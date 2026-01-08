The Russian army is urgently evacuating employees of the Russian embassy in Israel along with their families in Israel and returning them to Russia. This is reported by Daily Iran News, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that over the past 24 hours, Russia has already carried out the third flight to evacuate diplomatic personnel from Israel. The evacuation is organized and carried out at an accelerated pace.

There is some news that Russia has apparently been informed about - the message says.

Earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in the context of the conflict in the Middle East, called Israel an almost Russian-speaking country.

Recall

In December, Ukraine's ambassador to Israel, Yevhen Korniychuk, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This happened after his criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statements about "close personal contact" with Vladimir Putin.

