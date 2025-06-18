Trump said Putin offered him mediation between Israel and Iran: the President of the Russian Federation received a sharp response

US President Donald Trump announced that he had a phone conversation with Vladimir Putin yesterday, who offered Trump the role of mediator in the conflict between Israel and Iran. In response, Trump advised the Russian leader to first bring order to his own country. The President of the United States announced this on Fox News, according to a UNN correspondent.

And I spoke to him yesterday, and you know, he actually offered me to be a mediator. I said, 'Do me a favor. Mediate yourself.' I said, 'Vladimir, let me be a mediator with Russia first. You can worry about that later.' - he said.

Donald Trump also stated that, in his opinion, the number of casualties in the war in Ukraine and Russia is significantly higher than officially reported and added that he is "tired" of this conflict.

