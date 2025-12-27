Russia launched a large number of drones at Ukraine

$41.930.22
December 26, 06:17 PM • 9120 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 22584 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 21473 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 27945 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 41485 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 25693 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 20412 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 19364 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 21147 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 45586 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Exclusives
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 10470 views
More than 78% of Ukrainians believe the state was unprepared for the Russian invasion - pollPhotoDecember 26, 03:38 PM • 34704 views
Ferris wheel in Podil, Kyiv, ceased operation: owner began dismantling at the request of the prosecutor's officeDecember 26, 03:39 PM • 4576 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 9404 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 13445 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 13464 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 22586 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 18796 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 41486 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 45587 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Viktor Liashko
Friedrich Merz
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
California
Minsk
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 13464 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 9422 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 10486 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 12551 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 27228 views
Technology
Film
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MiG-31
Diia (service)

Russia launched a large number of drones at Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

On the night of December 27, the Russian army launched a large number of drones at Ukraine. Earlier, an air raid alert was announced in Kyiv and a number of regions due to the threat of ballistic missiles and the take-off of a MiG-31K.

Russia launched a large number of drones at Ukraine

On the night of December 27, the Russian army launched a large number of drones at Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Air Alarm Map.

A large number of UAVs were launched. Respond to alarms at night

- the message says.

Recall

On the night of December 27, an air alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missile use from Bryansk.

Later, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a missile threat after detecting the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K fighter jet, which is a carrier of Kinzhal ballistic missiles.

Zelenskyy instructed the General Staff and the Ministry of Defense to change the sky defense strategy26.12.25, 18:29 • 2514 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MiG-31
Ukraine
Kyiv