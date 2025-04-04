Air Force One

The US President hinted that he is ready to make concessions on tariffs if China allows ByteDance to sell TikTok. The Trump
administration is close to a deal with investors.
On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs
of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.
Donald Trump announced a conversation with Putin to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, the issue of territories and the
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The conversation is scheduled for Tuesday morning.
Donald Trump announced a conversation with Vladimir Putin on March 18 to discuss ending the war in Ukraine. The negotiations will
concern the issue of territory and power plants.
Donald Trump has spent over $18 million of taxpayers' money on golfing in Florida since returning to the White House. Each trip to
Mar-a-Lago costs the U.S. budget $3.3 million.