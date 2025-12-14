Five people arrested in Bavaria for preparing attack on Christmas market

Five people have been arrested in Bavaria on suspicion of preparing a potential attack on a Christmas market in the Dingolfing-Landau district in southeastern Germany. This was reported by DW with reference to the Munich General Prosecutor's Office, the Bavarian Center for Combating Extremism and Terrorism (ZET), and the Lower Bavaria police department, UNN reports.

It is noted that law enforcement officers, special forces, the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office (LKA), and the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) were involved in the special operation on December 12.

According to the investigation, a 56-year-old Egyptian citizen called in a local mosque to carry out an attack during the Christmas period using a car with the aim of killing or injuring as many people as possible. This concerns a possible "attempted murder" - DW writes.

According to law enforcement officers, three suspects - Moroccan citizens aged 30, 28, and 22 - agreed to participate in the attack. All three are charged with complicity. Another suspect - a 37-year-old Syrian citizen - allegedly supported these individuals in their intention to commit the crime.

DW reports that arrest warrants were issued on December 13.

Currently, according to a court decision, four suspects are in pre-trial detention in various correctional facilities, and the court ordered the fifth to be taken into custody.

The authorities of the state of Saxony-Anhalt in central Germany banned the Christmas market in Magdeburg due to the possibility of terrorist attacks.

