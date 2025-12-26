Zelenskyy instructed the General Staff and the Ministry of Defense to change the sky defense strategy

$41.930.22
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishes
01:36 PM • 10850 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
12:21 PM • 17444 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 31697 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 21964 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 18130 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 18228 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 20193 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unit
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 41175 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
December 26, 08:22 AM • 17470 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Publications
Exclusives
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 31664 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 41163 views
