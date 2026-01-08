Russia urgently evacuates Russian embassy staff from Israel - media

$42.560.14
49.800.29
ukenru
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 11036 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 17000 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 14800 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
January 7, 01:11 PM • 17853 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
January 7, 12:29 PM • 21756 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 28505 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
January 7, 10:27 AM • 26341 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
January 7, 10:05 AM • 27690 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
January 7, 09:26 AM • 19757 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
January 7, 09:20 AM • 18049 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
2.9m/s
91%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US announces seizure of Russian tanker in AtlanticJanuary 7, 02:01 PM • 4348 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 10251 views
Trump claims Russia would have seized Ukraine without his interventionJanuary 7, 03:10 PM • 6700 views
"This is a proven path": the President of the European Council named the key step to a just peace in UkraineJanuary 7, 03:28 PM • 4000 views
In all regions of Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on January 8January 7, 04:14 PM • 3564 views
Publications
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 21964 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 26949 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 28509 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 72398 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 109833 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Rustem Umerov
Karoline Leavitt
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kryvyi Rih
Paris
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 10289 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 40713 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 60412 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 102750 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 94186 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Starlink
The Diplomat

Russia urgently evacuates Russian embassy staff from Israel - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

Russia is urgently evacuating diplomatic personnel and their families from Israel, having organized three flights in the last 24 hours. The evacuation is taking place at an accelerated pace, indicating the presence of "important information."

Russia urgently evacuates Russian embassy staff from Israel - media

The Russian army is urgently evacuating employees of the Russian embassy in Israel along with their families in Israel and returning them to Russia. This is reported by Daily Iran News, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that over the past 24 hours, Russia has already carried out the third flight to evacuate diplomatic personnel from Israel. The evacuation is organized and carried out at an accelerated pace.

There is some news that Russia has apparently been informed about

- the message says.

Earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in the context of the conflict in the Middle East, called Israel an almost Russian-speaking country.

Recall

In December, Ukraine's ambassador to Israel, Yevhen Korniychuk, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This happened after his criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statements about "close personal contact" with Vladimir Putin.

Trump said Putin offered him mediation between Israel and Iran: the President of the Russian Federation received a sharp response18.06.25, 19:47 • 4177 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu