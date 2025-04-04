$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15332 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27853 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64431 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213272 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122339 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391575 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310436 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213676 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244185 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255079 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22604 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45029 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131398 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14602 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13867 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131406 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213272 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391575 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254105 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310436 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2840 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13872 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45033 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72018 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57123 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Nigeria

India's oil imports from Russia fall to lowest in two years - Bloomberg

India's imports of Russian oil have fallen to their lowest level since January 2023 due to US sanctions. The country is compensating for the losses by purchasing from Iraq, Saudi Arabia and other suppliers.

Economy • March 1, 10:59 AM • 45541 views

“One of the worst penalty shooters": Atalanta coach criticizes the hero of the 2024 Europa League final

Gasperini criticized Lukman for a missed penalty in the match against Brugge, which led to the Champions League exit. The player reacted emotionally to the coach's criticism on social media.

Sports • February 19, 03:34 PM • 28249 views

At least 15 people die in India as a result of riots at a religious festival

At least 15 people were killed in a stampede during the Hindu Kumbh Mela pilgrimage in the city of Prayagraj. The incident occurred at night near the arena of ascetics during the holy bathing.

News of the World • January 29, 08:28 AM • 23348 views

Saudi Arabia is still evaluating the possibility of joining BRICS - Minister of Economy

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Economy said that the country is still evaluating the possibility of joining the BRICS. Unlike other invited countries that have already agreed to join, the Kingdom continues to analyze various aspects of membership.

News of the World • January 20, 03:03 PM • 23030 views

Wealth of the world's billionaires increased by $2 trillion in 2024 - report

In 2024, the wealth of billionaires grew by $5. 7 billion daily, reaching $15 trillion. According to Oxfam, five trillionaires may appear in the world within a decade, while 44% of the population lives in poverty.

Economy • January 20, 06:39 AM • 31961 views

Nigeria joins BRICS as a partner country

Brazil has announced the acceptance of Nigeria as a new partner in the BRICS. The world's sixth most populous country will join the multinational bloc along with eight other members.

News of the World • January 18, 08:59 AM • 28877 views

Oil rises on tighter OPEC supply, US jobs data

Brent and WTI crude oil prices have risen amid declining supplies from Russia and OPEC countries. Analysts predict a decline in oil prices in 2025 compared to 2024.

Economy • January 8, 08:01 AM • 23358 views

X has raised the price of Premium+ by 37.5%: the largest increase since the acquisition by Musk

X increases the cost of Premium+ subscription by 37. 5% to $22 per month. The changes will affect users around the world, with the largest growth in Nigeria and Turkey.

Technologies • December 23, 07:36 AM • 13039 views

At least 67 people killed in Nigeria's charity rally stampede

67 people, including 35 children, were killed in a stampede at three Christmas charity events in Nigeria. The tragedies occurred in Oyo and Anambra states and the capital, Abuja, due to insufficient security measures.

Society • December 23, 02:55 AM • 107872 views

More than 27,000 foreign students study in Ukraine: how many of them are Russians?

There are 27226 foreign students enrolled in Ukrainian universities, most of them from China - 10735 people. The most popular specialty among foreigners is medicine, and most students study at KNUTD.

Society • December 12, 06:10 PM • 19045 views

Seven are already operating, and three will open soon: Zelensky on opening new embassies in Africa

Ukraine is expanding its diplomatic presence in Africa by opening 10 new embassies. Zelenskyy announces the creation of grain hubs and technology exchange with African countries.

Politics • November 23, 05:41 PM • 28300 views

Nigeria pardons 29 children who were to be sentenced to death

The Nigerian authorities released 29 minors who faced the death penalty for allegedly participating in the protests. The children were held for more than two months until the president intervened.

News of the World • November 6, 02:08 AM • 27937 views

29 children in Nigeria could face death penalty for participating in protests

In Nigeria, 76 protesters, including 29 minors aged 14-17, are accused of treason. The children face the death penalty and have been detained for 90 days without proper food.

News of the World • November 3, 08:31 AM • 18674 views

Gasoline tanker explosion kills more than 90 people in Nigeria

In Nigeria, a tanker truck explosion killed at least 95 people and injured 50 others. The tragedy occurred in the city of Majia when the driver tried to avoid another truck.

News of the World • October 16, 09:42 AM • 12589 views

russia is deceptively recruiting young african women to a factory for the collection of "shahed" in tatarstan - AР investigation

Under the guise of hotel internships, russia lures young women from Africa to a drone factory. The workers are subjected to exploitation, working without proper protection and under constant surveillance.

War • October 10, 08:42 AM • 11826 views
Exclusive

Asylum in the EU in 2024: Germany remains the most popular country, while the number of Ukrainian migrants decreased

The European Asylum Agency (EUAA) recently released data on asylum trends in the European Union for the first half of 2024.

News of the World • October 1, 06:05 AM • 111909 views

Floods in Niger postpone start of new school year

Niger's military government postponed the start of the school year to October 28 due to heavy rains and flooding. More than 300 people have died and 800,000 have been affected by the worst floods in 30 years in the region.

News of the World • September 21, 10:19 AM • 16847 views

More than 50 humanitarian workers killed or wounded in Ukraine since the beginning of full-scale war - MFA

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 150 incidents have occurred that have affected humanitarian aid. Despite this, Ukraine continues to help other countries by sending food.

Society • August 19, 09:52 AM • 21283 views

Another 1,200 cases of monkeypox detected in Africa over the week

According to the CDC, 1,200 new cases of mpox were reported in the African Union this week. Since the beginning of the year, the total number of infections has reached 18,737, with 541 deaths.

News of the World • August 18, 05:37 PM • 26305 views

Militants kidnap at least 20 medical students in Nigeria

Armed gunmen have kidnapped at least 20 medical students in Benue State, Nigeria. The incident occurred while the students were traveling to a conference in Enugu State, and police are investigating the case.

News of the World • August 16, 10:27 PM • 22941 views

Demonstrating Russian symbols: Nigeria arrested Polish citizens who hung russian flags during protests

Seven Polish citizens have been detained in Nigeria for displaying Russian flags during anti-government protests. The Polish Foreign Ministry is investigating the circumstances of the incident in cooperation with the Nigerian authorities.

News of the World • August 8, 09:01 AM • 21543 views

In Libya, amid internal strife, prosecutors intend to arrest unnamed oil minister

In Libya, the attorney general ordered the arrest of the unnamed oil minister for behavior incompatible with his position. Against this backdrop, NOC suspended production at the country's largest field due to force majeure.

News of the World • August 8, 07:32 AM • 21700 views

Nigeria detains tailors for making Russian flags for protests

In Nigeria, tailors and their sponsors were detained for making Russian flags for anti-government protests. The authorities regarded the use of a foreign flag at the rallies as treason.

Politics • August 7, 03:22 AM • 44757 views

French imports of russian liquefied natural gas are growing - media

russian LNG supplies to France more than doubled in the first half of this year. French companies imported almost 4.4 bcm of russian LNG, making France the largest importer in the EU.

Economy • August 6, 01:15 PM • 23273 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce social initiative to support victims of online bullying

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced the creation of 'The Parents Network' programme to support families facing online bullying. The couple plan to highlight the importance of protecting young people online during their visit to Colombia.

UNN Lite • August 5, 12:12 PM • 119802 views

An explosion linked to Boko Haram kills at least 16 people in Nigeria

An explosion occurs in a cafe in Nigeria, killing at least 16 people. Police suspect the involvement of the Boko Haram terrorist group, which has been fighting the government since 2009.

News of the World • August 2, 01:58 PM • 19882 views

Turkey ratifies FTA with Ukraine: why it matters

Turkey ratified the free trade agreement with Ukraine signed in February 2022. This is expected to increase bilateral trade from $7.3 billion to $10 billion in a short period of time.

Economy • August 2, 10:06 AM • 31411 views

Ukraine hopes for Turkey's active participation in the food security component

Ukraine hopes for Turkey's active participation in ensuring food security and navigation safety in the Black Sea. The parties also discussed the ratification of the Free Trade Agreement and strengthening economic cooperation.

Economy • August 2, 08:20 AM • 23710 views

Ukraine has exported more than 221,000 tons of grain to 10 countries as part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative

Since the launch of the Grain from Ukraine initiative in the fall of 2022, Ukraine has exported 221. 41 thousand tons of agricultural products to 10 countries in Africa and Asia, ensuring food security for 8 million people.

Economy • July 1, 10:50 PM • 30376 views

In Nigeria, a series of explosions in Borno State killed 18 people and injured 48

A series of bombings at a wedding, a hospital and a funeral in Borno State, Nigeria, killed at least 18 people and injured 48 others.

Crimes and emergencies • June 30, 01:16 AM • 23989 views