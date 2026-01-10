Bad weather in Europe claimed the lives of almost 15 people in a week

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
January 10, 11:45 AM • 11626 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 20907 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:49 AM • 22308 views
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
January 10, 08:27 AM • 20755 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 21532 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 29345 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 51879 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 38221 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 37497 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 30506 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
2m/s
83%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Ukraine, 14 trains are delayed due to anomalous bad weather: which onesVideoJanuary 10, 09:34 AM • 4516 views
Kyiv and Kyiv region return to stabilization schedules: specialists managed to stabilize the electricity supply situationJanuary 10, 10:56 AM • 15224 views
Killing of Renee Good by US immigration officer: Media releases new videoVideoJanuary 10, 11:20 AM • 9114 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 8746 views
Trump said he would accept the Nobel Peace Prize from Machado: the Committee reacted02:17 PM • 6700 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 80104 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 107020 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 78795 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 99964 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 109226 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Andriy Sybiha
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Venezuela
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhoto03:04 PM • 3314 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 8800 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 68274 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 69897 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 90650 views
Actual
Heating
The Diplomat
Technology
Social network
Starlink

Bad weather in Europe claimed the lives of almost 15 people in a week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

Stormy winds and severe frosts in Europe have led to the deaths of almost 15 people in a week. In the UK, a man died due to a falling tree, and in Scotland, about 250 schools were closed due to snowfall.

Bad weather in Europe claimed the lives of almost 15 people in a week

Stormy winds and severe frosts have caused widespread bad weather in Europe, which has claimed the lives of almost 15 people in a week. This was reported by France24, writes UNN.

Details

In the UK, a man died after a tree fell on a trailer during Storm Goretti, which brought record wind gusts to the country. The man was found dead in Helston, Cornwall yesterday.

A snow and ice warning remains in place across much of the UK today. The National Meteorological Office warns that black ice could cause disruptions, particularly in Scotland and northern England.

Due to heavy snowfall and storms, about 250 schools were closed in Scotland. Almost 28,000 homes were still without power at the start of the weekend in southwest England and the Midlands.

Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?10.01.26, 13:45 • 11626 views

Storm Goretti also swept through other parts of northern Europe. In France, almost 100,000 homes were without power this morning.

At the same time, long-distance train traffic in northern Germany, which had been paralyzed by another storm, "Ellie," resumed, reported railway operator Deutsche Bahn. The city of Hamburg was particularly affected.

Some railway routes have not yet been restored, including connections between Hamburg and Copenhagen, Amsterdam, and Hanover.

Bushfires in Australia: Over 130 buildings destroyed, thousands without power10.01.26, 08:12 • 3718 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Deutsche Bahn
Scotland
France 24
Hamburg
Copenhagen
Amsterdam
England
France
Great Britain
Germany