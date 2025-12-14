Five people arrested in Bavaria for preparing attack on Christmas market

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
December 13, 03:54 PM • 20504 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 38909 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 28918 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 28667 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 24859 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 16843 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 17043 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 15581 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 13765 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 14142 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
2.7m/s
88%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"He won't stop" - Merz compared Putin to HitlerDecember 13, 08:57 PM • 4346 views
18-year-old Odesa resident Valeriia Lisovska received the crown of "Miss Ukraine - 2025"December 13, 09:44 PM • 19236 views
British PM and European Commission President discussed "crucial moment" for UkraineDecember 13, 10:27 PM • 5618 views
Unknown shooter opened fire on people at Brown University in the US: there are dead and wounded12:37 AM • 13239 views
"This is a declaration of war" - Orban sharply criticized EU intentions regarding Russian assets03:31 AM • 6616 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 28370 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 33225 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 35422 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 45384 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 68777 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Poland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 16954 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 18870 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 23968 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 58469 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 39254 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
The Diplomat

Five people arrested in Bavaria for preparing attack on Christmas market

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Five people have been arrested in Bavaria on suspicion of preparing a potential attack on a Christmas market in the Dingolfing-Landau district. A 56-year-old Egyptian national called for an attack using a vehicle, and three Moroccans and a Syrian agreed to participate.

Five people arrested in Bavaria for preparing attack on Christmas market

Five people have been arrested in Bavaria on suspicion of preparing a potential attack on a Christmas market in the Dingolfing-Landau district in southeastern Germany. This was reported by DW with reference to the Munich General Prosecutor's Office, the Bavarian Center for Combating Extremism and Terrorism (ZET), and the Lower Bavaria police department, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that law enforcement officers, special forces, the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office (LKA), and the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) were involved in the special operation on December 12.

According to the investigation, a 56-year-old Egyptian citizen called in a local mosque to carry out an attack during the Christmas period using a car with the aim of killing or injuring as many people as possible. This concerns a possible "attempted murder"

- DW writes.

According to law enforcement officers, three suspects - Moroccan citizens aged 30, 28, and 22 - agreed to participate in the attack. All three are charged with complicity. Another suspect - a 37-year-old Syrian citizen - allegedly supported these individuals in their intention to commit the crime.

DW reports that arrest warrants were issued on December 13.

Currently, according to a court decision, four suspects are in pre-trial detention in various correctional facilities, and the court ordered the fifth to be taken into custody.

Recall

The authorities of the state of Saxony-Anhalt in central Germany banned the Christmas market in Magdeburg due to the possibility of terrorist attacks.

Fireworks exploded at a fair in Germany: 19 injured, including a child19.07.25, 11:59 • 5255 views

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
New Year
Morocco
Syria
Germany
Egypt