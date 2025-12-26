Zelenskyy instructed the General Staff and the Ministry of Defense to change the sky defense strategy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the General Staff together with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to work out changes to the Ukrainian sky defense strategy, reports UNN.

At the next Staff meeting, I instructed the General Staff together with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to work out changes to our sky defense strategy and present what needs to be done additionally to give more opportunities to our units both in protecting infrastructure and in protecting front-line positions. - Zelenskyy said.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a Staff meeting, which was focused on all issues related to drones: countering Russian "Shahed" attacks, our "Drone Line", our deep strikes.