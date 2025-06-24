Preparation for Zelenskyy-Trump meeting discussed with Washington - OP

The Office of the President discussed with Washington preparations for the upcoming meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, said Andriy Yermak, head of the OP, following talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also serves as Trump's national security adviser, writes UNN.

From The Hague, I had a substantive conversation with US Secretary of State and Acting National Security Advisor to the US President Marco Rubio. (...) We discussed preparations for the upcoming meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US leader Donald Trump. We focused on the structure of the meeting, the agenda, and key issues for discussion - Yermak wrote on Telegram.

"The US confirms its unwavering support for a ceasefire," the head of the OP emphasized.

Separately, according to Yermak, the parties discussed "the humanitarian track, prisoner exchanges, and the return of children abducted by Russia." "I noted that there is still no progress on the return of children, which we had hoped for, and US assistance is needed," Yermak wrote.

"Exchanges of prisoners and civilians are currently the key achievement of meetings with Russians in Istanbul. But this is not enough and does not affect the end of the war. Russia continues to disrupt the peace process," Yermak noted.

"We agreed to continue constructive work," the head of the OP stated.

Yermak also said that he thanked Rubio for "a productive meeting and conversation in Washington during our team's visit and support for joint initiatives."

"I noted that Ukraine supports US efforts to stabilize the situation in the Middle East. We also support the approach to peaceful settlement - peace through strength," Yermak stated.

Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague