Preparation for Zelenskyy-Trump meeting discussed with Washington - OP

$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 24111 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
08:36 AM • 63451 views
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 60108 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 71786 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
07:34 AM • 63686 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 49882 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 62580 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 59205 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 287656 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 120407 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
4.8m/s
64%
746mm
Popular news
Ukraine condemned Iran's missile strike on Qatar, pointing to Tehran's ties with RussiaJune 24, 02:25 AM • 107867 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: forecasters give June 24 forecastJune 24, 03:59 AM • 101817 views
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effectJune 24, 05:38 AM • 100881 views
Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU border06:16 AM • 85175 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental Imitation08:49 AM • 58200 views
Publications
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection system11:50 AM • 3916 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"09:55 AM • 31987 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental Imitation08:49 AM • 59269 views
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot daysJune 23, 07:05 PM • 101530 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandalJune 23, 04:46 PM • 287664 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Rustem Umerov
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Dnipro
The Hague
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot11:51 AM • 1588 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 92459 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 171619 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 293992 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 161065 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
Shahed-136
Buk air defense system
Tor missile system

Preparation for Zelenskyy-Trump meeting discussed with Washington - OP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2262 views

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak discussed with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio the preparations for a meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump. The parties also touched upon issues of ceasefire, prisoner exchange, and the return of abducted children.

Preparation for Zelenskyy-Trump meeting discussed with Washington - OP

The Office of the President discussed with Washington preparations for the upcoming meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, said Andriy Yermak, head of the OP, following talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also serves as Trump's national security adviser, writes UNN.

From The Hague, I had a substantive conversation with US Secretary of State and Acting National Security Advisor to the US President Marco Rubio. (...) We discussed preparations for the upcoming meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US leader Donald Trump. We focused on the structure of the meeting, the agenda, and key issues for discussion

- Yermak wrote on Telegram.

"The US confirms its unwavering support for a ceasefire," the head of the OP emphasized.

Separately, according to Yermak, the parties discussed "the humanitarian track, prisoner exchanges, and the return of children abducted by Russia." "I noted that there is still no progress on the return of children, which we had hoped for, and US assistance is needed," Yermak wrote.

"Exchanges of prisoners and civilians are currently the key achievement of meetings with Russians in Istanbul. But this is not enough and does not affect the end of the war. Russia continues to disrupt the peace process," Yermak noted.

"We agreed to continue constructive work," the head of the OP stated.

Yermak also said that he thanked Rubio for "a productive meeting and conversation in Washington during our team's visit and support for joint initiatives."

"I noted that Ukraine supports US efforts to stabilize the situation in the Middle East. We also support the approach to peaceful settlement - peace through strength," Yermak stated.

Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague24.06.25, 11:36 • 61141 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
Office of the President of Ukraine
The Hague
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9