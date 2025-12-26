$41.930.22
Six banks have entered into a consortium loan agreement for over UAH 21 billion for Ukraine's defense industry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Six banks have signed a consortium loan agreement for UAH 21.5 billion for a period of three years under state guarantees. The funds will be directed to the production of military goods.

Six banks have entered into a consortium loan agreement for over UAH 21 billion for Ukraine's defense industry

Six banks have signed the largest consortium loan agreement in the history of Ukraine's financial market, totaling UAH 21.5 billion for a period of three years, backed by state guarantees. The funds are planned to be used for the production of military goods. This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Bank of Ukraine and Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal.

On December 26, six banks signed the largest consortium loan agreement in the history of Ukraine's financial market, totaling UAH 21.5 billion. The agreement is valid for 3 years. The loan is provided with a state guarantee as collateral.

- the statement reads.

A state-owned bank became the organizer of the consortium loan. The raised funds will be directed to the production of military goods. The implementation of this agreement is an important contribution of the banking sector to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, developing the domestic defense industry, and reducing dependence on arms imports.

The state is already supporting Ukrainian manufacturers with preferential loans. In the incomplete year of 2025, private defense industry enterprises attracted almost UAH 5 billion. We also allowed drone and EW manufacturers to include interest on loans in the cost of production. In 2026, there will be even more opportunities for the Ukrainian defense industry.

- Shmyhal stated.

For reference

Consortium lending is a form of financing where several banks jointly provide one large loan to a single borrower. This mechanism allows for risk distribution among participants, attracting significant funds for large-scale projects, and ensuring financing for strategically important sectors that are crucial for Ukraine's economy and national security.

Recall

More than half of the weapons in the Ukrainian army are currently domestically produced. In 2025, the state directed most of the funds for the purchase of weapons and equipment specifically to Ukrainian manufacturers.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Technology
War in Ukraine
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal