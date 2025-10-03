$41.220.08
Rubrics
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Madagascar gripped by protests: why Generation Z demonstrations forced the president to dismiss his government

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1056 views

Madagascar has seen its largest protests in 15 years, which began due to a lack of essential goods and escalated into demands for political change. The unrest has led to the deaths of at least 22 people and injuries to over 100, according to the UN, figures which the government disputes.

Madagascar gripped by protests: why Generation Z demonstrations forced the president to dismiss his government

Thousands of people in Madagascar took to the streets in various parts of the country last week, in the largest wave of protests the Indian Ocean island nation has seen in more than 15 years, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

What began as outrage over the lack of basic necessities quickly escalated into one of the most serious challenges facing President Andry Rajoelina, who has been in power for a second time since 2018. In response, he dismissed his government on Monday, but this did not appease the protesters.

According to the UN, at least 22 people were killed and over 100 injured in the unrest. The government of Madagascar denied these figures, calling them based on "rumors and disinformation."

Reasons for the protest

Pressure began to mount after the arrest on September 19 of two leading urban politicians who planned to hold a peaceful demonstration in the capital Antananarivo over chronic electricity and water supply problems.

There were hours-long outages of services from the state utility company Jirama every day.

Many perceived their detention as an attempt to suppress legitimate dissent, leading to public outrage. Support for this issue was provided by civil society groups, creating the online youth movement Gen Z Mada.

Since then, the protests have spread beyond Antananarivo, encompassing eight other cities on the island, with no signs of abating.

Waving placards, protesters condemned power outages and accused the government of failing to guarantee basic rights.

Activists also blamed widespread corruption in the energy company for the energy crisis.

Who is demonstrating

Initially, Gen Z Mada coordinated events through social media platforms such as Facebook and TikTok. After a meeting of Gen Z Mada, civil society organizations, and local politicians, a committee was formed to organize further demonstrations.

As the protests began, other organizations joined them. Several trade unions, including the country's largest, Malagasy Trade Union Solidarity, supported the youth movement.

Civil society organizations called for church-led negotiations to "prevent Madagascar from descending into chaos or civil war."

Opposition leader Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko and former president Marc Ravalomanana expressed their support for the protests in a rare joint statement on Wednesday.

They rejected proposals to join Rajoelina's government, stating that it would be a "betrayal" of the Malagasy people.

Protesters' demands

Demonstrators have not published a manifesto, but what began as dissatisfaction with public services has grown into broader demands for political change.

Many young people, facing unstable and low-paying jobs, are demanding the president's resignation, blaming him for all their problems.

On Wednesday, demonstrators in the capital waved flags and banners with the slogan "Rajoelina, out!"

A representative of Gen Z Mada told AFP that they are demanding the president's resignation and a "cleanup of the National Assembly."

They also want Rajoelina to take responsibility for those reportedly killed by security forces.

Some social media users are also calling for the dissolution of the country's electoral commission and Supreme Court.

Government reaction

Security forces maintain a significant presence in Antananarivo and other major cities, with police using tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters.

A curfew from sunset to sunrise was imposed in the capital after reports of violence and looting, including the arson of finance ministry buildings.

By dismissing the government, Rajoelina accused some ministers of failing to perform their duties properly.

The president called for calm and promised that the World Bank would finance efforts to address the problem of frequent power outages.

He also promised to support businesses affected by looting and called for dialogue with young people.

However, his actions failed to alleviate public discontent, which intensified after the suppression of protests.

Last week, schools in the capital and surrounding areas were closed due to fears of escalating violence.

Authorities claim that gatherings without official permission pose a threat to public order.

Is the president under threat?

Political scientist and human rights activist Ketakandriana Rafitoson told AFP that the demonstrations risk prolonging and escalating if authorities rely on force to suppress dissent instead of prioritizing accountability. She stated that "the outcome could lead to political fragmentation, increased nationalist rhetoric against perceived external interference, and possible economic consequences."

However, by imposing a curfew and ignoring UN reports of casualties, the government may be signaling its intention to intensify repression rather than compromise.

Analysts argue that control over state media and key institutions may allow Rajoelina to weather the wave of dissent.

Experts in public administration say that a critical moment will be the military's refusal to obey orders to suppress protesters.

Presidential press secretary Lova Ranoromaro stated on social media: "We don't want a coup, because a coup destroys the country, because a coup destroys the future of our children."

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Electricity
World Bank
United Nations