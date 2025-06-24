Trump said he would "probably" meet with Zelensky at the NATO summit

US President Donald Trump said he would "probably" meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the NATO summit, UNN reports with reference to Le Figaro.

Details

Trump said on Tuesday aboard Air Force One that he would "probably" meet with Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague, where the US president is expected later that day.

"I'll say 'How are you doing?' He's in a difficult situation; he should never have been there," Trump said.

Addition

The White House previously confirmed that US President Donald Trump plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the NATO summit.

Zelensky also previously said he plans to meet with Donald Trump during this week's NATO summit. He said that the Ukrainian and American teams are working on the organizational details and timing of the meeting.

The Washington Post reports that Ukrainian officials hope Zelensky can convince Trump in The Hague of his purchase proposal, which focuses on air defense systems. Privately, European officials have also floated the idea of providing money for future US arms deliveries, the publication writes.