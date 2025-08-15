Trump aboard Air Force One awaits Putin's arrival in Alaska - White House

White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt reported that US President Donald Trump, aboard the presidential plane Air Force One, is awaiting the arrival of Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, UNN writes, citing Bloomberg.

According to White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt, Trump is currently meeting with Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, as well as Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy aboard Air Force One, awaiting Putin's arrival.

Meanwhile, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino posted a video of Air Force One arriving in Alaska.

At Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska, a stage has been prepared on the runway for the arrival of US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin.

A red carpet has been laid out in the shape of the letter G, so that the leaders can descend onto a platform with the inscription "ALASKA 2025".

The planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin is expected to begin on Friday at 11:00 AM local time (10:00 PM Kyiv time) in Anchorage.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that a comprehensive solution to end the war in Ukraine would take longer than the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska.

Russian dictator's press secretary Dmitry Peskov claimed that Trump and Putin do not plan to sign any documents following the talks in Alaska.