Terrorist attack during prayer: an explosion occurred in a mosque in Maiduguri, Nigeria

On Wednesday evening, an explosion occurred in a mosque in Maiduguri, the capital of Nigeria's Borno State, directly during evening prayers. Eyewitnesses reported the incident, and information on the number of casualties is currently being clarified. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The explosion occurred in a region that has been the epicenter of activities of the terrorist groups "Boko Haram" and "Islamic State – West Africa" for over 15 years. Maiduguri is regularly targeted by militants who use suicide bombers and improvised explosive devices to attack crowded places and religious buildings.

Lack of responsibility

At this time, none of the terrorist organizations have claimed responsibility for the attack. The Boko Haram insurgency, which began in 2009 with the aim of establishing a caliphate, has already led to the deaths of tens of thousands of people and forced millions of residents of northeastern Nigeria to leave their homes. Despite military efforts, militants continue to carry out sporadic attacks on civilians.

Official comments from Nigerian law enforcement agencies regarding the power of the explosion and the final consequences are expected shortly.

