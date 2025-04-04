Republican Party (United States)

Trump's support fell to the lowest level since returning to office – 43%. The reason is the outrage of Americans at his tariff policy and the leak of information about strikes on Yemen.
Liberal candidate Susan Crawford won against the conservative, despite $25 million invested by Elon Musk. This will preserve the liberal majority in the state Supreme Court.
Congressman Bacon urged the US to strongly resist any attempts to reward Putin for his aggression. He stressed the importance of supporting Ukraine's sovereignty.
Colorado Democrats have agreed to remove Donald Trump's portrait from the gallery of presidents after his complaint on Truth Social. The request came from Republicans.
46% of Americans believe that the US is not doing enough to help Ukraine in the war with Russia, support has increased by 16% since December. Most want the US to help Ukraine regain territory.
The United States Senate has passed a bill that provides funding for the federal government for the next six months. This decision avoided the shutdown of government agencies.
Democrats in the US Senate will block the Republican bill on government funding. In order to prevent a shutdown, they propose adopting a short-term plan.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that 57% of Americans consider Trump's actions in the economy too unpredictable, especially regarding import tariffs. 70% expect prices to rise.
Republicans passed a bill to prevent a government shutdown and fund federal agencies through September. Bipartisan support from the Senate is needed for final passage.
US President Donald Trump stated about a possible government shutdown due to the actions of the Democratic Party. Congress plans to vote on a resolution for temporary funding to prevent a "shutdown."
Donald Trump stated the cessation of US participation in the "corrupt" WHO and withdrawal from the "anti-American" UN. Republicans supported the initiative, believing that the UN does not align with the interests of the USA and the "America First" program.
U. S. Representative Darrell Issa has nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. The Republican did not explain what specific merits the former U.S. president deserves this award for.
Senator Lindsey Graham said that after the quarrel between Zelenskyy and Trump, he did not know whether the United States would cooperate with the Ukrainian president. He suggested that Zelenskyy resign or change his position.
White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles meets with Republicans to discuss cuts to the Musk-led Government Performance and Results Administration. Senators demand more transparency about changes in federal agencies.
The U. S. House of Representatives passed the budget bill by 2 votes. The plan calls for $2 trillion in spending cuts over 10 years and includes $4.5 trillion in tax breaks.
Republican senators introduced a bill to terminate the US membership in the UN and its funding. The initiators criticize the UN as a platform for attacks on the United States.
The President of Ukraine had a conversation with U. S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelenskyy thanked for the bipartisan support of the U.S. Congress and noted Graham's constructive approach.
District of Columbia Judge Amir Ali has ruled to temporarily lift the freeze on US foreign aid funding. This is the second court defeat of the White House's attempts to eliminate USAID, which has existed for 60 years.
The US Senate confirmed Chris Wright as Secretary of Energy by 59 votes to 38. The appointment was controversial due to his ties to the oil sector and contributions to Trump's campaign.
Selena Gomez found herself at the center of a scandal after a video in support of immigrants affected by Trump's deportation raids. A former Republican Senate candidate called for the singer's deportation, to which she ironically responded.
According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, most Americans do not support some of Trump's first executive orders. 59% oppose the abolition of birthright citizenship, and 70% oppose renaming the Gulf of Mexico.
The Trump administration has temporarily suspended federal grants and loans until February 10. The decision will not affect social benefits, but has drawn criticism from Democrats and NGOs.
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel announced plans to create a missile defense system similar to Israel's Iron Dome. Raytheon and Rafael are already working on adapting the system for the US territory.
Republican Susie Wiles has rejected Elon Musk's request to locate an office in the West Wing. Instead, Musk's team will work in the Eisenhower Building across from the White House.
The foreign ministers of Denmark and the United States held 20-minute talks on security issues. The two sides agreed to discuss Greenland separately, with representatives from the island.
Republican Andy Ogles has proposed an amendment to the US Constitution that would allow Trump to run for a third term. Trump himself has previously stated that he does not intend to run for more than two terms.
House Speaker Mike Johnson and other GOP leaders will meet with Trump at the White House.
Donald Trump has signed a decree transforming the US Digital Service into the Department of Government Efficiency under the leadership of Elon Musk. The new body will have expanded powers and aims to optimize the work of federal agencies.
Senator J. D. Vance, who will serve as Vice President of the United States under Donald Trump's new term, opposed aid to Ukraine and called for negotiations with Russia. He believes that Ukraine will have to make territorial concessions.
The policies of Trump and his entourage have become more realistic over the past two weeks. Experts expect an adequate stance on the war in Ukraine after the inauguration and continued military assistance to Ukraine.