Air Force One

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 4964 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 50212 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 189129 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 109713 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 367752 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 295985 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211292 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243114 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254542 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160632 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Trump offers China tariff relief in exchange for TikTok sale approval

The US President hinted that he is ready to make concessions on tariffs if China allows ByteDance to sell TikTok. The Trump administration is close to a deal with investors.

News of the World • April 4, 05:48 AM • 3552 views

"Liberation Day of America" - when Trump's tariffs come into force and what you should know about it

On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.

Economy • March 31, 10:29 AM • 742762 views

Trump: I will speak with Putin tomorrow morning

Donald Trump announced a conversation with Putin to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, the issue of territories and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The conversation is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

War • March 17, 07:56 PM • 85417 views

Trump named the day of negotiations with Putin regarding the end of the war in Ukraine and revealed the main topics

Donald Trump announced a conversation with Vladimir Putin on March 18 to discuss ending the war in Ukraine. The negotiations will concern the issue of territory and power plants.

War • March 17, 05:23 AM • 160734 views

Trump's golf obsession has cost the U.S. $18 million since he took office - HuffPost

Donald Trump has spent over $18 million of taxpayers' money on golfing in Florida since returning to the White House. Each trip to Mar-a-Lago costs the U.S. budget $3.3 million.

News of the World • March 9, 06:30 AM • 61393 views