Trump: "It's pretty clear that I'm not allowed to run" for a third presidential term

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday admitted that the United States Constitution "pretty clear" does not allow him to run for a third presidential term, despite frequently voicing this idea in recent months, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

"If you read it, it’s pretty clear, I’m not allowed to run," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, adding that it was "sad thing" that he currently enjoys high political support.

Trump's comments came after House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Tuesday that he saw no way for Trump to run for a third term. "It was a great campaign, but I think the president knows, and we've talked about it, about the limitations of the Constitution, although many Americans complain about it," Johnson said.

"I don't see a way to amend the Constitution, because it would take about 10 years," the House Speaker continued, noting that it would require two-thirds of the votes in the House and Senate, as well as ratification by three-quarters of US states. "I don't see a way for that to happen, but I can tell you we're not going to take our foot off the gas."

Trump has often hinted at the possibility of another run for office, despite constitutional limitations, including displaying "Trump 2028" hats at a meeting with congressional leaders earlier this month to discuss a government shutdown. Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon said in a recent interview with The Economist that people "just need to get used to" the idea of the president getting a third term.

"There are many different alternatives," Bannon said when asked about the 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution, which prohibits running for a third term. "At the appropriate time, we will announce the plan."

Addition

Earlier this week, Trump rejected the idea of running for another term as vice president and then having the leading presidential candidate resign after winning. He called the idea "too cute" and said the Republican Party has many good candidates, including Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"That's too sweet": Trump responded whether he would run for US Vice President