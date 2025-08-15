$41.450.06
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 77494 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 124089 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 73586 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 122852 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 52820 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 79583 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 104792 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 60559 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 234537 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Trump aboard Air Force One awaits Putin's arrival in Alaska - White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that Trump is holding a meeting with senators and the governor of Alaska. They are awaiting Putin's arrival aboard Air Force One.

White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt reported that US President Donald Trump, aboard the presidential plane Air Force One, is awaiting the arrival of Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, UNN writes, citing Bloomberg.

Details

According to White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt, Trump is currently meeting with Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, as well as Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy aboard Air Force One, awaiting Putin's arrival.

Meanwhile, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino posted a video of Air Force One arriving in Alaska.

Recall

At Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska, a stage has been prepared on the runway for the arrival of US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin.

A red carpet has been laid out in the shape of the letter G, so that the leaders can descend onto a platform with the inscription "ALASKA 2025".

The planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin is expected to begin on Friday at 11:00 AM local time (10:00 PM Kyiv time) in Anchorage.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that a comprehensive solution to end the war in Ukraine would take longer than the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska.

Russian dictator's press secretary Dmitry Peskov claimed that Trump and Putin do not plan to sign any documents following the talks in Alaska.

Julia Shramko

