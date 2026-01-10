Bad weather in Europe claimed the lives of almost 15 people in a week

Stormy winds and severe frosts have caused widespread bad weather in Europe, which has claimed the lives of almost 15 people in a week. This was reported by France24, writes UNN.

In the UK, a man died after a tree fell on a trailer during Storm Goretti, which brought record wind gusts to the country. The man was found dead in Helston, Cornwall yesterday.

A snow and ice warning remains in place across much of the UK today. The National Meteorological Office warns that black ice could cause disruptions, particularly in Scotland and northern England.

Due to heavy snowfall and storms, about 250 schools were closed in Scotland. Almost 28,000 homes were still without power at the start of the weekend in southwest England and the Midlands.

Storm Goretti also swept through other parts of northern Europe. In France, almost 100,000 homes were without power this morning.

At the same time, long-distance train traffic in northern Germany, which had been paralyzed by another storm, "Ellie," resumed, reported railway operator Deutsche Bahn. The city of Hamburg was particularly affected.

Some railway routes have not yet been restored, including connections between Hamburg and Copenhagen, Amsterdam, and Hanover.

