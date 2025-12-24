$42.100.05
Exclusive
03:03 PM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
02:30 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
02:18 PM
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Publications
Exclusives
Terrorist attack during prayer: an explosion occurred in a mosque in Maiduguri, Nigeria

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

On Wednesday evening, an explosion occurred in a mosque in Maiduguri, Nigeria, during prayer. This region is the epicenter of the activities of the terrorist groups Boko Haram and Islamic State – West Africa.

Terrorist attack during prayer: an explosion occurred in a mosque in Maiduguri, Nigeria

On Wednesday evening, an explosion occurred in a mosque in Maiduguri, the capital of Nigeria's Borno State, directly during evening prayers. Eyewitnesses reported the incident, and information on the number of casualties is currently being clarified. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The explosion occurred in a region that has been the epicenter of activities of the terrorist groups "Boko Haram" and "Islamic State – West Africa" for over 15 years. Maiduguri is regularly targeted by militants who use suicide bombers and improvised explosive devices to attack crowded places and religious buildings.

Five people arrested in Bavaria for preparing attack on Christmas market14.12.25, 08:30 • 10421 view

Lack of responsibility

At this time, none of the terrorist organizations have claimed responsibility for the attack. The Boko Haram insurgency, which began in 2009 with the aim of establishing a caliphate, has already led to the deaths of tens of thousands of people and forced millions of residents of northeastern Nigeria to leave their homes. Despite military efforts, militants continue to carry out sporadic attacks on civilians.

Official comments from Nigerian law enforcement agencies regarding the power of the explosion and the final consequences are expected shortly.

Jakarta Mosque Blast: Dozens Injured, 17-Year-Old Student Suspected07.11.25, 22:10 • 4880 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Reuters
Nigeria