The threatening statement by US President Donald Trump that a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia is possible, but that it now depends on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is a sign that Ukraine could become a scapegoat for the failure of the American peace initiative.

This is reported by The Times, according to UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, President Trump's long-awaited summit with Putin began with smiles and jokes, but ended in a "failure in Anchorage" - with no ceasefire for Ukraine or even an agreement on where to meet for the next summit, at which the US President wanted to conclude a peace agreement.

Trump allowed Putin to speak first at their brief closing press conference, where he reiterated fundamental complaints about Ukraine and focused more on restoring relations with America and future business prospects.

The US President spoke warmly about his "fantastic relationship" with Putin and spoke of "some great progress," but also of "several important" unresolved issues, later cryptically saying that "one of them is probably the most important."

Trump gave an interview to Fox News, which was longer and revealed much more than his press conference before boarding Air Force One to Washington. Despite being in the global spotlight and staging a lavish red carpet arrival with a flyover for his guest at the start of the summit, Trump concluded his remarks after an uncharacteristically brief three and a half minutes and refused to answer any questions.

Trump made a threatening statement that a deal is possible, but now it's up to Zelenskyy whether this process continues - perhaps a sign that the unwanted leader of a country under Russia's gun could become a scapegoat for the failure of the American peace initiative.

It is also noted that Trump increased pressure on Zelenskyy, particularly regarding the conclusion of a peace agreement with Russia.

Recall

US President Donald Trump spoke about a three-hour meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska, stating that significant progress had been made, although no official agreement was concluded. Now, according to him, everything depends on the actions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.