Trump claims “progress” in stopping drug supplies from Venezuela

US President Donald Trump said he had made "progress" on Venezuela regarding stopping the flow of drugs amid rumors that his administration was preparing to strike targets in that country. Trump said this aboard Air Force One, Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.

Details

"I can't tell you exactly what, but we've made a lot of progress with Venezuela in terms of stopping the flow of drugs," Trump said.

Addition

The US aircraft carrier strike group "Gerald R. Ford" arrived in Latin America, which, according to analysts, could escalate the confrontation between Washington and Caracas.

Venezuela announced the launch of the "Independence Plan 2025", which provides for a "massive mobilization" of military forces in response to US "imperialism". This decision was made after statements by US President Donald Trump about possible ground operations.

High-ranking officials presented US President Donald Trump with military options for Venezuela in the coming days, including ground strikes.

US President Donald Trump threatened Venezuela with a ground operation and the killing of people who supply drugs to the country. This is due to the fight against drug trafficking, the volume of which by sea has decreased to 5%.