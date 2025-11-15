Trump claims “progress” in stopping drug supplies from Venezuela

$42.060.00
48.880.00
ukenru
November 14, 06:09 PM • 23213 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
November 14, 04:09 PM • 43220 views
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 32095 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 29988 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM • 25867 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 17710 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 46733 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 41421 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 57144 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 07:50 AM • 31367 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Maduro called on Americans to unite with Venezuela for peace in the USNovember 15, 12:09 AM • 8398 views
Former Chornobyl NPP employees and their families lived in the house in Troieshchyna, which was hit by a "Shahed" on November 14.November 15, 12:25 AM • 12230 views
North Korea has reduced shell supplies to Russia and started producing FPV drones - HURNovember 15, 12:58 AM • 6754 views
Hungary will redirect its €1.5 million from the European Peace Facility to the Lebanese army, not the Ukrainian Armed Forces - Szijjártó02:04 AM • 2930 views
US successfully tests B61-12 tactical thermonuclear aerial bomb: details04:58 AM • 3698 views
Publications
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 46726 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 41412 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 32620 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 57141 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 285529 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Sundar Pichai
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Great Britain
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 14746 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 46726 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 19592 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 36155 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 85168 views
Actual
Technology
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136
Social network
Heating

Trump claims “progress” in stopping drug supplies from Venezuela

Kyiv • UNN

 • 564 views

Trump said he had made “progress” on Venezuela after reports emerged that America was planning to strike Venezuela.

Trump claims “progress” in stopping drug supplies from Venezuela

US President Donald Trump said he had made "progress" on Venezuela regarding stopping the flow of drugs amid rumors that his administration was preparing to strike targets in that country. Trump said this aboard Air Force One, Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.

Details

"I can't tell you exactly what, but we've made a lot of progress with Venezuela in terms of stopping the flow of drugs," Trump said.

Addition

The US aircraft carrier strike group "Gerald R. Ford" arrived in Latin America, which, according to analysts, could escalate the confrontation between Washington and Caracas.

Venezuela announced the launch of the "Independence Plan 2025", which provides for a "massive mobilization" of military forces in response to US "imperialism". This decision was made after statements by US President Donald Trump about possible ground operations.

High-ranking officials presented US President Donald Trump with military options for Venezuela in the coming days, including ground strikes.

US President Donald Trump threatened Venezuela with a ground operation and the killing of people who supply drugs to the country. This is due to the fight against drug trafficking, the volume of which by sea has decreased to 5%.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Mobilization
Martial law
Skirmishes
Air Force One
Bloomberg L.P.
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States