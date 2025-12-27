Russia launched a large number of drones at Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of December 27, the Russian army launched a large number of drones at Ukraine. Earlier, an air raid alert was announced in Kyiv and a number of regions due to the threat of ballistic missiles and the take-off of a MiG-31K.
On the night of December 27, the Russian army launched a large number of drones at Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Air Alarm Map.
A large number of UAVs were launched. Respond to alarms at night
Recall
On the night of December 27, an air alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missile use from Bryansk.
Later, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a missile threat after detecting the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K fighter jet, which is a carrier of Kinzhal ballistic missiles.
Zelenskyy instructed the General Staff and the Ministry of Defense to change the sky defense strategy26.12.25, 18:29 • 2514 views