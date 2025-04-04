India's imports of Russian oil have fallen to their lowest level since January 2023 due to US sanctions. The country is compensating for the losses by purchasing from Iraq, Saudi Arabia and other suppliers.
Gasperini criticized Lukman for a missed penalty in the match against Brugge, which led to the Champions League exit. The player reacted emotionally to the coach's criticism on social media.
At least 15 people were killed in a stampede during the Hindu Kumbh Mela pilgrimage in the city of Prayagraj. The incident occurred at night near the arena of ascetics during the holy bathing.
Saudi Arabia's Minister of Economy said that the country is still evaluating the possibility of joining the BRICS. Unlike other invited countries that have already agreed to join, the Kingdom continues to analyze various aspects of membership.
In 2024, the wealth of billionaires grew by $5. 7 billion daily, reaching $15 trillion. According to Oxfam, five trillionaires may appear in the world within a decade, while 44% of the population lives in poverty.
Brazil has announced the acceptance of Nigeria as a new partner in the BRICS. The world's sixth most populous country will join the multinational bloc along with eight other members.
Brent and WTI crude oil prices have risen amid declining supplies from Russia and OPEC countries. Analysts predict a decline in oil prices in 2025 compared to 2024.
X increases the cost of Premium+ subscription by 37. 5% to $22 per month. The changes will affect users around the world, with the largest growth in Nigeria and Turkey.
67 people, including 35 children, were killed in a stampede at three Christmas charity events in Nigeria. The tragedies occurred in Oyo and Anambra states and the capital, Abuja, due to insufficient security measures.
There are 27226 foreign students enrolled in Ukrainian universities, most of them from China - 10735 people. The most popular specialty among foreigners is medicine, and most students study at KNUTD.
Ukraine is expanding its diplomatic presence in Africa by opening 10 new embassies. Zelenskyy announces the creation of grain hubs and technology exchange with African countries.
The Nigerian authorities released 29 minors who faced the death penalty for allegedly participating in the protests. The children were held for more than two months until the president intervened.
In Nigeria, 76 protesters, including 29 minors aged 14-17, are accused of treason. The children face the death penalty and have been detained for 90 days without proper food.
In Nigeria, a tanker truck explosion killed at least 95 people and injured 50 others. The tragedy occurred in the city of Majia when the driver tried to avoid another truck.
Under the guise of hotel internships, russia lures young women from Africa to a drone factory. The workers are subjected to exploitation, working without proper protection and under constant surveillance.
The European Asylum Agency (EUAA) recently released data on asylum trends in the European Union for the first half of 2024.
Niger's military government postponed the start of the school year to October 28 due to heavy rains and flooding. More than 300 people have died and 800,000 have been affected by the worst floods in 30 years in the region.
Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 150 incidents have occurred that have affected humanitarian aid. Despite this, Ukraine continues to help other countries by sending food.
According to the CDC, 1,200 new cases of mpox were reported in the African Union this week. Since the beginning of the year, the total number of infections has reached 18,737, with 541 deaths.
Armed gunmen have kidnapped at least 20 medical students in Benue State, Nigeria. The incident occurred while the students were traveling to a conference in Enugu State, and police are investigating the case.
Seven Polish citizens have been detained in Nigeria for displaying Russian flags during anti-government protests. The Polish Foreign Ministry is investigating the circumstances of the incident in cooperation with the Nigerian authorities.
In Libya, the attorney general ordered the arrest of the unnamed oil minister for behavior incompatible with his position. Against this backdrop, NOC suspended production at the country's largest field due to force majeure.
In Nigeria, tailors and their sponsors were detained for making Russian flags for anti-government protests. The authorities regarded the use of a foreign flag at the rallies as treason.
russian LNG supplies to France more than doubled in the first half of this year. French companies imported almost 4.4 bcm of russian LNG, making France the largest importer in the EU.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced the creation of 'The Parents Network' programme to support families facing online bullying. The couple plan to highlight the importance of protecting young people online during their visit to Colombia.
An explosion occurs in a cafe in Nigeria, killing at least 16 people. Police suspect the involvement of the Boko Haram terrorist group, which has been fighting the government since 2009.
Turkey ratified the free trade agreement with Ukraine signed in February 2022. This is expected to increase bilateral trade from $7.3 billion to $10 billion in a short period of time.
Ukraine hopes for Turkey's active participation in ensuring food security and navigation safety in the Black Sea. The parties also discussed the ratification of the Free Trade Agreement and strengthening economic cooperation.
Since the launch of the Grain from Ukraine initiative in the fall of 2022, Ukraine has exported 221. 41 thousand tons of agricultural products to 10 countries in Africa and Asia, ensuring food security for 8 million people.
A series of bombings at a wedding, a hospital and a funeral in Borno State, Nigeria, killed at least 18 people and injured 48 others.