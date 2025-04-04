In February 2025, nine Ukrainian book shelves were opened in six countries around the world. New locations appeared in Greece, Finland, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, and Morocco.
The U. S. Agency for International Development is sending all directly hired staff on administrative leave starting February 7, media reports say.
A 29-year-old Moroccan citizen with a U. S. residence permit stabbed at least 4 people on Nahalat Binyamin Street. The attacker was shot dead by an off-duty female police officer.
Dominic Pelico was sentenced to 20 years in prison for organizing the rape of his wife over a period of 10 years. Another 50 men were found guilty of involvement in the crimes.
There are 27226 foreign students enrolled in Ukrainian universities, most of them from China - 10735 people. The most popular specialty among foreigners is medicine, and most students study at KNUTD.
Spanish police have exposed a criminal network that used Ukrainian drones to transport hashish from Morocco. 10 people were detained, three drones capable of carrying up to 10 kg of cargo over a distance of more than 50 km were seized.
China is canceling a 13% tax rebate on aluminum and copper exports starting December 1. This led to a drop in the shares of Chinese companies, while their international competitors showed growth.
In 2023, EU countries issued 3. 7 million primary residence permits for third-country nationals. Ukrainians, Belarusians and Indians received the most permits, with one third of all permits issued for employment.
Unusual rains flooded desert areas of North Africa, including the village of Merzouga in Morocco. In a short time, up to 99 liters of precipitation per square meter fell, which is a record for the last 30-50 years.
The Ukrainian men's futsal team defeated Venezuela 9-4 in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Uzbekistan. Ukraine will face Brazil in the semifinals on October 2.
A 30-year-old German citizen died after being attacked by a shark in the Atlantic Ocean, 514 km from the Canary Islands. The woman was evacuated by helicopter, but died on the way to the hospital due to blood loss.
According to scientists, watermelons began to be grown in ancient Egypt. Watermelons first came to Europe during the Crusades. In the seventeenth century, they began to be grown in greenhouses and hotbeds in England.
A group of climate scientists said the July heat wave in the Mediterranean would not have been possible without global warming. Temperatures were 3.3°C higher due to climate change, with extreme heat becoming more frequent.
Ukraine's Olympic team lost to Argentina 0:2 in the decisive match of the group stage of the football tournament. The team scored 3 points, took third place in Group B, and ended its participation in the Olympic Games.
Ukraine U23 scored a dramatic victory over Morocco in the 2024 Olympics. Despite the player's sending off, the Ukrainians pulled out a victory in the 90+8th minute thanks to a goal by Ihor Krasnopir.
On July 27, Ukrainian athletes will compete in 11 disciplines at the Games in Paris. The sports include judo, shooting, diving, fencing, tennis, rowing, cycling, gymnastics, and football.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has expanded access to consular services abroad by providing 24 institutions in 20 countries with access to the State Register of Civil Status Acts, which will allow Ukrainians to obtain repeat certificates and extracts from the register.
The head coach of the Ukrainian Olympic team Ruslan Rotan has released a list of players who will be preparing for the 2024 Olympic Games football tournament, including goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and strikers from various Ukrainian clubs.
German authorities detained a man suspected of transferring more than. 1,700 to Islamic State terrorists through a cryptocurrency exchange last September at Cologne/Bonn airport.
Cactus Day was first celebrated in Latin America. The event quickly became popular in many countries around the world where people grow cacti at home. According to scientists, cacti appeared on our planet 30-35 million years ago.
Ukraine's first opponent in Group B of the 2024 Olympic football tournament will be Iraq, which secured a place in the group by defeating Indonesia 2-1 in the match for third place at the U-23 Asian Cup.
Ukraine's U-23 national team will play Argentina, Morocco and an Asian qualifying team in Group B of the football tournament at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
The draw ceremony for the 2024 Olympic football tournaments, in which the Ukrainian national team is a participant in the men's competition, will take place on March 20 at 21:00 Kyiv time in Saint-Denis, Paris.
The U. S. Secretary of State has awarded the 2022 International Women's Prize for Courage to 12 women from around the world who have advocated for human rights and gender equality at the risk of their lives.
Algeria inaugurated the largest mosque in Africa called the Grand Mosque of Algiers, which can accommodate more than 120,000 worshippers and has a 265-meter-high minaret, making it the third largest mosque in the world.