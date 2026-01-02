The finale of "Stranger Things" grossed up to $30 million after the New Year's screening

The finale of the series "Stranger Things" grossed up to $30 million after the New Year's screening. This is reported by Deadline, according to UNN.

The finale of "Stranger Things" grossed over $25 million, and possibly even $30 million, in cash from theaters for screenings on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Of this amount, $15 million was earned by the No. 1 cinema chain, AMC Theaters, from an attendance of 753,000 people. - the publication writes.

It is noted that, for comparison, the film "Avatar: The Way of Water" from 20th Century Studios, which topped the box office this season, earned $23.7 million on New Year's Eve and Day.

It is reported that cinemas could not charge for tickets to the Netflix screening, given the actors' contract terms regarding residual payments, so the streaming service and cinema chains circumvented this restriction by reserving seats with ticket vouchers.

The finale of "Stranger Things" was shown in over 620 cinemas, and the series' creators, the Duffer brothers, announced two days before the finale's screening that 1.1 million tickets had been sold, surpassing the number of pre-orders for the film "KPop Demon Hunters" (700 million) before its two-day screening in late August. - the publication adds.

In its nine years of existence, the series "Stranger Things" surpassed the mark of 1.2 billion views. This indicator is calculated by dividing the total viewing time by the total duration of all episodes — by this parameter, "Stranger Things" surpassed any other series in Netflix history, including "Wednesday" and "Squid Game".