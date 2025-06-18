Trump said Putin offered him mediation between Israel and Iran: the President of the Russian Federation received a sharp response

$41.530.01
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
June 18, 11:40 AM
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
June 18, 09:18 AM
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
June 18, 08:06 AM
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
June 18, 06:55 AM
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The ARMA reform is to be: The Rada supported the bill in the second reading June 18, 09:07 AM
3000 National Guardsmen robbed of UAH 11.5 million: three officials of the NGU military unit received suspicion notices June 18, 10:30 AM
The US will decide the fate of the war between Iran and Israel in the coming days - ABC News June 18, 11:20 AM
RF attack on Kyiv: Ten cats rescued from the rubble 12:54 PM
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer Zyma 01:36 PM
Why the issue of prosecutor salaries is relevant 03:11 PM
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer Zyma 01:36 PM
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
01:14 PM
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for Ukraine June 17, 03:35 PM
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy Menu June 16, 09:40 AM
Tinder launches new Double Date feature June 17, 03:09 PM
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosen June 16, 09:17 AM
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from critics June 15, 08:57 AM
Trump said Putin offered him mediation between Israel and Iran: the President of the Russian Federation received a sharp response

Kyiv • UNN

 • 908 views

US President Donald Trump announced that Vladimir Putin had offered him a role as mediator in the conflict between Israel and Iran. Trump replied that Putin should first sort out his own country.

Trump said Putin offered him mediation between Israel and Iran: the President of the Russian Federation received a sharp response

US President Donald Trump announced that he had a phone conversation with Vladimir Putin yesterday, who offered Trump the role of mediator in the conflict between Israel and Iran. In response, Trump advised the Russian leader to first bring order to his own country. The President of the United States announced this on Fox News, according to a UNN correspondent.

And I spoke to him yesterday, and you know, he actually offered me to be a mediator. I said, 'Do me a favor. Mediate yourself.' I said, 'Vladimir, let me be a mediator with Russia first. You can worry about that later.'

- he said.

Donald Trump also stated that, in his opinion, the number of casualties in the war in Ukraine and Russia is significantly higher than officially reported and added that he is "tired" of this conflict.

Trump's "Doomsday Plane" Made a Strange Flight Amidst Escalating Middle East Situation18.06.25, 17:47 • 2290 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
