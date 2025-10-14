Madagascar President leaves country after Gen Z protests - Reuters

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina has left the country, an opposition leader, a military source and a foreign diplomat said on Monday, the second time young protesters have toppled a government in just over a month of global Gen Z unrest, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko, the opposition leader in parliament, said Rajoelina left Madagascar on Sunday after army units joined the protesters.

"We called presidential administration staff and they confirmed he had left the country," he said, adding that Rajoelina's whereabouts were unknown.

In an address to the nation broadcast on Facebook late Monday, Rajoelina said he had to move to a safe place to protect his own life. He did not disclose his location, but appeared defiant, saying he "would not allow Madagascar to be destroyed," the publication writes.

A diplomatic source said after the speech that Rajoelina refused to resign.

A military source said Rajoelina flew out of Madagascar, a former French colony, on a French military plane on Sunday. French radio RFI reported that he had struck a deal with President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron, speaking in Egypt after a summit on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal, said he could not immediately confirm reports that France had helped Rajoelina flee the country. He added that constitutional order must be preserved in Madagascar, and that while France understands the grievances of the country's youth, these grievances should not be used by military groups.

A military source said a French army Casa aircraft landed at Sainte-Marie airport in Madagascar on Sunday. "Five minutes later, a helicopter arrived and transported its passenger to the Casa," the source said, adding that the passenger was Rajoelina.

Rajoelina appeared increasingly isolated after losing the support of CAPSAT, an elite unit that helped him seize power in the 2009 coup, the publication notes.

On Monday, thousands of people gathered in the capital's square, chanting, "The president must resign now."

According to an internal document seen by Reuters, the contents of which were confirmed by a source in the presidency, Rajoelina pardoned several people, including two French citizens. This was likely one of his last acts before leaving the country.

If the presidency is vacant, the Senate president assumes the office until elections are held.

Addition

On September 25, demonstrations erupted in the country over water and electricity shortages, but quickly escalated into a rebellion over broader grievances, including corruption, mismanagement, and lack of basic services.

According to the UN, at least 22 people have died in clashes between protesters and security forces since September 25.

The anger reflected recent protests against ruling elites elsewhere, including in Nepal, where the prime minister was forced to resign last month, and in Morocco.