We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14710 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26435 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63581 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211938 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121569 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390424 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309636 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213544 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244118 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255042 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Attack in Amsterdam: Ukrainian man is charged with attempted murder with terrorism

A 30-year-old Ukrainian man is suspected of stabbing near Dam Square in Amsterdam. He is suspected of attempted murder with terrorist intent.

Crimes and emergencies • April 1, 05:04 PM • 27910 views

We are finding out who this person is: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to information that the attacker in Amsterdam turned out to be Ukrainian

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the Embassy of Ukraine is cooperating with law enforcement officers of the Netherlands to clarify the circumstances of the attack, in which a 30-year-old Ukrainian from the Donetsk region is suspected.

Crimes and emergencies • March 29, 04:38 PM • 349727 views

The identity of the knife attacker in Amsterdam has been established: it is reported that it is a Ukrainian

Amsterdam police have identified the man suspected of attacking five people with a knife. He turned out to be a 30-year-old Ukrainian from the Donetsk region, the motives for the crime are still unknown.

Crimes and emergencies • March 29, 11:51 AM • 31622 views

Knife attack in Amsterdam: police report five injured

A knife attack occurred in Amsterdam on March 27, injuring five people, two of them seriously. The attacker has been arrested, the motives for the crime are unknown.

News of the World • March 27, 06:33 PM • 24014 views

A massacre occurred near Dam Square in Amsterdam: there are wounded, the attacker has been detained

A knife attack occurred in the center of Amsterdam, near Dam Square. There are wounded, one attacker has been detained, law enforcement and medics are working at the scene.

News of the World • March 27, 03:59 PM • 21003 views

In the Netherlands, Ukrainian refugees are being turned away from shelters due to overcrowding

Dutch municipalities are forced to refuse Ukrainian refugees shelter due to a lack of accommodation.

Society • March 19, 02:19 PM • 42231 views

Amsterdam bans boats with internal combustion engines on the canals

Starting from April 2025, only electric and water-powered boats will be allowed to navigate in the center of Amsterdam. Owners of boats with gasoline engines will receive temporary exemptions until 2030.

News of the World • March 9, 02:07 PM • 23834 views

Airplane with 259 passengers made an emergency landing due to the smell of pigs on board

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner made an emergency landing in Bermuda due to a strong odor from 100 pigs in the cargo hold. Passengers were accommodated in hotels, and the animals were left under the supervision of veterinarians.

News of the World • December 16, 03:01 PM • 102651 views

Jamiroquai is back: the legendary band has announced a tour of Europe in 2025

The British band Jamiroquai has announced The Heels of Steel Tour with 14 concerts in Europe. The tour will start on November 6, 2025 in Barcelona and end on December 12 in Birmingham.

UNN Lite • November 18, 05:39 PM • 101093 views

At the Nations League match in Paris, fans booed the Israeli anthem, several clashes occurred

At the France-Israel soccer match, fans booed the Israeli anthem. The game was held under heavy security due to recent clashes in Amsterdam, and Macron and Barnier were present at the stadium.

Sports • November 15, 06:57 AM • 17926 views

Israel urged citizens to avoid attending the national team's match in Paris and other events in Europe

Israel's National Security Council urged citizens not to attend the November 14 soccer match with France due to threats. It also recommended avoiding other mass events in Europe due to possible attacks.

Society • November 11, 02:46 AM • 41292 views

Macron to attend “high-risk” soccer match between France and Israel

The French president will attend a soccer match with Israel at the Stade de France on November 14. For security purposes, 5000 law enforcement officers will be mobilized due to a “high risk” after anti-Semitic incidents in Amsterdam.

News of the World • November 11, 12:27 AM • 22304 views

Dutch PM won't attend climate summit due to attack on Israeli fans

Dick Schoof refuses to participate in the climate summit due to attacks on Israeli fans in Amsterdam. Five Maccabi fans were injured after the match with Ajax.

News of the World • November 9, 10:50 PM • 23442 views

Israeli Maccabi fans return from Amsterdam after attacks

The first flight with Israeli fans who were subjected to anti-Semitic attacks after Maccabi's match with Ajax landed at Ben Gurion Airport. El Al organized 6 additional flights to evacuate the remaining fans.

News of the World • November 9, 02:50 AM • 22197 views

Mass arrests in Amsterdam after attacks on Israeli soccer fans

Amsterdam police detained more than 60 people in connection with attacks on Israeli football fans after the Ajax-Maccabi match. Five people were hospitalized, and a three-day ban on demonstrations was imposed in the city.

News of the World • November 8, 08:35 PM • 24177 views

Mass attacks on Israelis in Amsterdam: Israel calls on the Netherlands to protect citizens

In Amsterdam, Israeli citizens are attacked after a soccer match, the attackers using Palestinian flags. Netanyahu sends evacuation planes and demands that the Dutch authorities protect Israelis.

Sports • November 8, 03:25 AM • 19570 views

“Shakhtar defeated Young Boys in the Champions League

“Shakhtar defeated Swiss side Young Boys 2-1 in a Champions League match. Goals by Zubkov and Sudakov brought the Ukrainian club its first victory in the group stage of this season's European competitions.

Sports • November 6, 08:41 PM • 22903 views

Netflix offices in Paris and Amsterdam searched in tax fraud case - media

Netflix's Paris and Amsterdam offices are being searched on suspicion of tax fraud. The investigation in France has been going on since 2022, and the company has already had similar problems in Italy.

News of the World • November 5, 04:31 PM • 21577 views

IT coalition raises 157 million euros to support Ukraine

The IT coalition has accumulated 157 million euros for Ukraine since September 2023. 99 million has already been transferred in the form of equipment and software, including 87 million from Germany in SAP licenses.

Politics • October 16, 08:30 AM • 12903 views

Prague bans night pub tours for groups of tourists

The Prague authorities have banned organized night tours of pubs for tourist groups from 22:00 to 6:00. The decision was made due to complaints from residents about noise and garbage and security problems in the city center.

News of the World • October 16, 07:29 AM • 12082 views

The Netherlands handed over its first F-16s to Ukraine and announced a drone initiative

The Netherlands delivered the first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine and announced a plan to provide advanced drones worth €400 million.

War • October 6, 06:43 PM • 75510 views

Sweden suspects Iran may be behind attacks on Israeli embassies

The Swedish Security Service suggests Iranian involvement in the incidents near the Israeli embassies in Stockholm and Copenhagen. Two Swedish teenagers are arrested on suspicion of detonating grenades near the embassy in Denmark.

News of the World • October 4, 06:31 AM • 15402 views

Bloomberg: gas prices in Europe rise on rumors of Suji's capture

Gas prices in Europe hit a one-year high following reports that Ukrainian troops have seized the gas transit point in Sudzha. There is no official confirmation, but traders fear possible supply disruptions.

War • August 7, 11:35 PM • 67115 views

July 8: World Food Allergy Day, International Whistleblowing Day

The term "allergy" was coined in 1906 by Austrian physician Clemens von Pirke. Currently, more than 200 foods have been identified as potential allergens. The main ones are milk, eggs, fish and various seafood, nuts, etc.

UNN Lite • July 8, 03:03 AM • 180560 views

The First Lady opened the exhibition "Treasures of Crimea. Return", which presents Scythian gold

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska opened the exhibition "Treasures of Crimea. The Return" exhibition in Kyiv, featuring a collection of Scythian gold that Ukraine fought with russia for almost a decade to get back from the Netherlands.

Politics • July 4, 02:11 PM • 27126 views

Netherlands authorizes export of 24 F-16 fighters to Ukraine

The Netherlands has authorized the export of 24 F-16 fighter jets and 7 engines to Ukraine, with the first aircraft to be delivered in the near future.

War • July 1, 11:49 PM • 23289 views

France has raised more than 2 2 billion in the development of generative IS - the most in Europe, but the region still lags behind the market leaders

France leads Europe in terms of generative AI funding, raising 2. 29 billion euros, while Europe and Israel typically account for only half of the global venture capital funding in this particular area of AI.

Economy • June 20, 04:31 PM • 26081 views

A man was killed after being hit by a plane engine at Amsterdam airport

A man died after being pulled into the engine of a plane at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport while preparing for departure.

News of the World • May 30, 05:29 AM • 31356 views

Amsterdam bans new hotels to limit excessive tourism

Amsterdam has banned the construction of new hotels to combat excessive tourism, allowing new hotels to be built only when an existing one closes without increasing the total number of beds in the city.

News of the World • April 22, 12:28 PM • 23552 views

The Netherlands has allocated more than 4 billion euros to help Ukraine until 2026

The Netherlands has allocated an additional 4. 4 billion euros for military and humanitarian support to Ukraine. The Dutch government will also allocate funds to strengthen its own defense.

War • April 15, 11:19 AM • 24123 views