Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that there are plans to meet with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague. He expressed hope that the American leader understands that Ukrainians are allies, writes UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's interview with Sky News.

I plan to, teams are working on it. Yes, there are plans to meet. Now they are talking about the time - Zelenskyy replied to a Sky News journalist's question about Zelenskyy's plans to meet with Trump.

Details

The President noted that he does not know the nature of the relationship between Trump and Putin. At the same time, he added that they cannot be allies, only short-term partners.

"I really don't know what Trump's relationship with Putin is, I don't know, there are different signals about this, and I'm sure that President Trump understands that Ukrainians are allies for America, and Russia is America's true existential enemy, they will never be friends, they can be short-term partners," Zelenskyy noted.

The head of state added that Americans and Russians adhere to different values. Meanwhile, Ukrainians love freedom and share the same values with the American people.

"I believe that Americans and Russians have different values, and we are a free nation, we are a nation that loves freedom, and we share the same values with Americans, and I also believe that the American people are very supportive of Ukraine," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Addition

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not accept Russia's ultimatums and does not need global agreements between the US and Russia.

On June 19, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded that Ukraine accepted the US proposal for a complete ceasefire, while Russia rejects this basic first step towards peace.