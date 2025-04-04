The President of Lithuania has stated his readiness to send troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission. The condition is a ceasefire and support from other European countries.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said his country is ready to discuss sending peacekeeping forces to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that he had joined a virtual coalition meeting where he reaffirmed his strong support for Ukraine. Leaders agreed on concrete actions to support the country.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held talks with his Australian counterpart regarding the "Coalition of the Willing" for Ukraine. A meeting of defense ministers will take place in Paris on Tuesday to discuss further actions.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated his readiness to consider participation in peacekeeping operations in Ukraine. The statement came after Trump's decision to suspend U.S. military aid to Ukraine due to a dispute with Zelensky.
The prime ministers of Australia and New Zealand expressed support for Ukraine after the spat between Trump and Zelensky in the Oval Office. The leaders reaffirmed their unwavering position on protecting Ukraine's sovereignty.
Russia has reported that Australian Oscar Jenkins may be alive and in captivity in Russia. The Australian government is urgently verifying this information and demanding proof of his well-being.
Australia summons the Russian ambassador over the possible execution of captured Australian Oscar Jenkins, who fought for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Prime Minister Albanese declared his readiness to take the most decisive measures if the information is confirmed.
The Australian Parliament has passed a law banning access to social networks for people under the age of 16. Platforms face a fine of up to 3 32.1 million for violating them.
The Australian Senate has approved a law prohibiting children under 16 from using social networks. Companies face fines of up to $32.5 million for violations, and the law will come into force in 12 months.
Tech giants are calling on the Australian authorities to postpone the adoption of a law restricting children's access to social media. The companies emphasize the need for additional time to assess the consequences of such a decision.
Elon Musk has criticized Australia's bill to ban social media for children under 16. The owner of social network X considers it a covert way of controlling the Internet and threatens fines of up to $32 million for violations.
Kevin Rudd, Australia's ambassador to Washington, D. C., has deleted his previous critical comments about Donald Trump. The Australian Prime Minister spoke with Trump about the AUKUS agreement and security issues.
The Australian government is preparing a bill to ban social media for people under 16. The new rules may come into force as early as the end of 2025, including an age verification system.
The Australian Ministry of Defense has canceled a multibillion-dollar military satellite project with Lockheed Martin. Instead of a single-orbit system, the country will focus on developing a multi-orbit system to improve defense capabilities.
The new Great Seal of Australia no longer contains a mention of the monarch, breaking a 120-year tradition. The change in design drew criticism from the opposition for “hidden republicanism.
Australia has raised the terrorist threat level from “possible” to “probable” due to the growth of extremist views.
World leaders have strongly condemned the shooting at Donald Trump's campaign rally, expressing shock and wishing him well, and reiterating that political violence is unacceptable.
Two Australian citizens of Russian descent were accused of preparing to commit espionage by gaining access to Australian Armed Forces materials with the intent to pass them on to the Russian authorities.
Four Palestinian protesters have been arrested after climbing onto the roof of the Australian parliament building to unfurl placards criticizing the war in Gaza.
The Australian government will provide Ukraine with additional assistance in the amount of 31 million Australian dollars, including 20 million Australian dollars for the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine to help meet the country's energy and humanitarian needs.
Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Russia's efforts to escalate the war, Ukraine's urgent defense needs and the need for global participation in the upcoming peace summit.
An Australian court has overturned an order by the country's cybersecurity regulator to remove a video of an attack on an Assyrian bishop, rejecting the regulator's proposal in a legal dispute that has sparked heated conversations between Elon Musk and Australian officials.
Australian police declared the knife attack on the bishop of the Assyrian Church and his followers in Sydney a terrorist act motivated by alleged religious extremism.
Australian writer convicted of espionage by Chinese court and sentenced to death with a stay of execution.