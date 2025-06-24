Trump arrived in the Netherlands for the NATO summit
US President Donald Trump has arrived in Amsterdam to attend the NATO summit. He will hold meetings and a dinner with leaders of member countries.
US President Donald Trump has arrived in Amsterdam en route to the NATO summit, UNN reports citing AP.
Details
Air Force One landed shortly after 7:00 p.m. local time.
Trump has only a few meetings scheduled for the rest of the evening, including a courtesy visit to The Hague with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and his wife.
Trump is also scheduled to attend a dinner for leaders of the 32 NATO member countries.
He will spend the night at Huis ten Bosch, the royal residence located in a forest on the outskirts of The Hague.
