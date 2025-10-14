Madagascar President leaves country after Gen Z protests - Reuters

$41.610.01
Helpless and defenseless: MP Yatsyk supported the Prosecutor General's initiative on non-alternative life imprisonment for crimes against children
Exclusive
07:39 AM • 8712 views
Conflict between TCC military and civilians in Ternopil: police commented on the incident
06:48 AM • 11572 views
Gold and silver prices soared: new record set on October 14
06:24 AM • 13807 views
Ukrainians can now block spam numbers through mobile operators - Fedorov
October 14, 02:03 AM • 16867 views
Trump confirmed meeting with Zelensky on October 17 and called Erdogan a helper in ending the war in Ukraine
October 13, 07:08 PM • 26738 views
Ramstein-format meeting and Ukraine-NATO Council: date and schedule
Exclusive
October 13, 04:59 PM • 34549 views
Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness
October 13, 04:31 PM • 36225 views
20-year-old Ukrainian injured in train collision in Slovakia - MFA
October 13, 03:26 PM • 30046 views
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
October 13, 02:34 PM • 21534 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
Popular news
"Diplomacy of force and determination": Ukrainian Foreign Ministry commented on the hostage exchange between Israel and HamasOctober 13, 11:27 PM • 19705 views
From "I love you" to "I do" - just a few clicks: over 17,000 couples married in a year of the Online Marriage serviceOctober 13, 11:58 PM • 20433 views
Microsoft ends Windows 10 support: what awaits 1.4 billion usersOctober 14, 12:59 AM • 21493 views
Minus 1200 soldiers and 390 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day04:29 AM • 20718 views
Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea, Ukrainian crew rescued07:09 AM • 10340 views
Publications
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 44514 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 44400 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 52325 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the bodyOctober 13, 10:13 AM • 49001 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
October 13, 08:59 AM • 53461 views
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 21496 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 26164 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 27958 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand updateOctober 13, 02:09 PM • 27773 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 55319 views
Madagascar President leaves country after Gen Z protests - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 636 views

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina has left the country after army units joined protesters. A diplomatic source said Rajoelina refused to resign, and France denied helping him escape.

Madagascar President leaves country after Gen Z protests - Reuters

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina has left the country, an opposition leader, a military source and a foreign diplomat said on Monday, the second time young protesters have toppled a government in just over a month of global Gen Z unrest, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko, the opposition leader in parliament, said Rajoelina left Madagascar on Sunday after army units joined the protesters.

"We called presidential administration staff and they confirmed he had left the country," he said, adding that Rajoelina's whereabouts were unknown.

In an address to the nation broadcast on Facebook late Monday, Rajoelina said he had to move to a safe place to protect his own life. He did not disclose his location, but appeared defiant, saying he "would not allow Madagascar to be destroyed," the publication writes.

A diplomatic source said after the speech that Rajoelina refused to resign.

A military source said Rajoelina flew out of Madagascar, a former French colony, on a French military plane on Sunday. French radio RFI reported that he had struck a deal with President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron, speaking in Egypt after a summit on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal, said he could not immediately confirm reports that France had helped Rajoelina flee the country. He added that constitutional order must be preserved in Madagascar, and that while France understands the grievances of the country's youth, these grievances should not be used by military groups.

A military source said a French army Casa aircraft landed at Sainte-Marie airport in Madagascar on Sunday. "Five minutes later, a helicopter arrived and transported its passenger to the Casa," the source said, adding that the passenger was Rajoelina.

Rajoelina appeared increasingly isolated after losing the support of CAPSAT, an elite unit that helped him seize power in the 2009 coup, the publication notes.

On Monday, thousands of people gathered in the capital's square, chanting, "The president must resign now."

According to an internal document seen by Reuters, the contents of which were confirmed by a source in the presidency, Rajoelina pardoned several people, including two French citizens. This was likely one of his last acts before leaving the country.

If the presidency is vacant, the Senate president assumes the office until elections are held.

Addition

On September 25, demonstrations erupted in the country over water and electricity shortages, but quickly escalated into a rebellion over broader grievances, including corruption, mismanagement, and lack of basic services.

According to the UN, at least 22 people have died in clashes between protesters and security forces since September 25.

Madagascar gripped by protests: why Generation Z demonstrations forced the president to dismiss his government03.10.25, 09:35 • 3119 views

The anger reflected recent protests against ruling elites elsewhere, including in Nepal, where the prime minister was forced to resign last month, and in Morocco.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Power outage
Electricity
Reuters
United Nations
Morocco
Nepal
Emmanuel Macron
France
Egypt