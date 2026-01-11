Over 15,000 homes in darkness: Cyclone Koji devastates Queensland coast in Australia

Tropical Cyclone Koji has struck the northeastern Australian state of Queensland, leaving thousands of families without power. The storm, accompanied by destructive winds of up to 95 km/h, crossed the coastline on Sunday, causing significant damage to infrastructure, private homes, and vessels. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to State Premier David Crisafulli, approximately 15,000 households have been left without power due to the storm. The tourist hub of Mackay and the areas between the cities of Ayr and Bowen were the most affected. In addition to power line outages, numerous instances of property damage and blocked major roads have been recorded.

"Koji" brought critical rainfall to the region – up to 200 mm in just one night. State authorities warn that despite the cyclone weakening to a tropical low, heavy rains will continue for another 24-48 hours.

Threat of catastrophic floods

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the risk of flash floods as a "serious threat" to the coastal population. Local emergency services have been put on high alert, as rainfall could cause rivers to overflow their banks in the next 24 hours.

Despite the extensive damage, the Queensland government assures that the situation is under control, and recovery efforts will begin immediately after weather conditions stabilize, which is not expected before Monday.

