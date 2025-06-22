Australia calls for restraint after US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities

Against the background of US missile strikes on three key Iranian nuclear facilities, the Australian government issued a call for restraint, dialogue and diplomatic settlement. Despite the support of some opposition politicians for Washington's actions, the current government in Canberra refrains from directly supporting the attack, emphasizing the risk of a large-scale conflict in the region. Bloomberg writes about this, UNN reports.

Details

The Australian government has called for restraint and a return to diplomatic channels after United States airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. The American side has already warned of possible further strikes if the situation escalates.

As of Sunday evening, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese refrained from public statements regarding the incident. At the same time, an official government spokesperson reminded of the serious threat posed by "Iran's nuclear program and its ballistic missile development program to international peace and security."

Despite its alliance with the US, Australia continues to resist pressure from the Trump administration to increase defense spending. Albanese won the May 3 election, in particular, thanks to criticism of the opposition Liberal-National Coalition for trying to implement an unpopular "Trump agenda" in the country.

Opposition home affairs spokesperson Andrew Hastie criticized the government's position after the American strikes.

The coalition doesn't want war, but we believe those were necessary actions by the United States military. We support the United States, and the Albanian government should also support the United States. - he said.

He was supported by Senator Dave Sharma, former Australian Ambassador to Israel, who called on Canberra to express support for Washington. In his opinion, "the outcome that is clearly in Australia's national interest is an Iran that is no longer able to seek nuclear weapons, that does not support armed terrorist groups in the region, and that does not harbor imperialistic designs for its neighbors."

We should focus on the outcome we want here in Australia, and I think the US military strikes carried out overnight contribute to achieving that outcome. - added Sharma

Before news of the American attacks broke, Australia's Minister of Defense and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles warned against a possible escalation of the conflict.

We are concerned about the prospect of escalation here and this devolving into some broader conflict. And that's why we are using our international voice, along with many other countries, to de-escalate and emphasize dialogue, to emphasize diplomacy . - he emphasized.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced a successful US attack on three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. According to him, the operation was completed, and all aircraft left Iranian airspace.