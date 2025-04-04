Anthony Albanese

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13869 views

06:32 PM • 24474 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

April 4, 01:24 PM • 62417 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

April 4, 01:12 PM • 210037 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120524 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388850 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308577 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213373 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 244037 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 255008 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70935 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21012 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42865 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128574 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 12831 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128714 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
April 4, 01:12 PM • 210037 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388850 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252847 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308577 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1636 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12451 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42979 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71042 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56712 views
News by theme

Lithuania is ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine, but there is a condition

The President of Lithuania has stated his readiness to send troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission. The condition is a ceasefire and support from other European countries.

War • March 21, 10:15 AM • 102081 views

Australia is ready to consider sending peacekeepers to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said his country is ready to discuss sending peacekeeping forces to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.

News of the World • March 15, 09:23 PM • 17839 views

Australia says supporting Ukraine is in its national interest

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that he had joined a virtual coalition meeting where he reaffirmed his strong support for Ukraine. Leaders agreed on concrete actions to support the country.

War • March 15, 02:45 PM • 18326 views

Starmer discussed with the Prime Minister of Australia the participation of his country in the "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held talks with his Australian counterpart regarding the "Coalition of the Willing" for Ukraine. A meeting of defense ministers will take place in Paris on Tuesday to discuss further actions.

War • March 8, 08:56 PM • 45825 views

Australia is ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine after the suspension of US aid

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated his readiness to consider participation in peacekeeping operations in Ukraine. The statement came after Trump's decision to suspend U.S. military aid to Ukraine due to a dispute with Zelensky.

War • March 4, 04:32 AM • 88767 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

The prime ministers of Australia and New Zealand expressed support for Ukraine after the spat between Trump and Zelensky in the Oval Office. The leaders reaffirmed their unwavering position on protecting Ukraine's sovereignty.

Politics • March 1, 09:59 AM • 60653 views

Australian, whose possible death was reported earlier, may be alive and in Russian captivity - government

Russia has reported that Australian Oscar Jenkins may be alive and in captivity in Russia. The Australian government is urgently verifying this information and demanding proof of his well-being.

War • January 29, 12:58 PM • 27245 views

Australia does not rule out the possibility that it may expel the Russian ambassador due to the possible execution of a captured Australian

Australia summons the Russian ambassador over the possible execution of captured Australian Oscar Jenkins, who fought for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Prime Minister Albanese declared his readiness to take the most decisive measures if the information is confirmed.

War • January 15, 08:17 AM • 66422 views

Australia has passed a law prohibiting access to social networks for minors under the age of 16

The Australian Parliament has passed a law banning access to social networks for people under the age of 16. Platforms face a fine of up to 3 32.1 million for violating them.

News of the World • November 28, 04:59 PM • 19039 views

Australia has approved the world's toughest ban on social networks for children under 16

The Australian Senate has approved a law prohibiting children under 16 from using social networks. Companies face fines of up to $32.5 million for violations, and the law will come into force in 12 months.

News of the World • November 28, 03:13 PM • 19370 views

Google and Meta urge Australia to postpone bill to ban social media for children

Tech giants are calling on the Australian authorities to postpone the adoption of a law restricting children's access to social media. The companies emphasize the need for additional time to assess the consequences of such a decision.

News of the World • November 26, 03:26 AM • 18526 views

Musk criticizes Australia's law banning social media for children under 16

Elon Musk has criticized Australia's bill to ban social media for children under 16. The owner of social network X considers it a covert way of controlling the Internet and threatens fines of up to $32 million for violations.

News of the World • November 22, 05:24 AM • 19557 views

No longer 'disruptive': Australian ambassador deletes critical posts about Trump after his victory

Kevin Rudd, Australia's ambassador to Washington, D. C., has deleted his previous critical comments about Donald Trump. The Australian Prime Minister spoke with Trump about the AUKUS agreement and security issues.

News of the World • November 7, 09:23 AM • 17514 views

Australian government plans to ban social media for children under 16

The Australian government is preparing a bill to ban social media for people under 16. The new rules may come into force as early as the end of 2025, including an age verification system.

News of the World • November 7, 04:15 AM • 23761 views

Australia cancels Lockheed Martin military satellite project

The Australian Ministry of Defense has canceled a multibillion-dollar military satellite project with Lockheed Martin. Instead of a single-orbit system, the country will focus on developing a multi-orbit system to improve defense capabilities.

Announcements • November 4, 12:59 PM • 16565 views

Australia changes Great Seal: no reference to monarch

The new Great Seal of Australia no longer contains a mention of the monarch, breaking a 120-year tradition. The change in design drew criticism from the opposition for “hidden republicanism.

News of the World • October 31, 09:44 AM • 16001 views

Australia raises terrorist threat level to "probable"

Australia has raised the terrorist threat level from “possible” to “probable” due to the growth of extremist views.

Society • August 5, 02:42 AM • 121576 views

World leaders react to the Trump incident

World leaders have strongly condemned the shooting at Donald Trump's campaign rally, expressing shock and wishing him well, and reiterating that political violence is unacceptable.

Politics • July 14, 02:14 AM • 103142 views

Two Australians charged with espionage for conspiring to pass Australian military secrets to Russia

Two Australian citizens of Russian descent were accused of preparing to commit espionage by gaining access to Australian Armed Forces materials with the intent to pass them on to the Russian authorities.

News of the World • July 12, 05:55 AM • 15495 views

Pro-Palestinian protesters climbed onto the roof of Australia's parliament, then were led away by police

Four Palestinian protesters have been arrested after climbing onto the roof of the Australian parliament building to unfurl placards criticizing the war in Gaza.

News of the World • July 4, 07:46 AM • 17474 views

Australia increases aid to Ukraine by $20.5 million for energy and humanitarian needs

The Australian government will provide Ukraine with additional assistance in the amount of 31 million Australian dollars, including 20 million Australian dollars for the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine to help meet the country's energy and humanitarian needs.

Economy • May 31, 06:18 AM • 79588 views

Zelensky discussed Ukraine's defense needs and Peace Summit with Australia's Prime Minister

Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Russia's efforts to escalate the war, Ukraine's urgent defense needs and the need for global participation in the upcoming peace summit.

War • May 29, 10:19 AM • 19674 views

Australia: security commission orders X to remove video of attack on Assyrian bishop, but court overturns ruling

An Australian court has overturned an order by the country's cybersecurity regulator to remove a video of an attack on an Assyrian bishop, rejecting the regulator's proposal in a legal dispute that has sparked heated conversations between Elon Musk and Australian officials.

News of the World • May 13, 06:41 AM • 26598 views

Australia calls knife attack at Assyrian church in Sydney a terrorist act

Australian police declared the knife attack on the bishop of the Assyrian Church and his followers in Sydney a terrorist act motivated by alleged religious extremism.

News of the World • April 16, 12:16 PM • 19563 views

Australian writer given suspended death sentence in China

Australian writer convicted of espionage by Chinese court and sentenced to death with a stay of execution.

News of the World • February 6, 02:00 AM • 25890 views