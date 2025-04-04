$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15314 views

06:32 PM • 27818 views

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64412 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

"Ukrainian Book Shelf" opened in 6 countries during February

In February 2025, nine Ukrainian book shelves were opened in six countries around the world. New locations appeared in Greece, Finland, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, and Morocco.

Society • March 7, 12:31 PM • 36719 views

State Department places “all direct hire employees” of USAID on administrative leave - report

The U. S. Agency for International Development is sending all directly hired staff on administrative leave starting February 7, media reports say.

News of the World • February 5, 07:19 AM • 24562 views

Attack in Tel Aviv: knife-wielding Tel Avivite was a Moroccan with a US visa

A 29-year-old Moroccan citizen with a U. S. residence permit stabbed at least 4 people on Nahalat Binyamin Street. The attacker was shot dead by an off-duty female police officer.

News of the World • January 22, 07:44 AM • 30037 views

Terror in Tel Aviv: four people were stabbed to death

A Moroccan citizen with a U. S. residence permit stabbed four people in Tel Aviv. The attacker was shot by civilians, the victims are in light condition.

News of the World • January 21, 11:09 PM • 29263 views

In France, a man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for organizing mass rapes of his wife

Dominic Pelico was sentenced to 20 years in prison for organizing the rape of his wife over a period of 10 years. Another 50 men were found guilty of involvement in the crimes.

News of the World • December 19, 11:17 AM • 14751 views

More than 27,000 foreign students study in Ukraine: how many of them are Russians?

There are 27226 foreign students enrolled in Ukrainian universities, most of them from China - 10735 people. The most popular specialty among foreigners is medicine, and most students study at KNUTD.

Society • December 12, 06:10 PM • 19045 views

Ukrainian drones were used to transport drugs from Morocco to Spain

Spanish police have exposed a criminal network that used Ukrainian drones to transport hashish from Morocco. 10 people were detained, three drones capable of carrying up to 10 kg of cargo over a distance of more than 50 km were seized.

Crimes and emergencies • November 29, 12:11 AM • 18096 views

China abolishes tax incentives for metal exports: what does this mean for the market

China is canceling a 13% tax rebate on aluminum and copper exports starting December 1. This led to a drop in the shares of Chinese companies, while their international competitors showed growth.

Economy • November 18, 11:29 AM • 19882 views

EU has set a record for issuing residence permits: to whom and for what reasons were the most issued

In 2023, EU countries issued 3. 7 million primary residence permits for third-country nationals. Ukrainians, Belarusians and Indians received the most permits, with one third of all permits issued for employment.

Society • November 13, 06:18 AM • 51856 views

Some parts of the Sahara flooded with water

Unusual rains flooded desert areas of North Africa, including the village of Merzouga in Morocco. In a short time, up to 99 liters of precipitation per square meter fell, which is a record for the last 30-50 years.

News of the World • October 9, 08:55 AM • 13003 views

Ukraine's futsal team reaches the semifinals of the World Cup

The Ukrainian men's futsal team defeated Venezuela 9-4 in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Uzbekistan. Ukraine will face Brazil in the semifinals on October 2.

Sports • September 29, 05:27 PM • 29634 views

30-year-old German citizen dies after shark attack in Atlantic Ocean

A 30-year-old German citizen died after being attacked by a shark in the Atlantic Ocean, 514 km from the Canary Islands. The woman was evacuated by helicopter, but died on the way to the hospital due to blood loss.

Health • September 17, 07:40 PM • 59394 views

August 3: World Watermelon Day, International Day of the Blues

According to scientists, watermelons began to be grown in ancient Egypt. Watermelons first came to Europe during the Crusades. In the seventeenth century, they began to be grown in greenhouses and hotbeds in England.

UNN Lite • August 3, 03:03 AM • 113111 views

Scientists say current heat wave in the Mediterranean is 'virtually impossible' without climate change

A group of climate scientists said the July heat wave in the Mediterranean would not have been possible without global warming. Temperatures were 3.3°C higher due to climate change, with extreme heat becoming more frequent.

News of the World • July 31, 04:18 PM • 30273 views

Ukraine's national soccer team loses to Argentina and drops out of the 2024 Olympics

Ukraine's Olympic team lost to Argentina 0:2 in the decisive match of the group stage of the football tournament. The team scored 3 points, took third place in Group B, and ended its participation in the Olympic Games.

Sports • July 30, 05:10 PM • 25137 views

Ukraine's Olympic team defeats Morocco 2-1 in the minority

Ukraine U23 scored a dramatic victory over Morocco in the 2024 Olympics. Despite the player's sending off, the Ukrainians pulled out a victory in the 90+8th minute thanks to a goal by Ihor Krasnopir.

Sports • July 27, 05:26 PM • 23977 views

Ukrainian athletes to compete in 11 sports at the Paris Olympics: competition schedule

On July 27, Ukrainian athletes will compete in 11 disciplines at the Games in Paris. The sports include judo, shooting, diving, fencing, tennis, rowing, cycling, gymnastics, and football.

Sports • July 27, 07:01 AM • 22059 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has expanded access to consular services abroad: 24 institutions in 20 countries have been added

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has expanded access to consular services abroad by providing 24 institutions in 20 countries with access to the State Register of Civil Status Acts, which will allow Ukrainians to obtain repeat certificates and extracts from the register.

Politics • July 15, 12:54 PM • 30918 views

Ukraine named the national football team for the 2024 Olympics: who is in the application

The head coach of the Ukrainian Olympic team Ruslan Rotan has released a list of players who will be preparing for the 2024 Olympic Games football tournament, including goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and strikers from various Ukrainian clubs.

Sports • July 3, 10:34 AM • 17910 views

Die Zeit: Germany detains alleged terrorist supporter

German authorities detained a man suspected of transferring more than. 1,700 to Islamic State terrorists through a cryptocurrency exchange last September at Cologne/Bonn airport.

Society • June 9, 06:15 AM • 26715 views

May 10: Cactus Day, World Health Day

Cactus Day was first celebrated in Latin America. The event quickly became popular in many countries around the world where people grow cacti at home. According to scientists, cacti appeared on our planet 30-35 million years ago.

UNN Lite • May 10, 03:09 AM • 114184 views

The first rival of the Ukrainian national team at the 2024 Olympic football tournament has been determined

Ukraine's first opponent in Group B of the 2024 Olympic football tournament will be Iraq, which secured a place in the group by defeating Indonesia 2-1 in the match for third place at the U-23 Asian Cup.

Sports • May 2, 07:58 PM • 25118 views

Results of the draw for the 2024 Olympic Games: Ukraine will play Argentina

Ukraine's U-23 national team will play Argentina, Morocco and an Asian qualifying team in Group B of the football tournament at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Sports • March 20, 09:59 PM • 28633 views

Olympics 2024: Ukraine's national team is in the fourth basket and awaits the draw

The draw ceremony for the 2024 Olympic football tournaments, in which the Ukrainian national team is a participant in the men's competition, will take place on March 20 at 21:00 Kyiv time in Saint-Denis, Paris.

Sports • March 16, 06:56 PM • 40151 views

The International Women's Award for Courage was presented in Washington, DC

The U. S. Secretary of State has awarded the 2022 International Women's Prize for Courage to 12 women from around the world who have advocated for human rights and gender equality at the risk of their lives.

News of the World • March 5, 03:47 AM • 27709 views

"Africa's largest mosque" opened in Algeria

Algeria inaugurated the largest mosque in Africa called the Grand Mosque of Algiers, which can accommodate more than 120,000 worshippers and has a 265-meter-high minaret, making it the third largest mosque in the world.

Culture • February 27, 04:45 AM • 29395 views