Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Night attack on Sumy region: three people killed, including a child
Ukraine condemned Iran's missile strike on Qatar, pointing to Tehran's ties with Russia
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: forecasters give June 24 forecast
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effect
Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU border
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental Imitation
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot days
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform bill
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 207237 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Qatar
Iraq
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne Ramsay
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movie
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stay
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunion
The Times
Shahed-136
S-400 missile system
Truth Social
Tomahawk (missile family)

Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3084 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to meet with Donald Trump at the NATO summit in The Hague. He emphasized that Ukrainians are allies of the United States, and Russia is an existential enemy.

Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that there are plans to meet with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague. He expressed hope that the American leader understands that Ukrainians are allies, writes UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's interview with Sky News.

I plan to, teams are working on it. Yes, there are plans to meet. Now they are talking about the time

- Zelenskyy replied to a Sky News journalist's question about Zelenskyy's plans to meet with Trump.

Details

The President noted that he does not know the nature of the relationship between Trump and Putin. At the same time, he added that they cannot be allies, only short-term partners.

"I really don't know what Trump's relationship with Putin is, I don't know, there are different signals about this, and I'm sure that President Trump understands that Ukrainians are allies for America, and Russia is America's true existential enemy, they will never be friends, they can be short-term partners," Zelenskyy noted.

The head of state added that Americans and Russians adhere to different values. Meanwhile, Ukrainians love freedom and share the same values with the American people.

"I believe that Americans and Russians have different values, and we are a free nation, we are a nation that loves freedom, and we share the same values with Americans, and I also believe that the American people are very supportive of Ukraine," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Addition

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not accept Russia's ultimatums and does not need global agreements between the US and Russia.

On June 19, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded that Ukraine accepted the US proposal for a complete ceasefire, while Russia rejects this basic first step towards peace.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

NATO
The Hague
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
