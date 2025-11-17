$42.040.02
In Mexico, 120 people were injured in protests against the government's policy on drug cartels

Kyiv • UNN

 • 748 views

As a result of anti-government protests in Mexico, 100 police officers and 20 civilians were injured. The demonstrations, organized by "Sombrero Movement" and "Mexican Generation Z", were aimed against instability, corruption and the government's policy on drug cartels.

In Mexico, 120 people were injured in protests against the government's policy on drug cartels

During anti-government protests that took place this weekend in Mexico, 100 police officers and 20 civilians were injured in clashes. This is reported by UNN with reference to AFP.

Details

In Mexico, thousands of people took to the streets and demonstrated across the country against instability, corruption, and government policies.

According to media reports, thousands of people were called by the "Sombrero Movement," which emerged after the recent assassination of a mayor known for his fight against organized crime, and a group calling itself "Mexican Generation Z."

Reference

Many banners were dedicated to the popular politician Carlos Manzo Rodríguez, who was mayor of a municipality 300 kilometers west of Mexico City. Rodríguez left President Sheinbaum's Morena party in 2024 and became a fierce critic of both the party and the president. Rodríguez was killed on November 1.

120 injured in Mexico City during protest

During the march, protesters drew attention to their disagreement with the spread of cartel violence in the country. However, the demonstrations later escalated into major clashes. As a result, about 100 police officers and 20 protesters were injured.

Indigenous protest blocks main entrance to COP30 in Brazil14.11.25, 20:29 • 5436 views

Mexico City Public Security Minister Pablo Vázquez confirmed these incidents at a press conference and noted that 20 people have already been arrested.

Addition

In recent months, protests have also been organized by Generation Z in Nepal, Morocco, Madagascar, and Peru. This group includes people born approximately between 1997 and 2012.

Recall

Madagascar experienced its largest protests in 15 years, which began due to a shortage of essential goods and escalated into demands for political change. The unrest led to the deaths of at least 22 people and injuries to over 100, according to the UN, which the government denies.

Madagascar President leaves country after Gen Z protests - Reuters14.10.25, 11:24 • 3220 views

