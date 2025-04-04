Republican Party (United States)

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 4162 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 12168 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54496 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 196059 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113414 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 375185 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300254 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212261 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243393 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254716 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon
April 4, 09:06 AM

April 4, 09:06 AM • 121059 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife
April 4, 09:23 AM

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117935 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"
April 4, 10:08 AM

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47593 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon
April 4, 10:29 AM

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61490 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy
02:15 PM

02:15 PM • 115310 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116404 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 195938 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 375067 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246820 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300192 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled
05:58 PM

05:58 PM • 10019 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes
01:48 PM

01:48 PM • 33938 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon
April 4, 10:29 AM

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62191 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"
April 4, 10:08 AM

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48289 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife
April 4, 09:23 AM

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118637 views
Trump's rating fell to the lowest mark since returning to the White House - survey

Trump's support fell to the lowest level since returning to office – 43%. The reason is the outrage of Americans at his tariff policy and the leak of information about strikes on Yemen.

Politics • April 3, 09:13 PM • 4628 views

Despite Ilon Musk's million-dollar spending spree: Democrat-backed judge wins Wisconsin Supreme Court election

Liberal candidate Susan Crawford won against the conservative, despite $25 million invested by Elon Musk. This will preserve the liberal majority in the state Supreme Court.

News of the World • April 2, 10:00 AM • 16102 views

Republican Congressman Bacon: The US must resist approaches that reward Putin for aggression

Congressman Bacon urged the US to strongly resist any attempts to reward Putin for his aggression. He stressed the importance of supporting Ukraine's sovereignty.

War • April 1, 04:37 AM • 25390 views

In the Colorado State Capitol, they agreed to remove Trump's portrait after criticism of the US President

Colorado Democrats have agreed to remove Donald Trump's portrait from the gallery of presidents after his complaint on Truth Social. The request came from Republicans.

News of the World • March 25, 01:29 PM • 19219 views

In the USA, a significant number of citizens support increased aid to Ukraine - poll

46% of Americans believe that the US is not doing enough to help Ukraine in the war with Russia, support has increased by 16% since December. Most want the US to help Ukraine regain territory.

Politics • March 18, 03:13 PM • 13907 views

The US Senate has passed a budget bill to avoid a shutdown

The United States Senate has passed a bill that provides funding for the federal government for the next six months. This decision avoided the shutdown of government agencies.

News of the World • March 14, 10:37 PM • 17141 views

The risk of shutdown is increasing: Democrats promise to block the bill to prevent the government from shutting down

Democrats in the US Senate will block the Republican bill on government funding. In order to prevent a shutdown, they propose adopting a short-term plan.

Politics • March 13, 03:33 AM • 105265 views

Most Americans consider Trump's economic policy unstable - poll

A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that 57% of Americans consider Trump's actions in the economy too unpredictable, especially regarding import tariffs. 70% expect prices to rise.

News of the World • March 12, 10:57 PM • 14345 views

US House passes bill to avert government shutdown

Republicans passed a bill to prevent a government shutdown and fund federal agencies through September. Bipartisan support from the Senate is needed for final passage.

News of the World • March 11, 11:43 PM • 9646 views

"They want to destroy the country": Trump warned about a possible "shutdown" in the USA

US President Donald Trump stated about a possible government shutdown due to the actions of the Democratic Party. Congress plans to vote on a resolution for temporary funding to prevent a "shutdown."

Politics • March 10, 03:47 AM • 31102 views

Trump announced the withdrawal of the USA from the WHO and the UN during a speech in Congress

Donald Trump stated the cessation of US participation in the "corrupt" WHO and withdrawal from the "anti-American" UN. Republicans supported the initiative, believing that the UN does not align with the interests of the USA and the "America First" program.

News of the World • March 5, 02:45 AM • 105665 views

Trump nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize

U. S. Representative Darrell Issa has nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. The Republican did not explain what specific merits the former U.S. president deserves this award for.

Politics • March 3, 11:18 PM • 71349 views

Graham after Zelenskiy-Trump meeting: “The President of Ukraine should resign”

Senator Lindsey Graham said that after the quarrel between Zelenskyy and Trump, he did not know whether the United States would cooperate with the Ukrainian president. He suggested that Zelenskyy resign or change his position.

War • February 28, 09:04 PM • 32728 views

Senators from Trump's party express concerns about Musk's DOGE to White House chief of staff

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles meets with Republicans to discuss cuts to the Musk-led Government Performance and Results Administration. Senators demand more transparency about changes in federal agencies.

News of the World • February 27, 10:57 AM • 20430 views

US House of Representatives approves Trump-backed trillion-dollar spending bill

The U. S. House of Representatives passed the budget bill by 2 votes. The plan calls for $2 trillion in spending cuts over 10 years and includes $4.5 trillion in tax breaks.

News of the World • February 26, 09:59 AM • 24033 views

Republicans introduced a bill to withdraw the United States from the UN

Republican senators introduced a bill to terminate the US membership in the UN and its funding. The initiators criticize the UN as a platform for attacks on the United States.

Politics • February 21, 07:57 AM • 49385 views

Zelenskyy discusses security guarantees for Ukraine with U.S. Senator Graham

The President of Ukraine had a conversation with U. S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelenskyy thanked for the bipartisan support of the U.S. Congress and noted Graham's constructive approach.

War • February 19, 10:36 PM • 111392 views

Court orders Trump administration to restore foreign aid funding

District of Columbia Judge Amir Ali has ruled to temporarily lift the freeze on US foreign aid funding. This is the second court defeat of the White House's attempts to eliminate USAID, which has existed for 60 years.

Politics • February 14, 07:51 AM • 30164 views

Oil company CEO Chris Wright to head the US Department of Energy

The US Senate confirmed Chris Wright as Secretary of Energy by 59 votes to 38. The appointment was controversial due to his ties to the oil sector and contributions to Trump's campaign.

News of the World • February 4, 04:02 AM • 25772 views

Selena Gomez mocks Republican who called for “deportation”

Selena Gomez found herself at the center of a scandal after a video in support of immigrants affected by Trump's deportation raids. A former Republican Senate candidate called for the singer's deportation, to which she ironically responded.

UNN Lite • January 30, 03:57 PM • 140205 views

Americans sour on some of Trump's early moves - poll

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, most Americans do not support some of Trump's first executive orders. 59% oppose the abolition of birthright citizenship, and 70% oppose renaming the Gulf of Mexico.

Society • January 29, 01:58 PM • 23988 views

White House suspends federal funding and loans: implications for key programs

The Trump administration has temporarily suspended federal grants and loans until February 10. The decision will not affect social benefits, but has drawn criticism from Democrats and NGOs.

News of the World • January 28, 03:27 PM • 24120 views

Trump will sign an executive order on the “Iron Dome” for the United States - Pentagon chief

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel announced plans to create a missile defense system similar to Israel's Iron Dome. Raytheon and Rafael are already working on adapting the system for the US territory.

News of the World • January 27, 08:00 PM • 32962 views

Musk was denied an office in the West Wing of the White House by Susie Wiles

Republican Susie Wiles has rejected Elon Musk's request to locate an office in the West Wing. Instead, Musk's team will work in the Eisenhower Building across from the White House.

News of the World • January 25, 11:25 PM • 55655 views

Denmark and the US have agreed to discuss the Greenland issue at a later date

The foreign ministers of Denmark and the United States held 20-minute talks on security issues. The two sides agreed to discuss Greenland separately, with representatives from the island.

News of the World • January 24, 07:13 PM • 39042 views

Congressman suggests allowing Trump to run for a third term

Republican Andy Ogles has proposed an amendment to the US Constitution that would allow Trump to run for a third term. Trump himself has previously stated that he does not intend to run for more than two terms.

News of the World • January 24, 09:00 AM • 25976 views

Trump to meet with Republican leaders at the White House

House Speaker Mike Johnson and other GOP leaders will meet with Trump at the White House.

News of the World • January 21, 07:00 PM • 40765 views

Trump signs executive order to make Musk's DOGE official

Donald Trump has signed a decree transforming the US Digital Service into the Department of Government Efficiency under the leadership of Elon Musk. The new body will have expanded powers and aims to optimize the work of federal agencies.

News of the World • January 21, 07:51 AM • 26791 views

Opposed the allocation of an aid package to Ukraine, called for negotiations with Russia: what J.D. Vance knows

Senator J. D. Vance, who will serve as Vice President of the United States under Donald Trump's new term, opposed aid to Ukraine and called for negotiations with Russia. He believes that Ukraine will have to make territorial concessions.

Politics • January 20, 09:00 AM • 31774 views
Exclusive

Experts outline expectations from the US regarding the war in Ukraine after Trump's inauguration

The policies of Trump and his entourage have become more realistic over the past two weeks. Experts expect an adequate stance on the war in Ukraine after the inauguration and continued military assistance to Ukraine.

Politics • January 20, 06:40 AM • 201490 views