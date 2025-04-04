A 30-year-old Ukrainian man is suspected of stabbing near Dam Square in Amsterdam. He is suspected of attempted murder with terrorist intent.
The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the Embassy of Ukraine is cooperating with law enforcement officers of the Netherlands to clarify the circumstances of the attack, in which a 30-year-old Ukrainian from the Donetsk region is suspected.
Dutch municipalities are forced to refuse Ukrainian refugees shelter due to a lack of accommodation.
Starting from April 2025, only electric and water-powered boats will be allowed to navigate in the center of Amsterdam. Owners of boats with gasoline engines will receive temporary exemptions until 2030.
A Boeing 787 Dreamliner made an emergency landing in Bermuda due to a strong odor from 100 pigs in the cargo hold. Passengers were accommodated in hotels, and the animals were left under the supervision of veterinarians.
The British band Jamiroquai has announced The Heels of Steel Tour with 14 concerts in Europe. The tour will start on November 6, 2025 in Barcelona and end on December 12 in Birmingham.
At the France-Israel soccer match, fans booed the Israeli anthem. The game was held under heavy security due to recent clashes in Amsterdam, and Macron and Barnier were present at the stadium.
Israel's National Security Council urged citizens not to attend the November 14 soccer match with France due to threats. It also recommended avoiding other mass events in Europe due to possible attacks.
The French president will attend a soccer match with Israel at the Stade de France on November 14. For security purposes, 5000 law enforcement officers will be mobilized due to a “high risk” after anti-Semitic incidents in Amsterdam.
Dick Schoof refuses to participate in the climate summit due to attacks on Israeli fans in Amsterdam. Five Maccabi fans were injured after the match with Ajax.
The first flight with Israeli fans who were subjected to anti-Semitic attacks after Maccabi's match with Ajax landed at Ben Gurion Airport. El Al organized 6 additional flights to evacuate the remaining fans.
Amsterdam police detained more than 60 people in connection with attacks on Israeli football fans after the Ajax-Maccabi match. Five people were hospitalized, and a three-day ban on demonstrations was imposed in the city.
In Amsterdam, Israeli citizens are attacked after a soccer match, the attackers using Palestinian flags. Netanyahu sends evacuation planes and demands that the Dutch authorities protect Israelis.
“Shakhtar defeated Swiss side Young Boys 2-1 in a Champions League match. Goals by Zubkov and Sudakov brought the Ukrainian club its first victory in the group stage of this season's European competitions.
Netflix's Paris and Amsterdam offices are being searched on suspicion of tax fraud. The investigation in France has been going on since 2022, and the company has already had similar problems in Italy.
The IT coalition has accumulated 157 million euros for Ukraine since September 2023. 99 million has already been transferred in the form of equipment and software, including 87 million from Germany in SAP licenses.
The Prague authorities have banned organized night tours of pubs for tourist groups from 22:00 to 6:00. The decision was made due to complaints from residents about noise and garbage and security problems in the city center.
The Netherlands delivered the first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine and announced a plan to provide advanced drones worth €400 million.
The Swedish Security Service suggests Iranian involvement in the incidents near the Israeli embassies in Stockholm and Copenhagen. Two Swedish teenagers are arrested on suspicion of detonating grenades near the embassy in Denmark.
Gas prices in Europe hit a one-year high following reports that Ukrainian troops have seized the gas transit point in Sudzha. There is no official confirmation, but traders fear possible supply disruptions.
The term "allergy" was coined in 1906 by Austrian physician Clemens von Pirke. Currently, more than 200 foods have been identified as potential allergens. The main ones are milk, eggs, fish and various seafood, nuts, etc.
First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska opened the exhibition "Treasures of Crimea. The Return" exhibition in Kyiv, featuring a collection of Scythian gold that Ukraine fought with russia for almost a decade to get back from the Netherlands.
The Netherlands has authorized the export of 24 F-16 fighter jets and 7 engines to Ukraine, with the first aircraft to be delivered in the near future.
France leads Europe in terms of generative AI funding, raising 2. 29 billion euros, while Europe and Israel typically account for only half of the global venture capital funding in this particular area of AI.
A man died after being pulled into the engine of a plane at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport while preparing for departure.
Amsterdam has banned the construction of new hotels to combat excessive tourism, allowing new hotels to be built only when an existing one closes without increasing the total number of beds in the city.
The Netherlands has allocated an additional 4. 4 billion euros for military and humanitarian support to Ukraine. The Dutch government will also allocate funds to strengthen its own defense.