latest attempt to step up mass deportations and cut law enforcement costs.

- the publication writes.

It is noted that illegal immigrants who self-deport using the CBP One app will receive paid travel organized by the Department of Homeland Security and will be eligible for the cancellation of any civil penalties or punishments for not leaving the US.

The announcement of this policy is part of a campaign to accelerate deportations during the holiday season.

Illegal aliens should take advantage of this gift and self-deport, because if they don't, we will find them, arrest them, and they will never return.

– said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

According to Noem, since January 2025, 1.9 million illegal immigrants have voluntarily deported themselves, and tens of thousands of them have used the CBP One app. These figures could not be independently verified. The app was created during the Biden administration for migrants to schedule asylum interviews, but President Donald Trump's team rebranded it and changed its purpose.

Recall

The administration of US President Donald Trump offers undocumented migrants $1,000 and paid airfare if they agree to voluntarily leave the US, in another attempt to accelerate mass deportations and reduce law enforcement costs.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
United States Department of Homeland Security
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump